MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Wednesday that there were no reports of any aircraft crash in Roxas, Palawan amid reports of the accident. The aviation regulator said that all flights operating in Palawan and its surrounding areas have been fully accounted for, with no incidents, emergencies, or distress calls reported.

The agency’s Philippine Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center (PARCC), in coordination with air traffic control units, airline operators, and local authorities, conducted a thorough verification and confirmed that no aircraft was missing or involved in any mishap. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. “The public is strongly urged to obtain information only from official sources and to refrain from disseminating unverified reports that may cause unnecessary alarm,” CAAP said.



