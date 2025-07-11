Amazon Prime Day is still going and so are the deals, including this massive anti-Prime Day discount from Newegg, bringing the Canon 10×42 L IS WP binoculars down to $1210. They have image stabilization technology so you can achieve shake-free views of constellations or even observe lunar details during this month’s Buck moon! The rugged housing is waterproof too so you don’t have to worry about using them in the rain.

We picked the Canon 10×42 L IS WP as our best overall binoculars in our best binoculars buying guide and they also feature in our best binoculars for kids. One of our reviewers spent a month using them and claimed that ‘they are the business’ and didn’t want to give them back. We have a roundup for the best Amazon Prime Day binocular deals for discounts on other models and we have more deals on skywatching gear, cameras and tech in our Prime Day hub.

Image 1 of 6 The Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars have an objective lens diameter of 42mm. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars have 0.57 inches of eye-relief. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) Image stabilization is enabled at the push of a button. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) They feature a tripod adapter if you wanted extra stable views. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars come with rubber lens and eyepiece caps. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) A strap is also included with the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

In our Canon 10x42L IS WP Binoculars review, we praised their optical quality, with our images being notably bright and colorful. The image stabilization immediately increased detail on our targets and the cancellation of shakes made for clear viewing.



This anti-Prime Day deal stands out as it offers the Canon 10×42 L IS WP binoculars for $1210, which is $249 off Amazon’s retail price. Whether you have a young stargazer who needs some help with observation or whether you want easy views of the night sky, these binoculars are a steal and are useful in a range of situations.

At 10x magnification, hand shakes are amplified and therefore image stabilization becomes that much more useful. The Canon 10×42 L IS WP binoculars offer a correction angle of 0.8 degrees and keep your view steady. This is super helpful when tracking celestial bodies like stars, planets or constellations. They even enable extreme detail on the surface of the moon. Make sure to check out our night sky guide to see what you can observe this month.

Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens, image stabilization (IS), porro prisms, 59.2-degree field of view, fully multi-coated lenses, +/- 0.8-degree correction angle, 2.5 hour battery life (two AAA batteries), waterproof (WP) and immersion resistant up to one meter.

Product launched: June 2006 (earliest version)

Price history: The Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars retail for around $1459 on Amazon. This Newegg deal brings the price down to $1210 and is their lowest price ever.

Price comparison: Newegg: $1210 | Amazon: $1459 | BHPhotoVideo: $1459

Reviews consensus: In our full Canon 10×42 L IS WP binoculars review, we praised the high-resolution optics and image stabilization technology that brings more detail to your observation target. We also noted that the robust and waterproof design makes them ideal for outdoor use too.

Space.com: ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★ | LiveScience: ★★★★

Featured in guides: best binoculars, best binoculars for kids

✅ Buy it if: You need high-performance binoculars with image stabilization for shake-free stargazing and wildlife viewing or extended observation.

❌ Don’t buy it if: You need huge objective lens diameters for gathering as much light as possible like during deep space observation or dim environments.

