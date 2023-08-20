DogTipper.com is reader-supported; if you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

“Emo” originally referred to a subculture associated with punk rock music, derived from “emotional hardcore” or “emocore.” Emo music was characterized by its introspective and emotional lyrics. We’ve fetched the best emo names for dogs inspired by the unique and poetic names, song titles and lyrics associated with emo culture.

Unisex Emo Names for Dogs

Emo songs often deal with themes of emotional turmoil, love, heartbreak, self-discovery and personal struggles.

Abyss : A deep or seemingly bottomless pit; represents depth and the unknown.

: A deep or seemingly bottomless pit; represents depth and the unknown. Aiden : Gaelic origin, meaning “little fire”; symbolizing passion and spirit.

: Gaelic origin, meaning “little fire”; symbolizing passion and spirit. Ash : Derived from ashes; symbolizing rebirth and transformation.

: Derived from ashes; symbolizing rebirth and transformation. Beckett : Echoing the poetic nature of many emo lyrics.

: Echoing the poetic nature of many emo lyrics. Bliss : Emphasizing the deep emotional highs.

: Emphasizing the deep emotional highs. Blaze : Represents fire or a strong flame; passion and fervor.

: Represents fire or a strong flame; passion and fervor. Briar : A plant with thorns; symbolizing protection and natural beauty.

: A plant with thorns; symbolizing protection and natural beauty. Brooks : Streams and brooks often symbolize emotions in literature and poetry.

: Streams and brooks often symbolize emotions in literature and poetry. Caden : Meaning “rhythm” or “beat”, pointing to the musical roots of emo culture.

: Meaning “rhythm” or “beat”, pointing to the musical roots of emo culture. Crimson : A deep red color; associated with intensity and emotion.

: A deep red color; associated with intensity and emotion. Dream : Emphasizing the dreamy and introspective side of emo.

: Emphasizing the dreamy and introspective side of emo. Dusk : The darker stage of twilight; representing mystery and transition.

: The darker stage of twilight; representing mystery and transition. Echo : A sound reflected; symbolizing repetition and memories.

: A sound reflected; symbolizing repetition and memories. Eclipse : The covering of light, representing moments of sadness or obscurity.

: The covering of light, representing moments of sadness or obscurity. Ember : A glowing piece of coal; representing lingering passion.

: A glowing piece of coal; representing lingering passion. Eris : Greek goddess of discord; representing chaos and disruption.

: Greek goddess of discord; representing chaos and disruption. Fable : A short story; symbolizing myths and stories.

: A short story; symbolizing myths and stories. Fade : The gradual disappearance, like fading emotions or memories.

: The gradual disappearance, like fading emotions or memories. Frost : Cold and icy; representing detachment and coolness.

: Cold and icy; representing detachment and coolness. Gale : A very strong wind; symbolizing uncontrollable force.

: A very strong wind; symbolizing uncontrollable force. Ghost : Representing the unseen, unknown, and feelings of alienation.

: Representing the unseen, unknown, and feelings of alienation. Haven : A place of safety; representing protection and solace.

: A place of safety; representing protection and solace. Haze : A state of confusion or obscurity.

: A state of confusion or obscurity. Illusion : Representing the blurred lines between reality and emotion.

: Representing the blurred lines between reality and emotion. Indigo : Deep blue-purple color; representing depth and intuition.

: Deep blue-purple color; representing depth and intuition. Ivy : A climbing plant; symbolizing attachment and growth.

: A climbing plant; symbolizing attachment and growth. Jade : A green gemstone; representing harmony and balance.

: A green gemstone; representing harmony and balance. Jet : Deep black; symbolizing darkness and mystery.

: Deep black; symbolizing darkness and mystery. Kai : Ocean in Hawaiian; representing depth and vastness.

: Ocean in Hawaiian; representing depth and vastness. Keir : Meaning “dark-skinned”, hinting at the dark undertones of the culture.

: Meaning “dark-skinned”, hinting at the dark undertones of the culture. Lark : A songbird; symbolizing freedom and song. A good name for a rescue dog.

: A songbird; symbolizing freedom and song. A good name for a rescue dog. Luna : Moon in Latin; representing change and phases. One of the most popular dog names.

: Moon in Latin; representing change and phases. One of the most popular dog names. Lyric : Words of a song; symbolizing expression and poetry.

: Words of a song; symbolizing expression and poetry. Maven : Expert or connoisseur; representing mastery.

: Expert or connoisseur; representing mastery. Midnight : The middle of the night; representing darkness and the unknown. One of the more popular emo names for dog, especially black dogs.

: The middle of the night; representing darkness and the unknown. One of the more popular emo names for dog, especially black dogs. Mist : Representing ambiguity and the unknown.

: Representing ambiguity and the unknown. Nebula : A cloud of gas in space; representing vastness and mystery.

: A cloud of gas in space; representing vastness and mystery. Nile : Rivers can symbolize deep-running emotions.

: Rivers can symbolize deep-running emotions. Nyx : Greek goddess of the night; representing mystery and night.

: Greek goddess of the night; representing mystery and night. Omen : A sign or warning, often of something significant or emotional.

: A sign or warning, often of something significant or emotional. Onyx : Black gemstone; symbolizing strength and protection.

: Black gemstone; symbolizing strength and protection. Phoenix : A mythical bird that rises from ashes; symbolizing rebirth.

: A mythical bird that rises from ashes; symbolizing rebirth. Poe : After Edgar Allan Poe; representing darkness and poetic tragedy.

: After Edgar Allan Poe; representing darkness and poetic tragedy. Pulse : Representing life and the rhythm of emotions.

: Representing life and the rhythm of emotions. Quest : A long search, often for something meaningful or significant.

: A long search, often for something meaningful or significant. Raven : A black bird; symbolizing mystery and intelligence. A popular name for a black dog.

: A black bird; symbolizing mystery and intelligence. A popular name for a black dog. Rebel : One who opposes; representing defiance and individuality.

: One who opposes; representing defiance and individuality. Reverie : A state of being pleasantly lost in one’s thoughts.

: A state of being pleasantly lost in one’s thoughts. Rift : A crack or split; representing division and change.

: A crack or split; representing division and change. Rune : Ancient alphabets; symbolizing magic and mystery.

: Ancient alphabets; symbolizing magic and mystery. Sable : Black; representing darkness and elegance.

: Black; representing darkness and elegance. Sage : Wise one; symbolizing wisdom and nature. An apt name for the senior dog you’ve just adopted.

: Wise one; symbolizing wisdom and nature. An apt name for the senior dog you’ve just adopted. Shadow : Dark area; representing the unseen and mystery.

: Dark area; representing the unseen and mystery. Silver : A metallic element; representing clarity and value.

: A metallic element; representing clarity and value. Skye : The sky; representing vastness and possibility.

: The sky; representing vastness and possibility. Slate: Fine-grained rock; representing sturdiness and foundation.

Solace : Comfort in times of distress, the perfect description of the love our dogs show.

: Comfort in times of distress, the perfect description of the love our dogs show. Solstice : When the sun is at its highest or lowest; representing extremes.

: When the sun is at its highest or lowest; representing extremes. Stark : Representing contrast and intensity.

: Representing contrast and intensity. Storm : A turbulent weather condition; symbolizing chaos and power.

: A turbulent weather condition; symbolizing chaos and power. Tempest : A violent windstorm; symbolizing upheaval.

: A violent windstorm; symbolizing upheaval. Thorn : A sharp protective spine; representing pain and protection.

: A sharp protective spine; representing pain and protection. Twilight : Time between day and night; representing transition and duality; a name popular with lovers of the Twilight books and movies.

: Time between day and night; representing transition and duality; a name popular with lovers of the Twilight books and movies. Vale : Valley; representing depth and journey.

: Valley; representing depth and journey. Vesper : Evening star; representing calmness and evening.

: Evening star; representing calmness and evening. Willow : A type of tree; symbolizing flexibility and growth.

: A type of tree; symbolizing flexibility and growth. Winter : Coldest season; symbolizing dormancy and introspection.

: Coldest season; symbolizing dormancy and introspection. Xerxes : An ancient name with a mysterious vibe; the name is of Old Persian origin, and means “ruling over heroes” or “monarch.”

: An ancient name with a mysterious vibe; the name is of Old Persian origin, and means “ruling over heroes” or “monarch.” Yale : Old and mysterious, hinting at gothic influences in emo culture.

: Old and mysterious, hinting at gothic influences in emo culture. Zenith: The time at which something is most powerful; symbolizing peak and power.

Emo Names for Girls

Amara : Eternally beautiful or unfading.

: Eternally beautiful or unfading. Aria : Melody or song.

: Melody or song. Astral : Relating to the stars; ethereal.

: Relating to the stars; ethereal. Athena : Goddess of wisdom and war.

: Goddess of wisdom and war. Aurora : Dawn or the Roman goddess of sunrise.

: Dawn or the Roman goddess of sunrise. Bella : Beautiful.

: Beautiful. Blythe : Free spirit or happy and carefree.

: Free spirit or happy and carefree. Celeste : Heavenly or of the skies.

: Heavenly or of the skies. Cerise : Cherry in French, representing a deep red hue.

: Cherry in French, representing a deep red hue. Cherry : Both the fruit and a shade of red; sweet with a touch of tartness.

: Both the fruit and a shade of red; sweet with a touch of tartness. Cleo : Pride, fame, or glory.

: Pride, fame, or glory. Crimson : A rich, deep red color.

: A rich, deep red color. Dahlia : A flower that symbolizes elegance and inner strength.

: A flower that symbolizes elegance and inner strength. Desiree : Desired or longed for.

: Desired or longed for. Elara : One of Zeus’s lovers and a moon of Jupiter.

: One of Zeus’s lovers and a moon of Jupiter. Elysia : Blissful or related to the Elysian Fields, paradise in Greek mythology.

: Blissful or related to the Elysian Fields, paradise in Greek mythology. Estelle : Star.

: Star. Eve : Life or living, also the biblical first woman.

: Life or living, also the biblical first woman. Fawn : A young deer, symbolizing innocence.

: A young deer, symbolizing innocence. Garnet : A deep red gemstone; also January’s birthstone.

: A deep red gemstone; also January’s birthstone. Giselle : Pledge.

: Pledge. Harlow : Army or hill.

: Army or hill. Iris : Rainbow or a flower; symbolizing hope and messages.

: Rainbow or a flower; symbolizing hope and messages. Isolde : Linked with tragic romance due to the legend of Tristan and Isolde.

: Linked with tragic romance due to the legend of Tristan and Isolde. Ivory : A creamy white color; representing purity and elegance.

: A creamy white color; representing purity and elegance. Jasmine : A fragrant flower; symbolizing love and sensuality.

: A fragrant flower; symbolizing love and sensuality. Lace: Delicate and intricate, much like the complexities of emotions.

Lilith : Night demon in Mesopotamian mythology; represents independence.

: Night demon in Mesopotamian mythology; represents independence. Mara : Bitter or sorrow in Hebrew.

: Bitter or sorrow in Hebrew. Melody : Musical tune; symbolizing harmony and beauty.

: Musical tune; symbolizing harmony and beauty. Mercy : Compassion or forgiveness towards someone.

: Compassion or forgiveness towards someone. Misty : Covered by mist; representing obscurity and enigma.

: Covered by mist; representing obscurity and enigma. Morgana : Enchantress in Arthurian legend.

: Enchantress in Arthurian legend. Narcissa : From narcissus (a flower); related to self-love. A name from the Harry Potter series.

: From narcissus (a flower); related to self-love. A name from the Harry Potter series. Nocturna : Of the night.

: Of the night. Ophelia : Help, also a tragic character in Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

: Help, also a tragic character in Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Persephone : Queen of the underworld in Greek mythology; represents duality of nature.

: Queen of the underworld in Greek mythology; represents duality of nature. Raine : Queen.

: Queen. Rosaline : Beautiful rose.

: Beautiful rose. Rowan : A tree with red berries; protection against enchantment.

: A tree with red berries; protection against enchantment. Seraphina : Fiery ones, relating to angels.

: Fiery ones, relating to angels. Sierra : Mountain range; representing strength.

: Mountain range; representing strength. Starla : Star.

: Star. Tatiana : Fairy queen or princess.

: Fairy queen or princess. Trinity : Threefold or divine perfection. A name for a three-legged dog.

: Threefold or divine perfection. A name for a three-legged dog. Valentina : Strength or health.

: Strength or health. Violet : A purple flower; symbolizing mystery and royalty.

: A purple flower; symbolizing mystery and royalty. Vivienne : Alive or lively.

: Alive or lively. Wren : A small bird; symbolizing freedom. Another name for the dog you have rescued.

: A small bird; symbolizing freedom. Another name for the dog you have rescued. Xanthe : Golden or fair-haired.

: Golden or fair-haired. Zara : Princess or to blossom.

: Princess or to blossom. Zephyra: West wind; symbolizing the gentle breeze.

Emo Names for Boys

Emo culture focuses on individual emotion and self-expression. Many of these emo boys’ names, perfect choices for boy dog names, evoke imagery or ideas associated with emotions, nature, and the mysteries of life, making them fitting for the poetic and introspective themes often found in emo culture.

Alaric : Ruler of all; associated with Gothic kings.

: Ruler of all; associated with Gothic kings. Altair : The flying one; a star in the Aquila constellation.

: The flying one; a star in the Aquila constellation. Anubis : Egyptian god of mummification and the afterlife.

: Egyptian god of mummification and the afterlife. Archer : Bowman; representing precision and focus.

: Bowman; representing precision and focus. Atlas : Greek titan who held up the sky.

: Greek titan who held up the sky. Blade : A sharp edge; representing sharpness and precision.

: A sharp edge; representing sharpness and precision. Bram : Bramble; also a nod to Bram Stoker, author of Dracula.

: Bramble; also a nod to Bram Stoker, author of Dracula. Brennan : Sadness or sorrow.

: Sadness or sorrow. Caius : Rejoice; also the name of a character in Shakespeare’s works.

: Rejoice; also the name of a character in Shakespeare’s works. Calix : Very handsome.

: Very handsome. Cassian : Hollow.

: Hollow. Dante : Enduring; also the name of the poet who wrote “The Divine Comedy”.

: Enduring; also the name of the poet who wrote “The Divine Comedy”. Darcy : Echoing dark yet poetic vibes.

: Echoing dark yet poetic vibes. Draco : Dragon; representing power and mystery; a popular name from the Harry Potter series.

: Dragon; representing power and mystery; a popular name from the Harry Potter series. Eldric : Old or wise ruler.

: Old or wise ruler. Endymion : A beautiful youth in Greek mythology who was put into eternal sleep.

: A beautiful youth in Greek mythology who was put into eternal sleep. Fenris : Mythical monstrous wolf in Norse mythology.

: Mythical monstrous wolf in Norse mythology. Griffin : Mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of an eagle.

: Mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of an eagle. Hadrian : Dark-haired.

: Dark-haired. Icarus : A figure in Greek mythology who flew too close to the sun.

: A figure in Greek mythology who flew too close to the sun. Jett : Black gemstone; representing darkness and strength.

: Black gemstone; representing darkness and strength. Kael : Mighty warrior.

: Mighty warrior. Lazarus : God has helped; a biblical character who was brought back to life.

: God has helped; a biblical character who was brought back to life. Lucian : Light; also associated with the mysterious due to connections with werewolves in folklore.

: Light; also associated with the mysterious due to connections with werewolves in folklore. Malachai : Messenger of God; also has a dark mysterious vibe in literature.

: Messenger of God; also has a dark mysterious vibe in literature. Mordred : Brave or bold; a figure in Arthurian legend.

: Brave or bold; a figure in Arthurian legend. Nero : Powerful; also the name of a notorious Roman emperor.

: Powerful; also the name of a notorious Roman emperor. Obsidian : Volcanic glass used to make sharp blades; represents strength and mystery.

: Volcanic glass used to make sharp blades; represents strength and mystery. Orion : A great hunter in Greek mythology; also a prominent constellation.

: A great hunter in Greek mythology; also a prominent constellation. Osiris : Egyptian god of the afterlife.

: Egyptian god of the afterlife. Peregrine : Traveler or wanderer.

: Traveler or wanderer. Quillan : Cub; also suggests the idea of writing with a quill.

: Cub; also suggests the idea of writing with a quill. Radley: From the red meadow.

Ryker : Strong power.

: Strong power. Sabian : Named derived from an ancient mystical religion.

: Named derived from an ancient mystical religion. Seth : Appointed; in mythology, the Egyptian god of chaos.

: Appointed; in mythology, the Egyptian god of chaos. Slade : Valley.

: Valley. Talon : Claw of a bird of prey; representing sharpness and precision.

: Claw of a bird of prey; representing sharpness and precision. Thorne : A variant of “Thorn”, symbolizing protection and pain.

: A variant of “Thorn”, symbolizing protection and pain. Ulysses : To be angry or hate; also the name of a Greek hero with many adventures.

: To be angry or hate; also the name of a Greek hero with many adventures. Valerian : Strength, valor; also a herb known for its calming properties.

: Strength, valor; also a herb known for its calming properties. Vlad : Ruler; often associated with Vlad the Impaler, the inspiration for Dracula.

: Ruler; often associated with Vlad the Impaler, the inspiration for Dracula. Wolfgang : Path of the wolf.

: Path of the wolf. Xander : Defender of the people.

: Defender of the people. Yorick : Farmer; also a skull character in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”.

: Farmer; also a skull character in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”. Zaden : Unique and creative modern name without a specific meaning.

: Unique and creative modern name without a specific meaning. Zephyr : West wind; representing a gentle breeze.

: West wind; representing a gentle breeze. Zorion : Happiness.

: Happiness. Zephyrus : God of the west wind in Greek mythology.

: God of the west wind in Greek mythology. Zero : Nothingness; can symbolize a fresh start.

: Nothingness; can symbolize a fresh start. Zane: God is gracious; also has a modern cool vibe.

Names Inspired by Emo Bands

These names carry various connections to dark, mysterious, emotional or powerful themes and are linked to the bands, musicians and songs of the emo culture.

Aiden : Inspired by the band Aiden.

: Inspired by the band Aiden. Anberlin : From the band Anberlin.

: From the band Anberlin. Andria : A song by La Dispute.

: A song by La Dispute. Bert : Bert McCracken, lead singer of The Used.

: Bert McCracken, lead singer of The Used. Brendon : Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.

: Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. Bright : From “Bright Eyes”, an emo/folk band.

: From “Bright Eyes”, an emo/folk band. Carraba: Surname of Chris Carrabba, the lead singer of Dashboard Confessional.

Clairvoyant : Song title by The Story So Far.

: Song title by The Story So Far. Conor : Conor Oberst, frontman of Bright Eyes.

: Conor Oberst, frontman of Bright Eyes. Deja : Inspired by “Deja Entendu,” an album by Brand New.

: Inspired by “Deja Entendu,” an album by Brand New. Dispute : From the band La Dispute.

: From the band La Dispute. Elliott : Inspired by the band Elliott.

: Inspired by the band Elliott. Emery : From the band Emery.

: From the band Emery. Frank : Frank Iero, guitarist of My Chemical Romance.

: Frank Iero, guitarist of My Chemical Romance. Gerard : Gerard Way, lead singer of My Chemical Romance.

: Gerard Way, lead singer of My Chemical Romance. Helena : A song by My Chemical Romance.

: A song by My Chemical Romance. Jepha : Jepha Howard, bassist of The Used.

: Jepha Howard, bassist of The Used. Jesse : Jesse Lacey, frontman of Brand New.

: Jesse Lacey, frontman of Brand New. Jimmy : Jimmy Eat World, an influential emo band.

: Jimmy Eat World, an influential emo band. Jonny : Jonny Craig, former lead singer of Dance Gavin Dance and Emarosa.

: Jonny Craig, former lead singer of Dance Gavin Dance and Emarosa. Julien : Julien Baker, singer-songwriter associated with the emo revival.

: Julien Baker, singer-songwriter associated with the emo revival. Kellin : Kellin Quinn, lead vocalist of Sleeping with Sirens.

: Kellin Quinn, lead vocalist of Sleeping with Sirens. Lacey : From the aforementioned Jesse Lacey of Brand New.

: From the aforementioned Jesse Lacey of Brand New. Maja : Maja Ivarsson, lead singer of The Sounds, often associated with emo-pop.

: Maja Ivarsson, lead singer of The Sounds, often associated with emo-pop. Manic : From “Manic Compression,” an album by Quicksand.

: From “Manic Compression,” an album by Quicksand. Mayday : From Mayday Parade, an emo-pop band.

: From Mayday Parade, an emo-pop band. Milo : From the band The Descendents, considered precursors to the emo genre.

: From the band The Descendents, considered precursors to the emo genre. Morrissey : Singer of The Smiths, influential to the emo genre.

: Singer of The Smiths, influential to the emo genre. Pete : Pete Wentz, bassist of Fall Out Boy.

: Pete Wentz, bassist of Fall Out Boy. Quinn : From the aforementioned Kellin Quinn.

: From the aforementioned Kellin Quinn. Ray : Ray Toro, guitarist of My Chemical Romance.

: Ray Toro, guitarist of My Chemical Romance. Rites : From “Rites of Spring,” an early emo band.

: From “Rites of Spring,” an early emo band. Ryland : Ryland Blackinton, guitarist for Cobra Starship.

: Ryland Blackinton, guitarist for Cobra Starship. Saves : Inspired by Saves the Day, an emo band.

: Inspired by Saves the Day, an emo band. Say : From Say Anything, an emo band.

: From Say Anything, an emo band. Sirens : From Sleeping with Sirens.

: From Sleeping with Sirens. Sorority : From Sorority Noise, an emo revival band.

: From Sorority Noise, an emo revival band. Spencer : Spencer Chamberlain, lead vocalist of Underoath.

: Spencer Chamberlain, lead vocalist of Underoath. Sunny : From Sunny Day Real Estate, a foundational emo band.

: From Sunny Day Real Estate, a foundational emo band. Tegan : One half of Tegan and Sara, an indie duo with emo influences.

: One half of Tegan and Sara, an indie duo with emo influences. Thrice : An emo/post-hardcore band.

: An emo/post-hardcore band. Thursday : An emo/post-hardcore band.

: An emo/post-hardcore band. Tomo : Tomo Milicevic, guitarist of Thirty Seconds to Mars.

: Tomo Milicevic, guitarist of Thirty Seconds to Mars. Vic : Vic Fuentes, lead vocalist of Pierce the Veil.

: Vic Fuentes, lead vocalist of Pierce the Veil. Wentz : From the aforementioned Pete Wentz.

: From the aforementioned Pete Wentz. West : Geoff Rickly’s band before Thursday was called “Weston,” but West sounds cleaner.

: Geoff Rickly’s band before Thursday was called “Weston,” but West sounds cleaner. Winona : “Winona Ryder,” a song by The Ergs!

: “Winona Ryder,” a song by The Ergs! XO : A song and album by Elliott Smith, who has been cited as an influence in emo music.

: A song and album by Elliott Smith, who has been cited as an influence in emo music. Yelyah : A pseudonym for Hayley Williams, lead singer of Paramore.

: A pseudonym for Hayley Williams, lead singer of Paramore. Zack: Zack Merrick, bassist for All Time Low.

