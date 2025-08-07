NEW DELHI, India — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he took all kinds of threats “very seriously,” including one allegedly made by Vice President Sara Duterte months ago.

In an interview with India’s Firstpost, Marcos said that given the power he has in the government, he was not new to receiving such “threats.”

“I don’t know. You know, but I’m really not in a position to say what that’s about. But you have to, you have to be careful,” Marcos said, when asked if Duterte was capable of hatching an assassination plot against him.

“But then, you know, in my position, there always is some kind of threat and we take them all very seriously,” he added.

Marcos also said he never “refused” to comment on Duterte’s impeachment trial, saying that he has “very little role” to play in the matter.

“I have not refused to comment on the impeachment process. I’ve just said, I’ve just made it very clear that the executive, the President has very little role to play in that process,” Marcos said.

“So we don’t, we are, of course, very interested parties, very interested observers, but it doesn’t go beyond that,” he added.



