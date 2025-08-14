MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) rescued three victims of human trafficking who were recruited to work as entertainers in Singapore.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado on Thursday said the three were intercepted by frontline immigration officers at the Davao International Airport (DIA) on Tuesday before they could board a Scoot Airlines flight to Singapore.

“The rescue was in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to ensure the protection of Filipinos from trafficking and illegal recruitment,” added Viado.

Immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) personnel reported that two of the victims were in their 20s while one was 18 years old. Two of them were actually from Luzon, and travelled all the way to Davao for the trip.



