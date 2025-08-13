(UPDATE) BAGUIO City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Wednesday exposed what he called “brazen” overpricing in national and local government projects, warning that billions of pesos are being lost to inflated contracts and kickbacks.

Speaking before the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), Magalong said such schemes are not isolated cases but part of a “culture of greed” entrenched in public service at all levels.

“This is not just bad governance,” he said. “It is a gross violation of human rights. It robs millions of Filipinos of their daily life.”

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong. PHOTO BY JAMES DANIEL DANIO

One example he cited was the purchase of “cat’s eye” road reflectors, priced in contracts at P11,720 apiece when their real cost — including installation and taxes — is about P1,800.

“That’s a kickback of almost P9,900 per piece,” Magalong said, adding that with 24 million units purchased in three years, “we lost P237 billion — money that could have built 4,740 public schools or 474 hospitals.”

He also pointed to flood control projects where sheet piles meant to be 9 to 12 meters deep were cut to just 1 meter to satisfy politicians’ demands for kickbacks, calling it “engineering fraud disguised as public service.”

In roadside safety barriers, Magalong said each meter was billed at P121,330 despite market surveys showing a fair price of around P20,000. He stressed that such barriers are only meant for curved portions of roads but were installed even on straight highways, which he called “an insult to engineering standards and to the intelligence of the Filipino people.”

“That is not safety. That is theft in broad daylight,” he said.

Solar streetlights were also overpriced at P157,000 per post, he added, when suppliers confirmed the market price was only P32,000 to P40,000. “Many of these lights stopped working after just a few months. It’s an insult to the intelligence of the Filipino people.”

Magalong alleged that in some projects, lawmakers receive 25 percent of the budget plus a 5-percent “parking fee” from contractors, with a select few suppliers cornering most of the contracts.

“Triple whammy — they take the cut, they take the pass-through, and they become the contractors themselves,” he said. “They don’t just dip their fingers in the jar. They take the whole jar.”

He warned that as long as voters accept such practices, public money meant for education, health care and infrastructure will continue to be “converted into mansions in Paris and bank accounts overseas.”

Magalong also hit public silence on corruption, saying tolerance only emboldens officials to keep stealing from government coffers. “Silence is not an option,” he said. “It is complicity. It is tolerance.”

He said few leaders commit to reform, noting that out of more than 1,400 city and municipal mayors nationwide, only 77 passed his Mayors for Good Governance coalition’s vetting process.

“Power is good, position is good, and above all, money is good — that is why so few join,” Magalong said.

He warned that choosing the wrong leaders leads to poor planning, mismanagement of state resources and normalized incompetence, with the national debt ballooning from P5.9 trillion in 2016 to P17.3 trillion in 2025.

“This is not politics as usual,” Magalong told the MAP audience. “This is an organized plunder. And it will not stop unless we, the people, decide it stops.”

Magalong’s revelations follow a briefing on Monday in which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said 15 private contractors cornered P100 billion in flood control projects, accounting for 18 percent of funds spent on 9,885 such projects from July 2022 to May 2025. The President said the projects of each of these companies would be reviewed. A Palace spokesman said Tuesday that nobody would be spared in a crackdown on anomalous public infrastructure projects.