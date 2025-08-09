The southwest monsoon (habagat) will continue to prevail in the Philippines, bringing cloudy skies, isolated rain showers, and thunderstorms over several parts of the archipelago, state weather bureau Pagasa said early Saturday morning.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms would be experienced particularly in the regions of Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Bicol, and the province of Quezon in Calabarzon, Pagasa said in its 3 a.m. weather advisory.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country would have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Podul, which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), has no direct effect yet on the country’s weather, Pagasa said.

As of 3 a.m., Podul was located at 2,230 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 105 kph, and moving on its west-northwestward path at 15 kph.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said that Podul may intensify and possibly become a typhoon before it enters PAR on Sunday night or Monday morning.

Once inside PAR, it will be named Gorio.



