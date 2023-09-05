Looking for fun ways to get kids to do some math practice? Try these online interactive math games! They’re perfect for at-home enrichment or homework assignments. In the classroom, use them for fast finishers, or play as a group using your interactive projector or whiteboard.
It’s important to spark an interest in math at a young age and build confidence in skills quickly. Fun interactive math games are a great way to do it.
Penalty Kick
What students practice: Multi-digit multiplication
The game is simple enough: Each player takes a turn kicking a soccer ball or defending the goal. When they’re successful, they get to solve a math equation for a chance at a bonus point.
Play it: Penalty Kick at Coolmath Games
Puzzle Pics
What students practice: Basic addition and subtraction
Click and drag the puzzle pieces to answer the math questions, revealing a cool picture at the end. There are multiple versions for different skills and levels, and you can change the target sums too.
Play it: Puzzle Pics at Math Playground
Bar Graphing With Eggs
What students practice: Sorting, graphing
First, move the frying pan to catch the colored eggs as they fall from the chickens. Then, sort the eggs by pattern. Finally, use the eggs to create a basic bar graph.
Play it: Bar Graphing With Eggs at Education.com
Math Baseball
What students practice: Arithmetic skills
It’s a simple concept: Students solve addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division equations, then take a swing. You can change the difficulty from easy to “super brain,” so this is a game that grows with kids.
Play it: Math Baseball at Funbrain
Going Nuts
Practice math facts with a fun squirrel who needs your help to gather as many acorns as possible!
Play it: Going Nuts at Multiplication.com
Number Bonds
What students practice: Addition and number bonds
Choose a target sum between 10 and 20. Then, aim and shoot the center number ball at one of the balls circling the track to make the target sum. Repeat until all the balls are gone.
Play it: Number Bonds at Math Playground
Candy Cashier
What students practice: Adding up money and making change
Help the monsters in your candy shop buy candy! As each monster comes in to make a purchase, add up the cost. Then, use their money to make the appropriate payment.
Play it: Candy Cashier at Math Playground
Estimation Contraption
What students practice: Estimation and addition
Estimation seems simple, but it can give some kids real trouble. Play this simple game to get practice rounding and adding numbers.
Play it: Estimation Contraption
Coin Weighing
What students practice: Comparison, weights
Students have four chances to weigh coins to determine which one is fake. In addition to practicing weights, kids have to think carefully to solve the problem.
Play it: Coin Weighing at Math Game Time
Math Pac-Man
What students practice: Arithmetic equations
Classic arcade game meets math! You’ll have to think fast to solve the equation and eat the right ghost. Try this one in pairs with one student solving and the other moving Pac-Man as fast as they can.
Play it: Math Pac-Man at Math Game Time
Canoe Puppies
Can your puppy-filled canoe beat the others to the finish line? Solve the equations quickly to paddle your way to victory. Students practice two-digit addition with this game.
Play it: Canoe Puppies at Math Playground
Kangaroo Hop
Hop from shape to shape faster than your opponents. Students need to know both 2D and 3D shapes to master this one. Kids learn geometric shapes with this game.
Play it: Kangaroo Hop at Math Game Time
As math becomes more challenging, it can also become more difficult to have student engagement. Entertaining math games help students sharpen their skills without feeling like a bore.
Move Here Move There
Use logical reasoning to create a path from the dark blue tile to the green target tile. Part coding, part logic game, this one is excellent for building deductive-reasoning skills.
Play it: Move Here Move There at Coolmath Games
Orbit Integers
What students learn: Adding and subtracting positive and negative integers
Can you win the space race? Students need to solve the equations faster than everyone else in the competition to soar into first.
Play it: Orbit Integers at Math Playground
Math in Music
What students practice: Real-world algebra skills
Students always ask how they’ll use math in real life, and this game gives an example. The challenge is to adjust the music tracks so they align. First, though, they have to figure out how many beats per minute in each. How will they solve the problem?
Play it: Math in Music at Get the Math
Fruit Splat
Practice identifying prime and composite numbers with this simple game. Move the target around the screen and SPLAT the fruit matching the description.
Play it: Fruit Splat at Sheppard Software
Puppy Chase
What students practice: Decimals and equivalent fractions
Click the equivalent decimal from the fraction given. The faster you find the answers, the more you move ahead to win the race!
Play it: Puppy Chase at Math Playground
Find the Quark
What students practice: Coordinate graphing
If kids have played Battleship, they’ll recognize this game. This time, they’re looking for the Quarks hidden somewhere on the board.
Play it: Find the Quark at JLab
High-Stakes Heist
What students practice: Order of operations
Crack the safe by solving an equation, one step at a time, using the correct order of operations. If you make a mistake, you can go back to the previous step to fix it.
Play it: High-Stakes Heist at ABCYa
Algebraic Reasoning Sweet Shop
What students practice: Mental math, writing equations
Using the stacks of various candies that add up to certain amounts, determine how much each individual candy is worth. This can be done as mental math or by writing out and solving equations.
Play it: Algebraic Reasoning Sweet Shop at Math Playground
Boat Coordinates
What students practice: Coordinate graphing
Enter the coordinates to send the boat on its way to the finish line. Stop along the way to pick up coins but be sure to avoid obstacles. You have a limited amount of time, so think fast! This game can be customized with single-quadrant or four-quadrant boards.
Play it: Boat Coordinates at MathNook
Higher-level math doesn’t have to be all work and no play. Online math games for high school students are harder to find, but these games give students the chance to practice their skills in unique ways.
Exponents Jeopardy
What students practice: Exponents
You know the drill: Pick a category, solve the equation, earn the points. Be careful though! If you’re wrong, you can lose all the points you’ve earned.
Play it: Exponents Jeopardy at Math Play
Wrecks Factor
What students practice: Factoring quadratic equations
Ships sail onto the board and wreck, displaying a quadratic equation. Factor the equation, then click and drag the correct answer to the points on the grid that surround the boat. More boats continue to arrive, and if one sinks before you solve the equation, you lose a life.
Where to find it: Wrecks Factor at Mangahigh
Math in Fashion
What students practice: Decimals, multiplication, problem-solving
See how math plays a role in fashion design as you try to alter the design of a blouse to meet the target price. This is a fun game to play together in groups so you can see how others would make the changes.
Play it: Math in Fashion at Get the Math
Transformation Golf
What students practice: Translation and transformation in a coordinate plane
Pick a transformation and then a factor choice of that transformation to get the golf ball into the hole. Includes translation, rotation, reflection, and dilation.
Play it: Transformation Golf at Hooda Math
Sortify: Angles
What students practice: Types of angles, basic geometry
Sort the cards by dragging them into bins and placing the correct label on them. Some cards need to be linked together, like those that form complementary or supplementary angles. Submit the bins to be checked and earn points for correct answers.
Play it: Sortify Angles at BrainPOP
Math in Videogames
What students practice: Graphing on a coordinate plane
Students practice graphing linear paths on a coordinate plane with this game, and keep the spaceship from crashing into the asteroid.
Play it: Math in Videogames at Get the Math
Geogebra
What students practice: Geometry
While not a game per se, we love the interactive site GeoGebra for creating graphs, 3D shapes, and more. It’s a perfect way to add an interactive touch to your geometry lessons.
Where to find it: GeoGebra