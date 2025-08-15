MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday urged the 2025 graduates of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) to carry the country’s honor and tradition of service as they navigate the world’s seas and oceans.

In his speech during the commencement exercises of the PMMA’s Kadaligtan Class of 2025 in San Narciso, Zambales, Marcos told the 252 graduates, who would serve in the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard, and as merchant marines, that each path was different but they carried the same compass towards excellence and service.

“The seas are rife with danger. It will test you; it will push you to your limits, but above all, it will shape you into the mariner that you are meant to be,” Marcos said.

“I believe your safe arrival at your destination is a triumph for yourself and for the people that you serve. That is why the government is ensuring that our country’s training standard is stronger and of a higher level,” he added.

Marcos assured the maritime sector that his administration was committed to strengthening training standards and increasing opportunities for on-board practice.

He said that the Maritime Industry Authority was working on new measures to expand shipboard training slots, while the Department of Transportation was coordinating with industry partners to improve access to training vessels.

To prepare future maritime students, Marcos said the government would launch a National Merchant Marine Aptitude Test that would assess whether young Filipinos were ready to take maritime courses in college.

“To our cadets, do not forget to carry your mission and – carry on the tradition of excellence of the PMMA. Let this day inspire you to live up to your class’ name, bringing your own light even to the darkest of seas,” he said.

The “Kadaligtan” Class, which stands for “Kawal ng Dalampasigan, Liwanag ng Karagatan,” comprises 252 cadets.

Of these, 144 are graduating with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Marine Transportation, and 108 are earning a BS in Marine Engineering.

Hailing as the top of the class is Midshipman First Class Marc John Castañeto from Llanera, Nueva Ecija. He is the son of a retired elementary school teacher and a retired bus conductor.

PMMA graduates are bound to join the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Merchant Marine Fleet as licensed marine engineers and deck officers who will “help the country maintain its reputation as a key player in the global maritime industry and, most importantly, support and strengthen the country’s maritime defense.”