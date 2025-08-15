MANILA, Philippines — A ten-wheeler truck crashed into two sports utility vehicles and a motorcycle on the Nagtahan-Mabini Bridge in Manila on Friday, leaving three people hurt.

According to the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Office, the truck that was carrying coconut oil crashed into the other vehicles, leaving its front end severely damaged and wedged against the bridge’s side barrier.

Initial reports said that all three victims received immediate first aid at the scene. Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of their injuries.

WAYWARD TRUCK A 10-wheeler truck carrying coconut oil crashes into two sports utility vehicles and a motorcycle on the Nagtahan-Mabini Bridge in Manila on Aug. 15, 2025. Three people were injured. PHOTO BY MANILA DRRM OFFICE

Responders remain on site to clear the wreckage and manage traffic in the area. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

