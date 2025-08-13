MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law a measure postponing this year’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections to November 2026, effectively extending the terms of incumbent officials.

Republic Act 12232, signed by the President on Aug. 13, consolidated Senate Bill 2816 and House Bill 11287, which were approved by Congress on June 11.

Under the new law, the next regular barangay and SK polls shall be held on the first Monday of November 2026 and every four years thereafter.

