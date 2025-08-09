MANILA, Philippines — Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Justice Secretary Jose Crispin Remulla headline the University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) Alumni Awards.that will be given this August.

Bersamin, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 1968, will receive the 2025 UPAA Most Distinguished Alumnus Award.

“He is being honored for his exemplary contributions to good governance and dedicated public service, most notably as the 25th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, and in his current role as Executive Secretary—a position often referred to as the ‘Little President,’ reflecting the breadth and gravity of its national responsibility. His enduring commitment to the rule of law and the public good continues to serve as a beacon of integrity and statesmanship for the nation,” UPAA said in a statement.

Bersamin is the only alumnus recognized for this award this year.

Meanwhile, Remulla is among five UP alumni recognized for the lifetime achievement award.

Remulla, who is a Political Science cum laude graduate in 1983 and Bachelor of Law in 1988, will join Supreme Court Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez, geologist Benjamin Austria, Ropali Group of Companies Roberto Alingog, and cardiologist Dr. Rody Sy.

New Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe was also given the UPAA Presidential Award, along with former Baguio City Rep. Mark Go, Ambassador Rosario Gonzalez-Manalo and lawyer Rodrigo B. Libunao.

This year’s honorees consisted of 47 individual awardees, 3 outstanding UP alumni chapters, 4 recipients of the Presidential Award, and 10 awardees of the Multigenerational Alumni Family Award.

“Beyond professional excellence, we looked for the strength of their leadership, the depth of their service, and the magnitude of their impact. These awardees reflect the very best of what it means to be an Iskolar ng Bayan,” UPAA President and Alumni Regent Robert Lester Aranton said.

The awards celebrate the UP alumni who have “shown honor, excellence, and service, and who continue to make a positive impact through their leadership, contributions to society, and achievements in their fields—both in the Philippines and abroad.”

The UPAA Awards Ceremony will be held at the Bahay ng Alumni, UP Diliman on Aug. 16, 2025 at 6 p.m.