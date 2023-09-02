Labor Day weekend of 2023 is upon us and people are looking for some hilarious jokes and quotes to share on the occasion.
The federal holiday falls on Monday, September 4, 2023. The day is observed to honor and remember America’s labor movement that paved the way for better working conditions and more. However, over the years the day has become synonymous with America’s wealthy as well working class enjoying a day or weekend off with their friends and families. Labor Day also inspires a host of sales, memes, and jokes that people often share with each other around the holiday.
Labor Day jokes that will have you cracking
Below is a collection of some of the most hilarious Labor Day jokes that will leave you splits on the 2023 holiday.
- What do you get when you cross Labor Day with a potato? A day to rest and hash out your problems.
- What did the farmer say to his workers on Labor Day? “I don’t carrot all, take the day off and lettuce celebrate!”
- Why did the carpenter take time off on Labor Day? He needed to hammer out his vacation plans.
- What do you call a lazy kangaroo on Labor Day? A pouch potato!
- Why did the electrician stay home on Labor Day? He needed to recharge his batteries.
- What do you get when you cross Labor Day with a golfer? A day to tee off and relax.
- Why did the union refuse to march on Labor Day? They needed a day off.
- What do you call a group of sleeping union workers on Labor Day? A napkin!
- Why did the mechanic take Labor Day off? He needed to oil up his engine and recharge his batteries.
- What did the factory worker say to his boss on Labor Day? “I’m tired of working for peanuts!”
- Why did the lifeguard take Labor Day off? He needed a day to shore up his energy and catch some rays.
- Why did the office worker take Labor Day off? He needed a day to file away his stress.
- What do you call a group of union workers on Labor Day? A day of rest-olution!
- What did the chef say to his staff on Labor Day? “Let’s take a break and cook up some fun!”
- What did the construction worker say to his boss on Labor Day? “I’m tired of working on this site, let’s build a sandcastle instead!”
- Why did the painter take Labor Day off? He needed to brush up on his relaxation skills.
- What do you call a group of union workers who take the day off on Labor Day? A labor-less union!
- What do you call a group of workers who refuse to take the day off on Labor Day? Workaholics Anonymous!
Amazing Labor Day weekend quotes
- “Labor Day is a glorious holiday because your child will be going back to school the next day. It would have been called Independence Day, but that name was already taken.” — Bill Dodds
- “My father taught me to work; he did not teach me to love it.” ― Abraham Lincoln
- “If all the cars in the United States were placed end to end, it would probably be Labor Day Weekend.” — Doug Larson
- “I’m a firm believe in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.” — Thomas Jefferson
- “The problem is that those of us who are lucky enough to do work that we love are sometimes cursed with too damn much of it.” ― Terry Gross
