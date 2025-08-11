MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Gorio has decelerated but the possibility of raising storm signals in Northern Luzon remains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Gorio slightly slowed as it moved west southwestward over the Philippine Sea.

Pagasa administrator Nathaniel Servando said the severe tropical storm, which is moving at 20 kilometers per hour (kph) while packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph and gustiness of up to 135 kph, is unlikely to directly affect the country within the next three days.

“However, in the event of a further southward shift in the forecast track, hoisting of Signal No. 1 over extreme Northern Luzon is not ruled out,” he said.

Pagasa said “Gorio’ may make landfall over the eastern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Wednesday evening.

“It may reach typhoon category prior to its landfall to Taiwan before weakening throughout the remaining forecast period,” the Pagasa chief said.



