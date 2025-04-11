Extreme temperatures on the Arizona Hot Springs Trail left 28 hikers — 3 adults and 25 children with special needs — in need of rescue on Thursday, with trails now closed for the next few days.

Lake Mead National Park Service rangers responded to the large-scale rescue after the group attempted to reach Arizona Hot Springs “without adequate preparation,” officials said. The trek is considered to be strenuous.

“This incident underscores the severity of the current conditions and the significant strain these emergencies place on park resources,” Lake Mead rangers said.

Another hiker died on the trail Wednesday in what officials suspect to be a heat-related incident. Officials said five other members of the group were evacuated via helicopter and were experiencing heat distress.

With the fatality and multiple rescues this week, the Arizona Hot Springs and Goldstrike Trails will remain closed until Sunday as temperatures in the canyon are expected to rise over 100 F.

The trails may reopen if temperatures drop by Sunday or Monday, but closures would resume if the hazardous conditions persist, officials said.

“With the season’s heat just beginning, most people are not yet acclimated, increasing the likelihood of heat illness,” rangers said.