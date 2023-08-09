If you’re on the hunt for a unique and special name for your new dog, let’s embark on a journey to the heart of Europe – the Czech Republic. This post is going to be your map to some tail-wagging Czech dog names.

If you’re inspired by Czech heritage or a great vacation–or you have a Czech dog breed, have a look at this collection of Czech names for dogs inspired by popular girls’ and boys’ names in the Czech Republic, Czech foods, pet names and more.

You may not realize it, but Czechs settled a large part of Texas. John grew up in a Czech area so with visits to his hometown over the years (and eventually a visit to Prague!), I’ve finally learned to pronounce many of the beautiful Czech names that fill the street signs and mailboxes in that part of the state.

Popular Czech Girls’ Names

There’s a growing trend toward naming our dogs with baby names; many English baby names have Czech equivalents, too.

Adéla – Noble, Kind (ah-DAY-lah)

– Noble, Kind (ah-DAY-lah) Alena – Torch or bright light (ah-LEN-ah)

– Torch or bright light (ah-LEN-ah) Alžběta – God is my oath (equivalent to Elizabeth) (alzh-BYEH-tah)

– God is my oath (equivalent to Elizabeth) (alzh-BYEH-tah) Andrea – Brave (ahn-DREY-ah)

– Brave (ahn-DREY-ah) Anna – Grace, favor (AHN-nah)

– Grace, favor (AHN-nah) Barbora – Foreign, strange (equivalent to Barbara) (bar-BOR-ah)

– Foreign, strange (equivalent to Barbara) (bar-BOR-ah) Blanka – White, pure (BLAHN-kah)

– White, pure (BLAHN-kah) Božena – Divine, godly (bo-ZHEH-nah)

– Divine, godly (bo-ZHEH-nah) Dagmar – Day’s glory (DAG-mar)

– Day’s glory (DAG-mar) Dana – God is my judge (DAH-nah)

– God is my judge (DAH-nah) Daniela – God is my judge (dan-YEL-ah)

– God is my judge (dan-YEL-ah) Dominika – Belonging to the Lord (doh-MIN-ee-kah)

– Belonging to the Lord (doh-MIN-ee-kah) Eliška – God’s promise (equivalent to Eliza) (eh-LEESH-kah)

– God’s promise (equivalent to Eliza) (eh-LEESH-kah) Ema – Universal or whole (EH-mah)

– Universal or whole (EH-mah) Eva – Giver of life (EH-vah)

– Giver of life (EH-vah) Gabriela – God is my strength (gah-bree-EL-ah)

– God is my strength (gah-bree-EL-ah) Hana – Grace or favor (HAH-nah)

– Grace or favor (HAH-nah) Helena – Torch or moon (heh-LEH-nah)

– Torch or moon (heh-LEH-nah) Ivana – God is gracious (ee-VAH-nah)

– God is gracious (ee-VAH-nah) Jana – God is gracious (YAH-nah)

– God is gracious (YAH-nah) Jaroslava – Glory of spring (yah-roh-SLAH-vah)

– Glory of spring (yah-roh-SLAH-vah) Jitka – From Judah, or praised (YEET-kah)

– From Judah, or praised (YEET-kah) Kamila – Perfect (kah-MEE-lah)

– Perfect (kah-MEE-lah) Karolína – Free woman (kah-roh-LEE-nah)

– Free woman (kah-roh-LEE-nah) Kateřina – Pure (kah-ter-ZHEE-nah)

– Pure (kah-ter-ZHEE-nah) Klára – Bright or clear (KLAR-ah)

– Bright or clear (KLAR-ah) Kristýna – Follower of Christ (kris-TEEN-ah)

– Follower of Christ (kris-TEEN-ah) Lenka – Torch or bright light (LEN-kah)

– Torch or bright light (LEN-kah) Lucie – Light (loo-CIE). A different spelling from the usual Lucy, which is always one of the most popular dog names.

– Light (loo-CIE). A different spelling from the usual Lucy, which is always one of the most popular dog names. Ludmila – Favor of the people (lood-MEE-lah)

– Favor of the people (lood-MEE-lah) Magdalena – From Magdala or woman from Magdala (mag-dah-LEH-nah)

– From Magdala or woman from Magdala (mag-dah-LEH-nah) Marcela – Young warrior (mar-CHEL-ah)

– Young warrior (mar-CHEL-ah) Marie – Wished-for child, or bitterness (equivalent to Mary) (mah-REE)

– Wished-for child, or bitterness (equivalent to Mary) (mah-REE) Markéta – Pearl (mar-KET-ah)

– Pearl (mar-KET-ah) Marta – Lady, mistress (MAR-tah)

– Lady, mistress (MAR-tah) Michaela – Who is like God? (mee-khah-EL-ah)

– Who is like God? (mee-khah-EL-ah) Milada – Love or grace (mee-LAH-dah)

– Love or grace (mee-LAH-dah) Milena – Gracious, dear (mee-LEH-nah)

– Gracious, dear (mee-LEH-nah) Miroslava – Glory of peace (meer-oh-SLAH-vah)

– Glory of peace (meer-oh-SLAH-vah) Nikola – Victory of the people (nee-KOH-lah)

– Victory of the people (nee-KOH-lah) Olga – Holy (OL-gah)

– Holy (OL-gah) Pavla – Small, humble (PAHV-lah)

– Small, humble (PAHV-lah) Petra – Stone, rock (PET-rah)

– Stone, rock (PET-rah) Radka – Joyful, willing (RAD-kah)

– Joyful, willing (RAD-kah) Renata – Reborn (reh-NAH-tah). A good name for an older rescue dog who has had a difficult start.

– Reborn (reh-NAH-tah). A good name for an older rescue dog who has had a difficult start. Simona – He has heard (si-MOH-nah)

– He has heard (si-MOH-nah) Tereza – Harvester or guardian (teh-REZ-ah). A good name for a farm dog.

– Harvester or guardian (teh-REZ-ah). A good name for a farm dog. Veronika – True image or victory bringer (veh-roh-NEE-kah)

– True image or victory bringer (veh-roh-NEE-kah) Věra – Faith, truth (VEH-rah)

– Faith, truth (VEH-rah) Zuzana – Lily (zoo-ZAH-nah)

Popular Czech Boys’ Names and Their Meanings

Adam – Man, to make (AH-dam)

– Man, to make (AH-dam) Aleš – Defender of mankind (related to Alexander) (AH-lesh)

– Defender of mankind (related to Alexander) (AH-lesh) Antonín – Priceless, invaluable (ahn-toh-NEEN)

– Priceless, invaluable (ahn-toh-NEEN) Bohuslav – God’s glory (BOH-hoo-slav)

– God’s glory (BOH-hoo-slav) Dalibor – Distant battle (DAH-lee-bor)

– Distant battle (DAH-lee-bor) Daniel – God is my judge (DAN-yel)

– God is my judge (DAN-yel) David – Beloved (DAH-veed)

– Beloved (DAH-veed) Dominik – Belonging to the Lord (DOH-mee-nik)

– Belonging to the Lord (DOH-mee-nik) Dušan – Soul or spirit (DOO-shan)

– Soul or spirit (DOO-shan) Eduard – Guardian of riches (EH-doo-ard)

– Guardian of riches (EH-doo-ard) Filip – Lover of horses (FEE-lip)

– Lover of horses (FEE-lip) František – Free man (FRAN-tee-shek). A good name for a rescue dog.

– Free man (FRAN-tee-shek). A good name for a rescue dog. Hynek – From an older Czech word meaning “child” (HEE-nyek)

– From an older Czech word meaning “child” (HEE-nyek) Igor – Warrior of peace (EE-gor)

– Warrior of peace (EE-gor) Jakub – Supplanter, held by the heel (YAH-kub)

– Supplanter, held by the heel (YAH-kub) Jan – God is gracious (YAN)

– God is gracious (YAN) Jiří – Farmer (related to George) (YEER-zhee). Another good farm dog name.

– Farmer (related to George) (YEER-zhee). Another good farm dog name. Josef – God will increase (YO-sef)

– God will increase (YO-sef) Karel – Free man (related to Charles) (KAH-rel)

– Free man (related to Charles) (KAH-rel) Ladislav – Rule of glory (LAH-dee-slav)

– Rule of glory (LAH-dee-slav) Leoš – Brave people (LEH-osh)

– Brave people (LEH-osh) Lubomír – Love and peace (LOO-boh-meer)

– Love and peace (LOO-boh-meer) Lukáš – From Lucania (related to Lucas) (LOO-kahsh)

– From Lucania (related to Lucas) (LOO-kahsh) Marek – Warlike (related to Mark) (MAH-rek)

– Warlike (related to Mark) (MAH-rek) Martin – Warlike, warrior (MAR-teen)

– Warlike, warrior (MAR-teen) Matěj – Gift of God (related to Matthew) (ma-TYAY)

– Gift of God (related to Matthew) (ma-TYAY) Matyáš – Gift of God (another form related to Matthew) (ma-TYAHSH)

– Gift of God (another form related to Matthew) (ma-TYAHSH) Michal – Who is like God? (MEE-khal)

– Who is like God? (MEE-khal) Milan – Gracious, dear (MEE-lahn)

– Gracious, dear (MEE-lahn) Miloš – Gracious, lover of glory (MEE-losh)

– Gracious, lover of glory (MEE-losh) Mirek – Peaceful glory (MEE-rek)

– Peaceful glory (MEE-rek) Ondřej – Manly, brave (related to Andrew) (OHN-dzhray)

– Manly, brave (related to Andrew) (OHN-dzhray) Pavel – Small, humble (PAH-vel)

– Small, humble (PAH-vel) Petr – Stone, rock (PETR)

– Stone, rock (PETR) Radim – Happy peace (RAH-deem)

– Happy peace (RAH-deem) Radek – Joyful, willing (RAH-dek)

– Joyful, willing (RAH-dek) Roman – Citizen of Rome (ROH-man)

– Citizen of Rome (ROH-man) Rudolf – Famous wolf (ROO-dolf)

– Famous wolf (ROO-dolf) Šimon – He has heard (SHEE-mon)

– He has heard (SHEE-mon) Stanislav – Glory of the camp or glory of the people (STAH-nee-slav)

– Glory of the camp or glory of the people (STAH-nee-slav) Štěpán – Crown, garland (related to Stephen) (SHTYEH-pahn)

– Crown, garland (related to Stephen) (SHTYEH-pahn) Tomáš – Twin (toh-MAHSH)

– Twin (toh-MAHSH) Václav – More glory (VAHTS-lav)

– More glory (VAHTS-lav) Viktor – Conqueror (VEEK-tor)

– Conqueror (VEEK-tor) Vladimír – Great power, rule (vlah-DEE-meer)

– Great power, rule (vlah-DEE-meer) Vlastimil – Fatherland lover (VLAS-tee-meel)

– Fatherland lover (VLAS-tee-meel) Vojtěch – Consoling soldier (VOYT-khekh)

– Consoling soldier (VOYT-khekh) Žan – God is gracious (variation of Jan) (ZHAN)

– God is gracious (variation of Jan) (ZHAN) Zbyněk – The distant one (ZBEE-nyek)

– The distant one (ZBEE-nyek) Zdeněk – Built by God (ZDEH-nyek)

Pet Names in Czech

Andílek – Little angel; (ahn-DEE-lek)

– Little angel; (ahn-DEE-lek) Brouček – Little bug; (BROW-chek)

– Little bug; (BROW-chek) Drahoušek – Little treasure; (DRAH-hooshek)

– Little treasure; (DRAH-hooshek) Drahý/Drahá – Dear (male/female); (DRAH-hee/DRAH-hah)

– Dear (male/female); (DRAH-hee/DRAH-hah) Kočička – Kitten; (ko-CHEECH-kah)

– Kitten; (ko-CHEECH-kah) Krásko – Beauty; (KRAH-sko)

– Beauty; (KRAH-sko) Lásko – Love; (LAHS-ko)

– Love; (LAHS-ko) Mazlíček – Cuddler, pet; (MAZ-leech-ek)

– Cuddler, pet; (MAZ-leech-ek) Medvídek – Little bear; (MED-vee-dek)

– Little bear; (MED-vee-dek) Miláček – Darling; (MEE-lah-chek)

– Darling; (MEE-lah-chek) Mimi – Cutesy term without direct meaning; (MEE-mee)

– Cutesy term without direct meaning; (MEE-mee) Motýlek – Little butterfly; (mo-TIL-ek)

– Little butterfly; (mo-TIL-ek) Růžička – Little rose; (ROO-zhich-kah)

– Little rose; (ROO-zhich-kah) Sladký/Sladká – Sweet (male/female); (SLAD-kee/SLAD-kah)

– Sweet (male/female); (SLAD-kee/SLAD-kah) Sluníčko – Little sun; (SLOO-neech-ko)

– Little sun; (SLOO-neech-ko) Šmudlík – Little smudger; (SHMOOD-leek)

– Little smudger; (SHMOOD-leek) Zlatíčko – Little gold or golden one; (ZLAH-teech-ko)

Czech Names from Folklore and Mythology

Czech mythology, stemming from Slavic mythology and traditions, offers a rich array of names filled with meaning and history. However, it’s important to note that not all names in Slavic mythology are strictly Czech; many are shared with other Slavic nations. Here are some names from Czech and broader Slavic mythology:

Belobog – White god, the god of the day and light. (BEH-loh-bog)

– White god, the god of the day and light. (BEH-loh-bog) Černobog – Black god, a deity of darkness and evil. (CHER-noh-bog)

– Black god, a deity of darkness and evil. (CHER-noh-bog) Dazhbog – Giving god, a sun deity. (DAZH-bog)

– Giving god, a sun deity. (DAZH-bog) Domovoi – Household deity, protector of the home. (doh-MOH-voy)

– Household deity, protector of the home. (doh-MOH-voy) Dobrozhe – Good god, deity of fortune. (DOH-bro-zheh)

– Good god, deity of fortune. (DOH-bro-zheh) Dziewona – Virgin goddess, counterpart to Roman Diana. (dzyeh-VOH-nah)

– Virgin goddess, counterpart to Roman Diana. (dzyeh-VOH-nah) Hors – Sun deity. (hors)

– Sun deity. (hors) Jarilo – God of fertility and spring. (YAH-ree-loh)

– God of fertility and spring. (YAH-ree-loh) Koliada – Winter festival deity, associated with the winter solstice. (koh-LYAH-dah)

– Winter festival deity, associated with the winter solstice. (koh-LYAH-dah) Koschei – Immortal figure often featured in fairy tales, kidnapper of the hero’s wife. (KOSH-chay)

– Immortal figure often featured in fairy tales, kidnapper of the hero’s wife. (KOSH-chay) Lada – Goddess of beauty and fertility. (LAH-dah)

– Goddess of beauty and fertility. (LAH-dah) Lelia – Deity of love and harmony. (LEH-lya)

– Deity of love and harmony. (LEH-lya) Marzanna – Goddess of winter’s death and rebirth of nature. (mar-ZAHN-nah)

– Goddess of winter’s death and rebirth of nature. (mar-ZAHN-nah) Mokosh – Earth goddess, protector of women and fertility. (MOH-kosh)

– Earth goddess, protector of women and fertility. (MOH-kosh) Morana – Goddess of death and winter. (MOH-rah-nah)

– Goddess of death and winter. (MOH-rah-nah) Morena – Another name for Morana. (MOH-reh-nah)

– Another name for Morana. (MOH-reh-nah) Nav – Spirit from the underworld. (nav)

– Spirit from the underworld. (nav) Pereplut – Deity of drinking and alcohol. (PEH-reh-plut)

– Deity of drinking and alcohol. (PEH-reh-plut) Perun – God of thunder and war, top deity similar to Thor in Norse mythology. (PEH-run)

– God of thunder and war, top deity similar to Thor in Norse mythology. (PEH-run) Pizamar – Goddess who helps in childbirth. (PEE-zah-mar)

– Goddess who helps in childbirth. (PEE-zah-mar) Polelun – Moon god. (poh-LEH-loon)

– Moon god. (poh-LEH-loon) Porvata – Forest god. (por-VAH-tah)

– Forest god. (por-VAH-tah) Radegast – God of war, fertility, and abundance. (RAH-deh-gahst)

– God of war, fertility, and abundance. (RAH-deh-gahst) Rod – Creator god, god of fate. (rod)

– Creator god, god of fate. (rod) Rozhanitsy – Fate goddesses. (roz-HAHN-it-sy)

– Fate goddesses. (roz-HAHN-it-sy) Rusalka – Water nymph. (roo-SAL-kah)

– Water nymph. (roo-SAL-kah) Stribog – God of winds, air, and sky. (STREE-bog)

– God of winds, air, and sky. (STREE-bog) Svarog – God of the celestial fire and blacksmithing. (SVAR-og)

– God of the celestial fire and blacksmithing. (SVAR-og) Svetovid – God of war, fertility, and abundance. (SVEH-toh-vid)

– God of war, fertility, and abundance. (SVEH-toh-vid) Triglav – Three-headed god representing the realms of heaven, earth, and the underworld. (TREE-glav)

– Three-headed god representing the realms of heaven, earth, and the underworld. (TREE-glav) Veles – God of cattle, commerce, magic, and the underworld. (VEH-les) A fun name for a ranch dog!

– God of cattle, commerce, magic, and the underworld. (VEH-les) A fun name for a ranch dog! Vesna – Goddess of spring. (VES-nah)

– Goddess of spring. (VES-nah) Volos – Another name for Veles. (VOH-los)

– Another name for Veles. (VOH-los) Zaria – Goddess of beauty. (ZAR-yah)

– Goddess of beauty. (ZAR-yah) Zorya – Morning and evening star goddesses. (ZOR-yah)

– Morning and evening star goddesses. (ZOR-yah) Ziva – Goddess of life and fertility. (ZEE-vah)

– Goddess of life and fertility. (ZEE-vah) Zizilia – Goddess of love. (zee-ZIL-yah)

– Goddess of love. (zee-ZIL-yah) Zlatorog – Golden-horned deer from Slavic tales. (ZLAH-toh-rog)

– Golden-horned deer from Slavic tales. (ZLAH-toh-rog) Zvezda – Morning star. (ZVEZ-dah)

– Morning star. (ZVEZ-dah) Živa – Another name for Ziva. (ZHIV-ah)

– Another name for Ziva. (ZHIV-ah) Žrinje – Place of worship. (ZHRIN-yeh)

Names Inspired by Geography

Beroun (A town west of Prague) – [bair-OWN]

(A town west of Prague) – [bair-OWN] Bohemia (The historical country that constitutes a major part of the Czech Republic) – [bo-HEE-mee-uh]

(The historical country that constitutes a major part of the Czech Republic) – [bo-HEE-mee-uh] Brno (The second largest city in the Czech Republic) – [BURR-no]

(The second largest city in the Czech Republic) – [BURR-no] Cesky (Inspired by Český Krumlov, a picturesque town in South Bohemia) – [CHES-kee]

(Inspired by Český Krumlov, a picturesque town in South Bohemia) – [CHES-kee] Danube (Although this river doesn’t flow through the Czech Republic, its basin covers a part of it) – [DAN-yoob]

(Although this river doesn’t flow through the Czech Republic, its basin covers a part of it) – [DAN-yoob] Děčín (A town in the north of the Czech Republic) – [DYE-chin]

(A town in the north of the Czech Republic) – [DYE-chin] Elbe (One of the major rivers) – [EL-buh]

(One of the major rivers) – [EL-buh] Hradec (Inspired by Hradec Králové, an important city) – [HRAD-ets]

(Inspired by Hradec Králové, an important city) – [HRAD-ets] Jesenik (A mountain range in the northeast) – [YES-eh-nik]

(A mountain range in the northeast) – [YES-eh-nik] Karlovy (From Karlovy Vary, a famous spa town) – [KAR-loh-vee]

(From Karlovy Vary, a famous spa town) – [KAR-loh-vee] Kutná (Inspired by Kutná Hora, a city known for its historic architecture) – [KOOT-na]

(Inspired by Kutná Hora, a city known for its historic architecture) – [KOOT-na] Liberec (A city in northern Czech Republic) – [LEE-bair-ets]

(A city in northern Czech Republic) – [LEE-bair-ets] Mácha (After Mácha’s Lake, named for the poet Karel Hynek Mácha) – [MAH-khah]

(After Mácha’s Lake, named for the poet Karel Hynek Mácha) – [MAH-khah] Moravia (A historical country in the eastern part of the Czech Republic) – [mo-RAH-vee-uh]

(A historical country in the eastern part of the Czech Republic) – [mo-RAH-vee-uh] Olomouc (A city known for its ancient history and architecture) – [OH-loh-moats]

(A city known for its ancient history and architecture) – [OH-loh-moats] Ostrava (A city in the northeast of the Czech Republic) – [os-TRAH-vah]

(A city in the northeast of the Czech Republic) – [os-TRAH-vah] Pardubice (A city in eastern Bohemia) – [par-DOO-bee-tseh]

(A city in eastern Bohemia) – [par-DOO-bee-tseh] Plzen (Or Pilsen, a city known for its beer) – [PLEE-zehn]

I "petted" the dog plaque on Prague's scenic Charles Bridge.

Prague (The capital city) – [PRAHG]

(The capital city) – [PRAHG] Rokytnice (Inspired by Rokytnice nad Jizerou, a town in the Liberec Region) – [roh-KIT-nee-tseh]

(Inspired by Rokytnice nad Jizerou, a town in the Liberec Region) – [roh-KIT-nee-tseh] Sumava (A national park and mountain range along the German border) – [SOO-mah-vah]

(A national park and mountain range along the German border) – [SOO-mah-vah] Tabor (A city in the South Bohemian Region) – [TAH-bor]

(A city in the South Bohemian Region) – [TAH-bor] Telč (A town known for its Renaissance architecture) – [TELSH]

(A town known for its Renaissance architecture) – [TELSH] Vltava (The longest river in the country) – [VLTAH-vah]

(The longest river in the country) – [VLTAH-vah] Vyšehrad (A historic fort in Prague) – [VEE-sheh-rad]

(A historic fort in Prague) – [VEE-sheh-rad] Zlín (A city in southeastern Moravia) – [ZLEEN]

(A city in southeastern Moravia) – [ZLEEN] Znojmo (A major town in the South Moravian Region) – [ZNOY-mo]

Czech Names for Dogs Inspired by Food and Drink

Brambora – Potato (Bram-bor-ah)

– Potato (Bram-bor-ah) Buchtička – Little sweet bun often filled with jam or poppy seeds (Boohk-tee-chka)

– Little sweet bun often filled with jam or poppy seeds (Boohk-tee-chka) Černé – Dark beer (Chair-ne)

– Dark beer (Chair-ne) Chlebíček – Open-faced sandwich (Khle-bee-check)

– Open-faced sandwich (Khle-bee-check) Guláš – Goulash, a thick stew (Goo-lahsh)

– Goulash, a thick stew (Goo-lahsh) Houska – Type of bread roll (How-skah)

– Type of bread roll (How-skah) Knedlík – Dumpling (Knedge-leek)

– Dumpling (Knedge-leek) Kobliha – Doughnut (Kob-lee-ha)

Koláč – A traditional pastry filled with fruits or poppy seeds (Ko-lahch). The Americanized version of this word — Kolache — is probably the most popular Czech dog name in Texas!

– A traditional pastry filled with fruits or poppy seeds (Ko-lahch). The Americanized version of this word — — is probably the most popular Czech dog name in Texas! Kroupy – Pearl barley (Kroo-pee)

– Pearl barley (Kroo-pee) Lívance – Czech pancakes (Lee-van-tse)

– Czech pancakes (Lee-van-tse) Medovník – Honey cake (Med-ov-neek)

– Honey cake (Med-ov-neek) Moravský – From Moravian wine region, referring to wines (Mor-av-skee)

– From Moravian wine region, referring to wines (Mor-av-skee) Nakládaný – Pickled sausages (Nak-lah-da-nee). A different twist on the usual sausage dog names!

– Pickled sausages (Nak-lah-da-nee). A different twist on the usual sausage dog names! Ovocné – Fruit dumplings (O-voch-ne)

– Fruit dumplings (O-voch-ne) Párek – Sausage (Paah-rek)

– Sausage (Paah-rek) Perník – Gingerbread (Per-neek)

– Gingerbread (Per-neek) Pilsner – From Pilsner Urquell, the world-renowned Czech beer (Pilz-ner)

– From Pilsner Urquell, the world-renowned Czech beer (Pilz-ner) Pivko – Inspired by “pivo” meaning beer; “pivko” is a cute dog name in diminutive form (Piv-ko)

– Inspired by “pivo” meaning beer; “pivko” is a cute dog name in diminutive form (Piv-ko) Plumkovice – From Slivovice, a plum brandy (Plum-ko-vee-tse)

– From Slivovice, a plum brandy (Plum-ko-vee-tse) Pražma – Roasted pork belly (Praazh-mah)

– Roasted pork belly (Praazh-mah) Radegast – A well-known Czech beer brand (Rah-deh-gahst)

– A well-known Czech beer brand (Rah-deh-gahst) Staropramen – A popular beer brand from Prague (Sta-roh-pra-men)

– A popular beer brand from Prague (Sta-roh-pra-men) Trdelník – A traditional rolled pastry sprinkled with sugar and nuts (Trdel-neek)

– A traditional rolled pastry sprinkled with sugar and nuts (Trdel-neek) Vepřo – From “vepřo-knedlo-zelo”, which is roasted pork with dumplings and sauerkraut (Vep-zho)

– From “vepřo-knedlo-zelo”, which is roasted pork with dumplings and sauerkraut (Vep-zho) Zelí – Cabbage (Zeh-lee)

Greetings as Dog Names

Ahoj – Hi/Hello (Informal, similar to “Hey” in English) – Pronunciation: Ah-hoy

– Hi/Hello (Informal, similar to “Hey” in English) – Pronunciation: Ah-hoy Čau – Bye (Informal) – Pronunciation: Chao (similar to the Italian “ciao”)

– Bye (Informal) – Pronunciation: Chao (similar to the Italian “ciao”) Dobrý den – Good day/Hello (Formal, used often throughout the day) – Pronunciation: Dob-ree den. Dobrý makes a good nickname.

– Good day/Hello (Formal, used often throughout the day) – Pronunciation: Dob-ree den. makes a good nickname. Jak (pronounced yok): “Jak se máš?” is pretty close in tone and informality to “how’s it going?” in English.

Dog Terms in Czech that Make Good Names

Aport (Fetch) – Pronunciation: Ah-port

(Fetch) – Pronunciation: Ah-port Haf (Woof) – Pronunciation: Hahf

(Woof) – Pronunciation: Hahf K noze (Come here/To heel) – Pronunciation: K no-zeh

(Come here/To heel) – Pronunciation: K no-zeh Lehni (Lie down) – Pronunciation: Leh-khnee

(Lie down) – Pronunciation: Leh-khnee Pes (Dog) – Pronunciation: Pess

(Dog) – Pronunciation: Pess Sedni (Sit) – Pronunciation: Sed-nee

(Sit) – Pronunciation: Sed-nee Štěně (Puppy) – Pronunciation: Shtyeh-nyeh

(Puppy) – Pronunciation: Shtyeh-nyeh Zůstaň (Stay) – Pronunciation: Zoo-stahn

How to Use Diminutives to Make Czech Puppy Names

In Czech, diminutives are often formed by adding specific suffixes to the root of a word, which usually makes the word sound more affectionate or denotes something smaller or younger. Common diminutive suffixes include “-ka”, “-ko”, “-ek”, “-ík”, and others.

Here are 10 dog names in their original form, followed by their diminutive form, along with their meanings and pronunciation:

Filip (Philip) -> Filípek (Little Filip). Pronunciation: Fee-lip -> Fee-lee-pek

(Philip) -> (Little Filip). Pronunciation: Fee-lip -> Fee-lee-pek Kája (derived from Karel) -> Kájík (Little Kája). Pronunciation: Kaa-ya -> Kaa-yik

(derived from Karel) -> (Little Kája). Pronunciation: Kaa-ya -> Kaa-yik Lukáš (Lucas) -> Lukášek (Little Lukáš). Pronunciation: Loo-kahsh -> Loo-kah-shek

(Lucas) -> (Little Lukáš). Pronunciation: Loo-kahsh -> Loo-kah-shek Max (a common dog name) -> Maxík (Little Max). Pronunciation: Max -> Max-eek

(a common dog name) -> (Little Max). Pronunciation: Max -> Max-eek Medvěd (Bear) -> Medvídek (Little bear). Pronunciation: Med-vyed -> Med-vee-dek

(Bear) -> (Little bear). Pronunciation: Med-vyed -> Med-vee-dek Míša (derived from Michal) -> Míšek (Little Míša). Pronunciation: Mee-sha -> Mee-shek

(derived from Michal) -> (Little Míša). Pronunciation: Mee-sha -> Mee-shek Růže (Rose) -> Růžička (Little rose). Pronunciation: Roo-zhe -> Roo-zhee-chka

(Rose) -> (Little rose). Pronunciation: Roo-zhe -> Roo-zhee-chka Tonda (derived from Antonín) -> Tondík (Little Tonda). Pronunciation: Ton-da -> Ton-deek

(derived from Antonín) -> (Little Tonda). Pronunciation: Ton-da -> Ton-deek Vojta (derived from Vojtěch) -> Vojtík (Little Vojta). Pronunciation: Voy-ta -> Voy-teek

(derived from Vojtěch) -> (Little Vojta). Pronunciation: Voy-ta -> Voy-teek Zuzka (derived from Zuzana) -> Zuzička (Little Zuzka). Pronunciation: Zooz-ka -> Zooz-eetch-ka

