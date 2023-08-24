A 23-YEAR-OLD woman, who is trapped in the body of an eight-year-old, has revealed strangers often pick her up at random.

Shauna Rae is a 23 year old living in Pennsylvania, she is 3 ft 10 inches tall and weighs just over three and a half stone.

As a baby Shauna developed a rare form of brain cancer and had to undergo treatment.

Even though she beat the cancer her pituitary stopped developing which stunted her growth.

She has said on her TLC reality show I Am Shauna Rae: “If you were to look at me, you would think I’m just a normal little girl, doing normal little girl things with my fun, crazy family.

“But the truth is I’m not a little girl. I’m a woman, a 22-year-old woman stuck in the body of an eight-year-old.”

The reality star has been open and candid about her struggles in dating as she claims the men who usually approach her are creepy.

But it turns out Shauna has other strange encounters with people in public.

In an Instagram video online the reality star confessed strangers sometimes attempt to pick her up.

She said: “So yes this has happened on many occasions. A lot of the times its the older generations that do it and therefore I’m kind of understanding of it.”

The reality star explains this is usually a common issue when she is out with her family.

She said: “Usually it’s quick encounters when I’m at a restaurant with my family.”

“A lot of people when they go to hug me or say hi to me they pick me up and I’m like you don’t need to do all that.”

Shauna says she tries not to take offence when it happens as she understands people are not always aware of her condition.

She said: “Honestly it’s one of the reasons why I don’t like hugs as well but it’s not offensive, it depends on your situation and who you are.”

“If they know you as a person it could be offensive then. But most people just don’t know the boundaries of a human being.”

“So until you tell them your boundaries you can’t knock them for it.”

Shauna added: “Human beings should be treated equal. We need to understand everyone does have boundaries as ourselves and we need to be respectful of that.”

The reality stars video racked up over 10,000 views.

One user said: “Great thoughts put into words and should be all people should be treated equally.”

Another said: “Normal adult behaviour dictates that it’s always rude to pick an adult up. Always. If anyone tried to do that to me, I would make sure they never did it again.”

