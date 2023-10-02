Whether they’re craving a good scare to be immersed in spooky season or they’re seeking spine-tingling reads year-round, teens are sure to find thrills and chills aplenty with the horror books featured here.

1. Ten by Gretchen McNeil

McNeil’s thriller—inspired by Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None—puts 10 teens on an island with a killer who’s seeking vengeance.

2. The Honeys by Ryan La Sala

Fans of Midsommar will devour La Sala’s sharp and observant horror novel set at a summer camp that’s idyllic on the surface but is hiding dark secrets.

3. The Island by Natasha Preston

Preston is considered one of the top authors of young adult thrillers. This novel sends six highly sought-after influencers to an amusement park for the extremely wealthy, but they soon learn their lives are in danger.

4. Killing Mr. Griffin by Lois Duncan

This reissue of Duncan’s excellent novel has been updated for today’s teens (’70s era references have been tweaked for the social media set), but the story of students seeking to teach their mean teacher a lesson remains as gripping as ever.

5. You’re Not Supposed To Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron

Slasher-flick fans will adore Bayron’s novel, set at a horror movie–themed summer camp where counselor Charity is having a blast playing “final girl”—until the role-play becomes all too real.

6. Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Tokuda-Hall’s feminist graphic novel invites readers to step inside the most popular clique at a San Francisco high school. The twist? The girls are werewolves.

7. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Looking for classic horror books for teens? Anyone into horror has to read Mary Shelley’s classic monster story, written when she was just a teen herself.

8. There’s Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins

Perkins’ novel—already adapted for Netflix—centers on a new girl in town whose classmates are being murdered one by one.

9. Carrie by Stephen King

King is the king of horror for a reason—this early novel of his moves at a fast clip and centers on a high school misfit who can move things with her mind. The rare King book with a slim page count that makes it perfect for busy teens.

10. Frightmares by Eva V. Gibson

This 2023 Edgar Award nominee for Best YA Horror Novel centers on the teen employees of a Florida haunted house attraction who have to seek answers when one of their co-workers turns up dead.

11. Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare

The winner of multiple awards, Cesare’s novel is set in a small town whose teen population can’t wait to leave. And they might not be able to when the clown mascot of its corn syrup factory starts murdering them one by one.

12. My Best Friend’s Exorcism by Grady Hendrix

Taking place in 1988, Hendrix’s supernatural horror novel focuses on a pair of best friends whose enduring bond faces a test when the devil possesses one of them.

13. Hide by Kiersten White

A fast-paced plot and an appealing cast of characters fill out White’s cinematic novel, where 14 competitors must spend a week surviving in an abandoned amusement park, where the winner gets rich but the losers might not make it out alive.

14. #MurderTrending by Gretchen McNeil

Another great read from McNeil, about a near future where entertainment comes via watching live prisoner executions streaming on an app that broadcasts from Alcatraz 2.0. When teen Dee wakes up in a daze and realizes that she’s not at home but next on the chopping block for a crime she didn’t commit, she needs to do whatever she can to save herself.

15. Amity by Micol Ostow

Ostow, who also pens graphic novels based on the Riverdale television series, weaves a genuinely chilling tale about a house that gains an evil grip on all of its inhabitants—and forces them to do its bidding. Based on a true crime story, this one will have teens jumping at every creak and groan of their own homes.

16. I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan

Duncan’s novel inspired the popular movie of the same name, about four teens who commit a deadly hit-and-run that prompts a killer who knows their secret to haunt them at every turn.

17. Fear Street: The New Girl by R.L. Stine

Every ’90s kid remembers the phenomenon that was Fear Street, but R.L. Stine’s series—which kicks off with this book about a mysterious new student—will win over Gen Z, too.

18. Remember Me by Christopher Pike

A contemporary of R.L. Stine, Christopher Pike’s Remember Me is one of his best. Shari Cooper wakes and can’t remember getting home—only to find that she’s dead and must confront a nightmarish being called The Shadow to learn the truth about her death.

19. The Merciless by Danielle Vega

First in a trilogy, MTV.com described Vega’s novel as The Exorcist meets Mean Girls. This page-turning fright fest features a clique that believes one of its members is possessed.

20. Horror Hotel by Victoria Fulton and Faith McClaren

When a group of YouTubers who go by the Ghost Gang visit a haunted hotel, they’re expecting a spooky atmosphere with no real threats. But in the room once rented to a serial killer, they get more than they bargained for.

21. All These Bodies by Kendare Blake

In the Midwest in 1958, Michael Jenson’s journalistic dreams lead him to investigate the mystery of violent murders in which the bodies turn up drained of all their blood. But when the killer strikes close to home—murdering a family he knows—Michael gets pulled in deeper when the girl at the scene of the crime says she’ll only speak to him about what really happened.

22. I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea

Perfectionist Laure Mesny will do anything to prove that a Black dancer can be the star of the Parisian ballet, even descend into the Catacombs to strike a deal with a river of blood. As she becomes a star and a vengeful monster, Laure must contend not only with the demons haunting her but with the bloodthirsty monsters—both human and demon—who are out to get her.

23. Lord of the Fly Fest by Goldy Moldavsky

Moldavsky, also author of The Mary Shelley Club, delivers excellent social commentary in this satirical thriller about influencers stranded at an exclusive music festival on a tropical island.

