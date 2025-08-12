MANILA, Philippines —Signal No. 2 has been raised over Batanes in extreme Northern Luzon due to Typhoon Gorio, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday.

Pagasa administrator Nathaniel Servando said Gorio, which intensifies as it begins to approach the eastern coast of southern Taiwan, is moving west-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 140kph and gustiness of up to 170kph.

Gorio, forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility either Wednesday afternoon or evening, has also been affecting Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan where cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms would prevail.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos), Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate where similar weather patterns were likely, the national weather bureau said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country would be experiencing partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, it added.

