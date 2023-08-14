Beetroots usually come in three main varieties: red, candy and yellow, and will vary in size. Look out for beetroots with their stems and leaves still attached – you can use the stems and leaves like you would chard, and it is also a good indicator of the beetroot’s freshness. Healthy leaves equals healthy beets.

When is beetroot in season?

British beetroot is in season between June and March, and at its best from July to January.

Best beetroot recipes

Beetroot brownies

Beetroot brings an earthy depth of flavour to these brownies and creates a squidgy texture – they’re even better the day after baking along with a cup of tea.

Roast beetroot soup with caramelised onion and blue cheese toasts

Get your festive feast off to a vibrant start with our creamy beetroot soup topped with crunchy, cheesy mini sourdough toasts.

Beetroot salad

Brighten up your day with this colourful beetroot salad bursting with citrusy flavours and creamy goat’s cheese.

Beetroot tarte tatin

Earthy beetroot adds colour and depth in this tarte tatin, a perfect Christmas dinner main for veggies and vegans alike.

Chocolate beetroot cake

Beetroot adds earthiness and a deep-purple hue to this chocolate bake, best served with a great big dollop of crème fraîche.

Borscht

This classic Eastern European beetroot soup mirrors the Italian minestrone – what you put in it and why can differ according to season, village and country. Here’s our simple winter vegetable version.

Beetroot tartare and ricotta toasts

Roasted beetroot is marinated in a mustardy miso sauce and then piled on top of punchy horseradish ricotta for this colourful appetiser.

Roast beetroot and root vegetables and goat’s cheese

Earthy beetroot is a great contrast to creamy goat’s cheese in this dish. This is a really simple supper that requires very little hands-on time.

Beetroot, apple and ginger juice

Feel refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to go with this vibrant beetroot juice recipe. You only need three ingredients to make it, so it couldn’t be simpler.

Beetroot risotto

Brighten up your risotto with beetroot for an easy vegetarian meal topped with goat’s cheese and walnuts.

Beetroot dip with yogurt and lime

This tangy five-ingredient dip really showcases beetroot’s sweet, earthy flavour and vibrant colour. It’s ideal served with slices of grilled halloumi, making it a must-try at your next BBQ.

Beetroot hummus

Make the most of beetroot in this earthy hummus recipe, ready in 10 minutes for a last-minute entertaining idea.

Smoked mackerel, beet and apple salad

Check out our hearty smoked mackerel salad with crunchy apple and vibrant beetroot. This recipe is packed with flavour and ready in just 40 minutes – an easy midweek meal for the family.

Whipped feta and beetroot on toast with poached eggs and dukkah

Add an earthy flavour to your weekend brunch with our beetroot on toast. Our vegetarian recipe makes an exotic breakfast or easy midweek meal ready in under 30 minutes.

Winter veg tian

Impress friends and family over the Christmas season with our stunning vegetable tian recipe. We love the look of golden and candy beetroots but if you can’t find them, simply replace with extra purple beetroots, celeriac and swede.

Quick-cured beetroot salmon with beetroot and apple salad

Check out our quick-cured beetroot salmon with a fresh and crunchy beetroot apple salad. This simple recipe is ready in just 20 minutes.

Baked beetroot falafels

Check out our vibrant baked falafel recipe with beetroot. This easy veggie recipe is simple to make and ready in an hour.

Beetroot borani and halloumi breakfast bowls

Check out our vibrant breakfast bowl with salty pan-fried halloumi, creamy beetroot borani topped with crunchy dukkah. This wholesome recipe comes from food writer John Gregory-Smith.

Beetroot Mezcalita

Shake up a mezcalita with some pickled beetroot brine. With a spicy Tajín rim, it’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend.

Beetroot and goat’s cheese terrine

Beetroot’s vibrant pink makes an eye-catching, meat-free starter, perfect for a dinner party or as part of a buffet. This vegetarian terrine can be achieved by following our easy step by step picture guide. The sweet candied walnuts and crispy herb leaves make a lovely contrast to the creamy goat’s cheese filling.

Beetroot tagliatelle with kalettes, garlic and cream

In this pasta recipe, beetroot purée turns the pasta dough a glorious dusky pink, as well as adding valuable extra vitamins and fibre. Impress your family and friends with our showstopping beetroot tagliatelle with kalettes, anchovies, walnuts and a creamy lemon parmesan sauce.

Tofu steak with beetroot noodles and dukkah

Make beetroot the star of the show with these vibrant vegetable noodles for a quick and easy dinner. Our tofu recipe is also gluten-free and low in calories.

Spicy beetroot and pak choi with ramen eggs and sriracha

Beetroot gives a depth of colour and earthy flavour in this easy summer meal. Try our low calorie spicy caramelised beetroot salad with marinated ramen eggs, pak choi and sriracha for a healthy dinner.

Beetroot, feta and thyme tart

This beetroot, feta and thyme tart is an easy yet impressive summer recipe. The earthy beetroot pairs well with salty feta and fragrant thyme for a veggie dinner.

Beetroot and halloumi sliders with chilli jam

These vibrant beetroot burgers make great BBQ snacks. Try our veggie burgers with halloumi cheese for a meat-free feast this summer.

Beetroot, caper and dill salad

Use vac-packed cooked beets in this quick and easy vegetable salad. Leave the flavours to mingle then serve with hard-boiled eggs and fresh dill.

Salt-baked beetroot with mozzarella and lemon salsa

Want an easy roast beetroot recipe? Pack beetroot in salt and bake for two hours, then create an easy salad with a simple lemon salsa. An ideal dinner party starter.

Sausage, beet and red cabbage hotpot

Beetroot gives an earthy flavour and contrasts well with the sweet flavours of this hotpot. It’s easy to make and will be a hit with the whole family.

Ginger salmon with overnight beetroot pickles

A great Scandinavian-inspired dinner of salmon with beetroot and dill pickles. The beetroot brightens up this easy midweek supper too.

Beetroot rice with feta

Our vibrant beetroot rice makes for a low-calorie veggie meal for two. Try our easy dinner idea to make the most of the earthy vegetable.

Quick beetroot chutney

Use up some cooked beetroot with this simple chutney recipe. This is great served on burgers or with grilled salmon or mackerel to cut through the richness.

Beetroot, goat’s cheese and candied walnuts

The combination of earthy beetroot, salty goat’s cheese and sweet candied walnuts make this stylish starter a real winner – you can find it on the menu at Fenn in London.

Serve it as part of a menu along with their lamb chops with mint sauce potatoes and nutmeg custard tart.