NEW DELHI, India — Malacañang on Wednesday urged Sen. Panfilo Lacson to present proof supporting his claim that some lawmakers were allegedly involved in anomalous infrastructure projects.

Speaking to reporters here, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that Malacañang welcomed Lacson’s exposé but it should be supported by proof and treated without premature judgment.

“If Senator Lacson reveals this and has evidence, it will be welcomed by the President and the administration,” Castro said during a press conference.

Lacson claimed that at least 67 members of the House of Representatives in 2022 were either directly or indirectly acting as contractors for government-funded infrastructure projects.

The senator made the disclosure as part of his renewed call to audit billions of pesos worth of flood control projects—particularly those inserted during bicameral deliberations on the 2025 national budget.

Castro said Marcos might already be aware of those allegedly involved in the corruption in government infrastructure spending.

“That is welcome because that’s exactly what our President is encouraging,” the Palace official said.

“Some names on Senator Lacson’s list may also be on the President’s list,” she added.



