If there’s one fruit that’s budget-friendly, nutritious and easily available throughout the year, it has to be the banana. Many people like the taste of ripe bananas, as well as, prefer to cook the raw version into delish dishes. For me, fruits are incomplete without ripe bananas. So, for this love of bananas, I have created this signature list of 27 Banana Recipes that you can make without any fuss at home. From desserts to snacks, there’s so much that can be done with ripe bananas that will suit your taste buds. Try them all!

Go Banana!

Bananas are tropical fruits that are known for their distinctive long and curved shape. They have a vibrant yellow skin when ripe, although some varieties may be green or even red. Inside, bananas have a soft and creamy flesh.

They are revered for their sweet flavor with subtle hints of tartness. With this compilation of Banana Recipes, you’ll be able to make use of this fruit to the fullest.

Like I said in the beginning, bananas are packed with nutrition. Thus, a very healthy fruit for which, we don’t have to shell out a lot of money as compared to the prices of apple, mangoes, pomegranates, blueberries or other similar fruits.

Bananas are nutritionally rich in vitamins like Vitamin C and B6. It is also rich in nutrients like potassium, magnesium and fiber. Their natural sweetness makes them a delightful snack on their own, but they are also a versatile ingredient in a wide range of culinary applications. It is one of those plant products that is used both in its raw and ripe form.

In this post, I have shared recipes made with ripe and overipe bananas that are from the world cuisine as well as Indian cuisine. I have also included some desserts and sweets made with bananas.

In case you are interested in unripe banana recipes, then you can always refer to my post which has a unique compilation of Raw Banana Recipes too.

Due to their convenience and portability, bananas are a favorite choice for a quick energy boost. They are frequently incorporated into breakfasts, smoothies, baked goods and more.

In most Indian homes, overripe bananas are always there and if you want to know how to use them in delectable desserts, then this list of Banana Recipes will help you.

Banana Recipes

Here’s your go-to list of fuss-free, simple, delicious and easy Banana Recipes that will become a favorite of you and your family members in no time.

Also, while you are at this list, I would also like you to refer to my list of Cakes, which includes some of the traditional ones made the eggless way.

The following recipes are excellent to be made with both ripe bananas and overripe bananas.

Moderate

45 minutes mins An easy Banana Bread that is both eggless and vegan. Made with wholemeal flour this delicious banana bread is light, soft, and perfectly sweet. One of my most popular baking recipes tried successfully by many of our readers.

Moderate

40 minutes mins Banana Cake is a delicious, one-bowl vegan recipe made from mashed ripe bananas and whole wheat flour. Tasty and healthier than traditional cakes, this quick and easy eggless banana cake recipe is refreshingly light, pillowy soft and incredibly moist.

Easy

10 minutes mins This banana milkshake recipe includes sweet bananas and coconut milk for a rich and creamy consistency that everyone (especially kids) will love. Plus we add a bit of vanilla and cinnamon for an extra delicious drink.

Easy

25 minutes mins This eggless banana pancakes recipe is super quick and easy to make with wholesome ingredients like whole wheat flour and jaggery. These sweet, tender vegan banana pancakes are so tasty that everyone will enjoy them.

Easy

10 minutes mins Banana smoothies are wonderfully healthy and delicious to enjoy for breakfast or as a snack. This is a healthy, delicious and filling smoothie made with ripe bananas, coconut milk and flavored with ground cinnamon.

Easy

45 minutes mins These eggless banana muffins are quick and easy vegan muffins made with whole wheat flour, ripe bananas and sugar.

Easy

15 minutes mins Easy, quick and decadent dessert of Banana Mousse without eggs made with ripe sweet bananas, fresh cream, honey and lemon juice.

Easy

45 minutes mins Moist, soft Chocolate Chip Banana Bread made with whole wheat flour. The recipe is also eggless and vegan.

Moderate

20 minutes mins Banana Halwa or Banana Sheera is delish sweet pudding made with semolina or cream of wheat, bananas, sugar, dry fruits and is often made as a prasad for Ganesh Puja, Satyanarayan Puja, Devi Puja or for any auspicious occasion.

Recipes That Include Banana

The below listed recipes are not made entirely with banana as the hero ingredient or main ingredient. Here the banana is one of the ingredient paired with other essential ingredients.

Easy

2 hours hrs 5 minutes mins Chia Pudding is an easy breakfast preparation that can be customized according to your preferences in myriad ways. This vegan Chia Pudding recipe is made with coconut milk, coconut sugar, fruits and nuts. Simply mix everything and refrigerate for two hours or overnight.

Easy

15 minutes mins This easy summer Fruit Salad With Ice Cream is a mix of various fruits and nuts served with dollops of vanilla ice cream. Really an easy and delicious dessert recipe.

Easy

5 minutes mins A 3 ingredient strawberry smoothie recipe that’s gluten-free, vegan, and easy to prepare in just minutes. Make this creamy and delicious strawberry banana smoothie for a healthy breakfast or snack.

Easy

15 minutes mins Juicy, sweet, healthy and delicious, this tropical Fruit Salad recipe is sure to become part of your regular summer recipe repertoire. Quick to prepare, easy to digest and packed with nutrients, fruit salads are perfect for any season.

Easy

30 minutes mins This easy and delicious homemade trifle recipe made with sponge cake, mixed fruits, custard and whipped cream is the perfect dessert to brighten up your dinner table.

Easy

15 minutes mins This oats smoothie (oatmeal smoothie) is a quick, tasty and healthy smoothie made with mix fruits, milk and quick-cooking oats.

Easy

10 minutes mins Bright and refreshing mango smoothies are easy to make as a healthy breakfast or sweet snack. Here I share with you 5 unique mango smoothie recipes. There are versions with yogurt, oats, additional fresh fruits, and even almonds – give them all a try and discover your favorite and healthy mango smoothie recipe.

Easy

10 minutes mins This delicious and healthy Fig Smoothie is made with just 3 ingredients – fresh figs, banana and coconut milk. It is also plant-based and super easy to make.

Easy

25 minutes mins This Cherry Smoothie is a delicious, thick, healthy smoothie made with fresh cherries and almond milk. To thicken the smoothie, I have added a banana, but it can be skipped and you can use more cherries instead.

Easy

30 minutes mins This Delhi style tasty fruit chaat is spiced, savory, sweet and tangy. Fruit chaat is made of a mix of fresh seasonal fruits and tubers like potatoes and sweet potatoes.

Easy

15 minutes mins This easy Fruit Cream recipe is a super simple dessert that delivers flavor and can be made in minutes using a handful of ingredients. It can be served chilled or straightaway.

Easy

15 minutes mins Fruit raita is sweet raita variant made with fresh yogurt, mixed fruits and a few ground spices. Since it is sweet, it can be relished as a dessert as well.

Moderate

4 hours hrs 40 minutes mins Mangalore buns are sweet fried puffed bread made with mashed bananas, flour, sugar and spiced with a touch of ground cumin. These sweet banana buns or poori as they are known is a specialty dish from the Mangalore region in Karnataka.

Moderate

40 minutes mins Pazham pori or ethakka appam is a popular street food snack from Kerala made with ripe bananas.

Easy

25 minutes mins Gulgule are crispy, soft fried Indian doughnuts made with whole wheat flour, banana, sugar or jaggery and fennel seeds. A North Indian special sweet.

Moderate

50 minutes mins Sweet appam recipe made with ripe bananas, rice flour and jaggery. Also known as the Banana Appam or Banana Paniyaram these are an easy to make South Indian sweet snack.

Moderate

3 hours hrs 50 minutes mins Unniyappam are sweet fritters from the Kerala cuisine and are made with rice, banana, a few spices and coconut.

Moderate

1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Gujarati methi na gota recipe is a tea time deep fried snack made from besan (also known as gram flour), fresh fenugreek leaves, spices, herbs and banana.

This collection of Banana Recipes from the blog archives was first published in July 2016. It has been updated and republished on August 2023.