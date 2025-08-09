MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos provided the much needed spark as Gilas Pilipinas smothered Iraq, 66-57, to chalk up its first win in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, and more importantly to secure a spot in playoffs on Saturday at the close of the group phase at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqis played tough after engaging the Filipinos in a 33-33 deadlock during the first 20 minutes of action.

But Gilas refused to wilt under pressure against the lowly Iraq five, which is just ranked 92nd in the world.

The victory allowed the Philippines to qualify for the playoffs phase of the tournament after finishing third in Group D with its 1-2 record

Gilas will face off with the second placer in Group C composed of China (2-0), Saudi Arabia (1-1), Jordan (1-1) and India (0-2).

Ramos led Gilas with 21 points, highlighting his hot-shooting game with three triples.



