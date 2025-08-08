BENGALURU, India – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday vowed to build on the legacy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in responding to the region’s evolving priorities and emerging challenges, as the Philippines prepares to assume the bloc’s chairmanship in 2026.

The President issued the statement as he joined the Asean nations in commemorating the regional bloc’s 58th founding anniversary with a message of solidarity and pride.

“We take pride in the Philippines’ role more than five decades ago when we laid the foundation for a region anchored on peace, cooperation, shared progress and prosperity,” Marcos said in a video message.

“Guided by the purpose and principles of Asean enshrined in its Charter, we have stood together in navigating evolving regional and global challenges over the years,” he added.

Through solidarity and dialogue, Marcos said that the Asean-member states have also fostered mutually beneficial partnerships and advanced initiatives that uplift the lives of peoples and communities.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

He lauded Malaysia, saying that under its chairmanship, the Asean “is steered by the themes of inclusivity and sustainability.”

“This reflects not only the enduring aspirations of our region, but also the shared responsibilities that we must embrace in today’s dynamic and complex global environment,” he said.

The President vowed to uphold Asean principles and continue the region’s legacy of lasting peace and shared progress “as we navigate our future together.”

“As the Philippines assumes the Asean Chairship in 2026, we will build on Asean’s achievements in responding to the region’s evolving priorities and in facing emerging challenges,” he said.



