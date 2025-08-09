MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Health (DOH) announced on Saturday that all of its 19 DOH-accredited hospitals in Metro Manila have activated their leptospirosis fast lanes to accommodate a surge following weeks of rain-induced flooding.

The move comes as emergency services at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and Ospital ng Maynila have been temporarily closed due to overwhelming patient volumes.

Leptospirosis fast lanes are designed to provide immediate consultation, diagnosis, and treatment for patients who have had floodwater exposure.

According to their latest data, the DOH has recorded a total of 2,396 leptospirosis cases from June 8 to August 7, with a significant concentration in Metro Manila.

Among those DOH-accredited hospitals are the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center (ARMMC) in Marikina, where Medical Center Chief Dr. Imelda Mateo said in an interview that the hospital has activated its emergency command system to ensure readiness amid persistent rainfall and flooding.

With 38 current leptospirosis patients—including four children and 13 adults undergoing dialysis—Mateo reassured that supplies remained stable, with around 10,000 doxycycline capsules available for prophylaxis.

ARMMC also provides free medicines to indigent patients from outside Marikina, provided they have a valid prescription. “We cater to any Filipino citizen who needs medicine, as long as it’s in the Philippine National Drug Formulary,” Mateo said.

In Pasig City, the Rizal Memorial Medical Center has expanded capacity by converting hallways and non-medical areas into treatment spaces for moderate to severe leptospirosis cases. Emergency Medicine Department Chairman Dr. Vincent Moderezs reported 11 admitted patients and 32 suspected cases in the emergency room (ER). He stressed that consultations and treatment for leptospirosis patients were free under the hospital’s zero-balance billing policy.

Meanwhile, San Lazaro Hospital in Manila has admitted 124 moderate to severe leptospirosis cases so far, with 14 recorded deaths. Medical Center Chief Dr. Rontgene Solante emphasized the importance of early detection. “Leptospirosis can be deadly, but it is preventable. If you’ve been exposed to floodwater and develop a fever, seek medical care immediately,” he said.

These facilities are also distributing prophylactic doxycycline to high-risk individuals upon presentation of a valid prescription.

The DOH reminded the public that symptoms may appear up to 30 days after exposure, underscoring the need for vigilance in the weeks following flooding events.