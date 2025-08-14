MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Thursday announced the temporary suspension of the clearance procedure under the Green Lane in a bid to simplify and accelerate Customs processing for arriving travelers at Philippine airports.

Customs chief Ariel Nepomuceno said, effective Aug. 14, 2025, passengers in the Green Lane would no longer be required to have their QR codes scanned.

The change will ease congestion at Customs arrival areas, with QR code scanning to remain mandatory only for Red Lane passengers — those with declared goods or currency, or those flagged through random selection, reasonable suspicion, or intelligence-based assessment.

Under current regulations, all passengers arriving in the country must register through the eTravel app and accomplish the Customs Declaration Form before arrival.

The system generates a QR code for each traveler, regardless of whether they have goods or currency to declare.

Upon arrival, passengers are directed to either the Green Lane for those with “Nothing to Declare” or the Red Lane for those with “Something to Declare” or those selected for inspection based on risk assessment.

Nepomuceno said the initiative came after they received feedback from travelers regarding long queues at Customs checkpoints.

The bureau chief personally inspected operations at the Customs Arrival Area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) ahead of the implementation.

“We want our processes to be both traveler-friendly and security-focused,” Nepomuceno said during a press briefing. “This initiative will help decongest arrival areas while ensuring that our enforcement responsibilities remain uncompromised.”

Nepomuceno stressed that while the Green Lane QR scanning requirement was suspended, security protocols would remain in place.

Red Lane passengers will still be subject to the standard Customs clearance process, including QR code verification, physical inspection, and documentary checks when necessary.

The agency said it would closely monitor the impact of the new measure and make further adjustments if needed to balance efficiency with its mandate of safeguarding the country’s borders.