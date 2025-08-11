MANILA, Philippines — Anti-toxics watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition on Monday urged government regulators to establish product safety standards for reusable stainless steel water tumblers.

The group made the call after finding excessive levels of lead on the paints of 16 out of 40 samples they purchased, with prices ranging from P99 to P320.

Of the 16 tumblers that tested positive for lead, nine had lead ranging from 11,270 parts per million to 93,770 parts per million. Others had 1,188 to 9,630 ppm of lead.

“These tumblers may later pose lead exposure risks as the lead-containing paint will wear out and chip over time with frequent use. Children who are not aware of the risks are exposed to lead when they handle or ingest peeling paint chips and dust containing lead,” EcoWaste said in a statement.

“The non-detection of lead on the exterior coatings of 24 other tumblers provides concrete proof that such products can be decorated with lead-safe paints, which will not pose lead exposure risks to users,” it added.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The group also called on the government to order an “immediate withdrawal” of non-compliant lead painted tumblers from the market.

In addition, they urged product importers and distributors to “require certificates of analysis and conformity to the 90 ppm lead in paint limit from their suppliers” and a mandatory “lead-safe” labeling information to assist consumers buying their products.



