(UPDATE) MALACAÑANG on Thursday urged Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong to present documents and evidence to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on corruption in the government’s flood control projects.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro also said there was no need to appoint a lead investigator, as the President has set up a reporting mechanism for the probe on all questionable flood control projects.

“Our president has already provided the mechanism and system for how this will be investigated. He has also given a directive to the regional project monitoring committees,” Castro said during a press briefing.

“And whatever assistance Mayor Magalong can offer, it will be better for him to present it directly to the president,” she said.

Castro’s statement came after Magalong volunteered to lead the investigation into dubious infrastructure projects that leave several parts of the country submerged in floodwaters during the rainy season.

It was Magalong who alleged that at least 67 congressmen were involved in tapping contractors as “fronts” to bag infrastructure projects from the government.

Castro said Magalong could submit his report, including the names of lawmakers who may be involved in corruption, to the President.

“We have also seen and watched his interviews, he mentioned ‘rock netting’ and ‘cat’s eyes,’ it would have been better, if… he could provide detailed information,” she said.

Marcos earlier blamed corruption in infrastructure projects for widespread flooding across the country last month.

In the same briefing, Castro said that 15 contractors that obtained most of the flood control projects would be thoroughly investigated.

If corruption is proven, she said, cases would be filed against them immediately.

Asked why officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) appeared to have been spared from accountability over the poor implementation of flood control projects, Castro said, “The president won’t immediately fire them, if there’s no evidence.”

“A so-called witch hunt is difficult. It’s difficult for the president to fire DPWH officials just because all or almost all of the flood control projects are sloppy,” Castro said.

c“Let’s find out what their responsibilities are, what their negligence was, and if the president sees it, he won’t hesitate to fire them immediately,” she added.

Castro also urged the public to report irregularities through the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website.

She called on everyone with knowledge of wrongdoing, including Magalong, to come forward and shed light on alleged irregularities in the flood control projects.

“All the documents, facts and data gathered will be immediately submitted to the president, including the revelation of Mayor Magalong. The names of the 67 congressmen should be disclosed, so that charges will be filed, if necessary,” Castro said.

Marcos, who inspected delayed flood control projects in Iloilo City, on Wednesday ordered the DPWH to hold underperforming contractors accountable and blacklist them.

Marcos visited Sections 9 and 10 of a flood mitigation project in Barangay San Isidro, Jaro, ahead of the inauguration of the rehabilitated Iloilo Fish Port Complex.

“In my visit to Iloilo, we saw delayed and substandard flood control projects that are further worsening the flooding,” Marcos said in a Facebook post.

The President was joined by DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas and Lone District Rep. Julienne Baronda during the inspection.

The inspected projects, each costing P144 million, are implemented by Iloilo City-based F. Gurrea Construction Inc. and funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act. Both began in February 2024 but have exceeded their contract deadlines.

Section 9 was 90-percent complete with its contract expiring in July, while Section 10 is 77-percent complete and expired on June 16. Work on Section 10 was suspended on June 2 due to the presence of informal settlers at the site.

“I call on the DPWH to hold accountable and blacklist incompetent contractors,” Marcos said.

Treñas said coordination with local authorities and securing necessary permits are crucial before any project starts.

She reiterated calls for the national government to stop “unnecessary” flood control projects that she said do not effectively address the city’s flooding problems.

Existing, on schedule

The Iloilo City District Engineering Office, meanwhile, refuted claims of Treñas that projects undertaken by major contractors St. Timothy Construction Corp. and Alpha & Omega General Contractor & Development Corp. were either “nonfunctional, have caused flooding or are practically nonexistent.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, the head of the office, Roy Pacanan, said the projects of the Discaya-linked firms are “existing and on schedule.”

St. Timothy has three flood mitigation projects in Barangay Bo. Obrero, Lapuz, with a combined value of P403 million. The projects’ completion rates were 98.83 percent, 95.82 percent and 51.47 percent across three sections, Pacanan said.

Alpha & Omega is implementing a P145-million project in Barangay Tacas, Jaro, which is 35-percent complete and due in March 2026.

Pacanan reminded the city mayor of the duty to verify facts before issuing public remarks.

“We must ensure that every statement is accurate, truthful and responsible — because in our positions, even a single piece of misinformation can mislead the public and erode trust,” he said.