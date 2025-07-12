27 aid seekers killed in Israeli attacks since dawn
Israeli attacks on Palestinians seeking aid have killed at least 27 people and wounded 180 others since dawn today, Al Jazeera reported.
27 aid seekers killed in Israeli attacks since dawn
Israeli attacks on Palestinians seeking aid have killed at least 27 people and wounded 180 others since dawn today, Al Jazeera reported.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co