BENGALURU, India — The Philippines and India signed at least 18 business agreements covering renewable energy, infrastructure, health care, education, information technology and business process management, digital services and manufacturing.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is in India for a five-day state visit, witnessed the presentation of business agreements during the Philippines-India Business Forum at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru.

“These agreements serve as tangible outcomes of our collaborative efforts and will serve as the foundation for ongoing and future business engagements between the Philippines and India,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said in her remarks.

“We eagerly anticipate the successful implementation and positive outcomes of these vital projects,” she added.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



