As 2024 draws closer, This is Money has picked its 24 favourite new cars set to arrive in UK showrooms over the course of the next 12 months.

We’ve already featured the first 12 models in part one of our A-to-Z preview of brands, which covered new motors from Audi to Mini.

Now it’s time for part two, where we examine a dozen fresh vehicles due to be on sale in Britain from manufacturers Peugeot through to Volvo.

Peugeot e-3008

The new e-3008 will be the first Peugeot underpinned by Stellantis’ new EV-specific architecture. The longest-range version should be able to cover up to 435 miles on a single charge

The second generation Peugeot e-3008 electric SUV will be among the earliest of the new arrivals when it heads into UK showrooms around the beginning of 2024. Prices will start from £45,850.

While it is a continuation of a relatively successful nameplate, the new e-3008 is Peugeot’s first built on a radical new Stellantis architecture – a platform the company says will underpin up to two million cars produced per year.

Different variants will be available from launch, with the cheapest being a front-wheel-drive, single-motor option powered by a 73kWh battery offering a range of 326 miles. The most expensive will be a ‘Long Range’ version that has been claimed to cover 435 miles on a single charge of its larger, 98kWh battery.

Porsche Panamera

Porsche has recently unveiled its third-generation Panamera – the sports car aimed at drivers with families. It arrives early in 2024 with a price tag from £79,500

Of the 24 cars making our list, the new Porsche Panamera is the one most recently revealed, with the official unveiling coming at the end of November.

It is the third-generation of the German sports car maker’s family model – and in 2024 gets more luxury features, loads of tech and [unfortunately] an inflated price tag. It also loses the option of a Sport Turismo estate variant, much to our disappointment.

Prices will start at £79,500 for a V6 petrol-engined model, while the range-topping V8 plug-in hybrid will come with a whopping price tag of £141,400. The full line-up of Panameras goes on sale in the UK early in 2024.

Range Rover Electric

The first electric Range Rover is due to go on sale in 2024. Details remain pretty thin on the ground for now, but we do know it will be manufactured in Britain (Pictured: the current Range Rover Plug-in Hybrid)

In December 2023, JLR announced the opening of a ‘waiting list’ – where interested customers can sign up for first pre-order availability in 2024 – for its first electric Range Rover.

Bosses say it will ‘deliver performance comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8 [today’s version generates 523bhp] and the all-terrain capability developed in-house by Land Rover experts that has been a hallmark since Range Rover’s inception in 1970’.

Product engineering boss Thomas Müller claims it will be ‘the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever,’ adding it will set the standard for its sector and will become a ‘true global luxury product, as yet unseen in the industry’.

Details about its powertrain and price remain under wraps for now, though sales are due to begin in the next 12 months. It is widely expected to use a twin-motor setup and a large battery incorporated into the existing RR platform, with on-road testing already well underway. It should go on sale before the end of 2024 and cost well over £100,000.

Importantly, it will be British built. It will be manufactured at JLR’s Solihull site. And, once parent firm Tata’s new Somerset gigafactory comes on stream, it will also utilise domestically produced batteries.

Renault Scenic E-Tech

Arriving early in 2024 is the new Renault Scenic E-Tech. The Scenic name – which dates back to 1996 – will continue as a plush electric SUV model with loads of green credentials

Described by Renault as ‘a new form of family vehicle’, the new Renault Scenic is set to be one of the plushest – and greenest – electric SUVs on the market when it comes to the UK in 2024.

The nameplate – which dates back to 1996 – will continue as an eco-conscious model. Up to a quarter (24 per cent) of the Scenic E-Tech’s materials are recycled, and 90 per cent of its mass – including the battery – can be repurposed at a later date.

Two powertrain configurations are available to customers: a 125kW motor (170hp) powered by a 60kWh battery pack with a range of 260 miles or more, and a 160kW motor (200hp) with an 87kWh battery pack for a longer 379-mile range. Prices haven’t been confirmed but we expect them to start in the region of £40,000.

> Read our in-depth report on the new Renault Scenic E-Tech

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda’s second-generation Kodiaq SUV arrives in the UK by the middle of next year. It will come – for the first time – with a PHEV option, though buyers won’t be happy to learn they will need to pay extra to unlock some of the car’s features

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is set to arrive in UK showrooms by the middle of 2024 and promises a family SUV that’s bigger, brasher and filled with more tech than its predecessor… though at a price.

The availability of engines will broaden to include two petrols, a pair of diesels and – for the first time – a plug-in hybrid, which offers an electric-only range (given the battery is fully charged) of more than 62 miles. Inside, the Kodiaq receives a more upmarket interior with a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard – though the company hit headlines earlier in 2023 when it was revealed that customers will be charged extra to access the sat-nav feature that’s built into every example.

Prices are yet to be confirmed, but it’s widely expected to come with a slight premium on the first-gen model, which currently starts from just under £35,000.

> Read about Skoda’s controversial decision to charge extra for sat-nav on all Kodiaq trims

Tesla Model 3 (facelift)

Tesla has given its cheapest car – the Model 3 – an extensive facelift for 2024. The biggest news is a boost in range, taking the compact executive EV to a maximum 421 miles

Tesla’s facelifted Model 3 is due to be delivered to UK customers from January 2024 and will come with a longer range on a single battery charge, the US brand has confirmed.

A host of new upgrades for the revised car include fresh looks, a smarter interior and quieter cabin. But the big news is the improvement in range taking it up to 421 miles (in the Long Range version with 18-inch wheels) and making it one of the longest-distance EVs between charges sold in Britain today.

And the best news is that – despite the improvements in performance – Tesla has slashed the price by around £3,000, with the entry version starting from just under £40,000.

> Get the full details about what’s new as part of the Tesla Model 3 facelift

Toyota CH-R

This is the angular new Toyota CH-R, which is arriving in UK showrooms in January 2024. It will originally come with conventional self-charging hybrid power, though a plug-in hybrid is due to follow later in the year

Following the success of the rakishly handsome CH-R launched in 2017, first deliveries of the second-gen model are due in January 2024, with the new version getting an even more angular re-style.

The new ‘Coupe High-Rider’ will be available as a conventional and plug-in hybrid, though the latter won’t arrive until later in the year. The flashy compact crossover gets the Japanese marque’s most up-to-date infotainment tech, some much-needed interior space and a boost in practicality over the car it replaces.

Entry prices start from £31,290 all the way up to £42,720 for the highest-grade hybrid. Pricing for the PHEV is yet to be confirmed.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Arriving: First half of 2024

The 2024 newcomer that might make you want to cancel your Land Rover Defender order: The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser is set to arrive in the UK within months – and will significantly undercut its British off-road rival

Have you been thinking about buying the latest Land Rover Defender? If so, you might want to think again…

That’s because Toyota’s new Land Cruiser is due in the first half of 2024. Its retro styling matches, if not betters, the British off-roader’s bold looks, it will almost certainly be more dependable and – with an estimated start price in the region of £50,000 – will be less expensive.

Toyota says the design language goes ‘back to its origins’, with clear influences from Land Cruisers of years gone by. Inside, buyers will have the choice of five or seven-seat configurations.

In the UK, the new Land Cruiser will originally be available with a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine with a maximum power output of 201bhp. It will be linked to a new eight-speed automatic transmission and had a towing capacity of 3,500kg. A greener mild-hybrid powertrain – combining the same diesel engine with 48-volt belt-integrated starter-generator – will be available in early 2025.

> Read our full report on the new Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Prius

Arriving: 2024 (unconfirmed)

Toyota said in 2022 the new fifth-generation Prius wouldn’t be sold in the UK due to a lack of demand. But in November it confirmed to This is Money that this decision has been reversed, meaning we could see it on our roads in 2024

Yes, we know the Prius is the third Toyota in our list, but this is a pretty significant one for a major reason. That’s because the Japanese maker performed a huge U-turn on its decision not to sell its new fifth-generation Prius in Britain, the company confirmed to This is Money late in 2023.

The original poster car for greener motoring, the Prius had been on sale in the UK since 2000 and became the vehicle of choice for eco-conscious A-list celebrities and film stars – even Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio had one. In more recent years it has become the go-to car of choice for taxi and private hire company drivers, especially Ubers in big cities, due to its low running costs and rock-solid reliability.

However, when revealing the fifth-generation car in November 2022, Toyota said the new version would not be made available to British customers due to a lack of demand for non-SUV models.

But that’s all set to change after bosses noticed the recent surge in hybrid sales in the UK as many drivers are still unwilling to make the leap to a fully electric vehicle. The date of its arrival is yet to be confirmed.

> Get the full scoop on Toyota’s major U-turn on the fifth-gen Prius in Britain

Vauxhall Corsa/Corsa Electric (facelift)

Price: from £19,625 for Corsa/from £32,445 for Corsa Electric

The current Corsa (right) and Corsa Electric (left) have been given a comprehensive mid-cycle overhaul for 2024. Given this is still Britain’s favourite small car, we thought it worthy of making it onto our list…

The Corsa is Britain’s best-selling small car and still among the top three most popular motors in Britain in 2023. So, the fact Vauxhall has given the latest version a comprehensive mid-cycle update is big news.

For 2024, the facelift has seen the Corsa range simplified to just three trim levels – entry-level Design, GS, and Ultimate – and a choice of three petrol engines and two electric motors.

It has also been made chrome-free, features a new fully-digital cockpit and refreshed alloy wheel designs. The touchscreen infotainment screen size has been upped to 10-inches, while the tech powering it has also been given a revamp.

> Read our first drive of the facelifted Corsa to see if the EV model is worth the premium

Volkswagen Tiguan

There is a new Tiguan SUV coming in 2024. Is this a big deal? Given it has been the German car giant’s best-selling model since 2007, you’d have to argue it is

Ever since the first Volkswagen Tiguan was introduced in 2007, the family-sized SUV has been the German car giant’s best-selling model.

So, when a new version comes along, bosses want to make sure they have all the right ingredients for that success to continue.

The third-generation Tiguan is due to hit showrooms in early 2024 and among its raft of changes is a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offer three times the average UK daily mileage in electric-only mode.

> Find out more about the all-new Tiguan

Volvo EX30

This compact electric crossover is set to become Volvo’s fastest production car of all time. The EX30 will also be its cheapest model on sale in Britain from 2024

If there’s one brand that’s powering ahead with its EV ambitions right now, it’s Volvo. The Swedish maker has already scrapped all diesel engines in Britain and has removed saloon and estate models models from showrooms as it focusses on electrified EV SUVs.

And its latest – the EX30 – arrives in 2024 and will become its fastest-accelerating production car ever. Priced at launch from £33,795, it is also the cheapest Volvo in the current range – beating petrol models on cost – with an even cheaper base model to follow from around £31,000.

For those with deeper pockets and a need for speed, a considerably more expensive top of the range version can hit 62mph in just 3.6 seconds – giving it the ability to outrun some supercars from a standing start. The new model is set to be a major player for Volvo and expected to account for around a quarter of its annual sales, which are around 650,000 a year now but were at 800,000 before the Covid pandemic.

The zero-emission five-seat sports utility vehicle costs no more than it would if it were a petrol model – putting electric mobility on a par with the internal combustion engine, Volvo claims.

Another new electric Volvo we could see arriving in the next few months is its EM90 – the brand’s first ever MPV. It will go on sale in China in 2024, though it is unclear if the luxury people carrier will be available in the UK.

> Read our first drive review of the EX30