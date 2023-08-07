DogTipper.com is reader-supported; if you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether you want to honor your Indian heritage, remember the vacation of a lifetime or just celebrate some of your favorite foods and Bollywood movies, you might want to consider Indian dog names for your new pup. These meaningful monikers not only help provide your dog a unique name (that won’t send half the dog park running!) but also give your dog a name that adds an extra layer of significance to your puppy’s identity.

Terms Associated with India

Here are some words associated with India, arranged in alphabetical order:

Diwali : A major Indian festival known as the Festival of Lights.

: A major Indian festival known as the Festival of Lights. Mango : The national fruit of India, which is the world’s largest mango producer.

: The national fruit of India, which is the world’s largest mango producer. Namaste : A traditional Indian greeting or gesture of respect.

: A traditional Indian greeting or gesture of respect. Peacock : The national bird of India.

: The national bird of India. Raga : A pattern of musical notes used in Indian classical music.

: A pattern of musical notes used in Indian classical music. Sari : A traditional Indian garment worn by women.

: A traditional Indian garment worn by women. Taj : historically a crown worn by an Indian prince.

: historically a crown worn by an Indian prince. Wicket : In cricket, a popular sport in India, it refers to the set of stumps targeted by the bowler.

: In cricket, a popular sport in India, it refers to the set of stumps targeted by the bowler. Yogi : A person who practices yoga, a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India.

: A person who practices yoga, a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India. Zardozi: An elaborate embroidery work using gold and silver threads, popular in India.

Most Popular Girls’ Names in India

Aadya: In Sanskrit, it means “the first,” “Mother Earth,” signifying the source of all living beings.

In Sanskrit, it means “the first,” “Mother Earth,” signifying the source of all living beings. Anaya: It means “compassion” or “caring” in Hindi.

It means “compassion” or “caring” in Hindi. Diya: In Hindi, it means “lamp” or “light.”

In Hindi, it means “lamp” or “light.” Isha: It means “goddess” in Sanskrit.

It means “goddess” in Sanskrit. Kavya: It means “poetry” in Sanskrit.

It means “poetry” in Sanskrit. Navya: In Sanskrit, it means “young” or “fresh.”

In Sanskrit, it means “young” or “fresh.” Pihu: In Hindi, it’s the name for the sound of a bird, often a peacock.

In Hindi, it’s the name for the sound of a bird, often a peacock. Riya: In Sanskrit, it means “singer.”

In Sanskrit, it means “singer.” Saanvi: Another name for the goddess Lakshmi in Sanskrit.

Another name for the goddess Lakshmi in Sanskrit. Vanya: It is a Sanskrit name that means “God’s gift.”

Most Popular Boys’ Names in India

Aarav: In Sanskrit, it means “peaceful.”

In Sanskrit, it means “peaceful.” Arjun: In Sanskrit, it means ‘bright, shining, white.” It’s also the name of a Pandava prince in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

In Sanskrit, it means ‘bright, shining, white.” It’s also the name of a Pandava prince in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Dhruv: It’s a Sanskrit name meaning “steady, unshakeable.” In Hindu mythology, Dhruv refers to the North Star.

It’s a Sanskrit name meaning “steady, unshakeable.” In Hindu mythology, Dhruv refers to the North Star. I shaan: It’s a Sanskrit name meaning “sun.”

It’s a Sanskrit name meaning “sun.” Keshav: It’s a Sanskrit name, another name for Lord Krishna.

It’s a Sanskrit name, another name for Lord Krishna. Mohan: In Sanskrit, it means “attractive, charming.” It’s also another name for Lord Krishna.

In Sanskrit, it means “attractive, charming.” It’s also another name for Lord Krishna. Sai: It’s a Marathi name meaning “divine.” This name is often associated with the Indian spiritual leader Sai Baba.

It’s a Marathi name meaning “divine.” This name is often associated with the Indian spiritual leader Sai Baba. Siddharth: It’s a Sanskrit name meaning “one who has attained enlightenment.” This name is also associated with Gautama Buddha.

It’s a Sanskrit name meaning “one who has attained enlightenment.” This name is also associated with Gautama Buddha. Varun: In Sanskrit, it means “Lord of water.” Varun is also a deity in Hinduism.

In Sanskrit, it means “Lord of water.” Varun is also a deity in Hinduism. Vihaan: It’s a Sanskrit name meaning “dawn.”

Indian Words Related to Dogs

India is home to over 700 languages, each with their own unique words for dog, puppy and other terms. Would one of these words make a fun name for your new dog?

Ano (Bengali): Fetch

(Bengali): Fetch Aanay (Marathi): Fetch

(Marathi): Fetch Bau bau (Kannada, Tamil and Telugu): Woof

(Kannada, Tamil and Telugu): Woof Bhao bhao (Bengali): Woof

(Bengali): Woof Bhau bhau (Hindi): Woof

(Hindi): Woof Bhow bhow (Gujarati): Woof

(Gujarati): Woof Bow bow (Malayalam): Woof

(Malayalam): Woof Kukka (Telugu): Dog

(Telugu): Dog Kukur (Bengali): Dog

(Bengali): Dog Konduva (Malayalam): Fetch

(Malayalam): Fetch Kutra (Gujarati): Dog

(Gujarati): Dog Kutta (Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu): Dog

(Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu): Dog Laao (Hindi, Urdu): Fetch

(Hindi, Urdu): Fetch Laav (Gujarati): Fetch

(Gujarati): Fetch Leyaao (Punjabi): Fetch

(Punjabi): Fetch Nāy (Tamil): Dog

(Tamil): Dog Nāyi (Kannada): Dog

(Kannada): Dog Nāyi mar̥i (Kannada): Puppy

(Kannada): Puppy Patti (Malayalam): Dog

(Malayalam): Dog Patti kutti (Malayalam): Puppy

(Malayalam): Puppy Tegoṇi (Kannada): Fetch

(Kannada): Fetch Tīsuko (Telugu): Fetch

Terms of Endearment

Anmol (Hindi): Priceless

(Hindi): Priceless Babu (Hindi): Often used to address younger boys, similar to “young man” or “son.”

(Hindi): Often used to address younger boys, similar to “young man” or “son.” Betu (Hindi): A loving term used for kids, equivalent to “dear” or “sweetie.”

(Hindi): A loving term used for kids, equivalent to “dear” or “sweetie.” Chirayu (Sanskrit): Long-lived, often used to denote someone precious.

(Sanskrit): Long-lived, often used to denote someone precious. Golu (Hindi): A cute term often used for someone who is round and adorable.

(Hindi): A cute term often used for someone who is round and adorable. Heera (Hindi): Diamond, often used to denote someone precious.

(Hindi): Diamond, often used to denote someone precious. Jaan (Urdu): Life, often used to denote someone very dear.

(Urdu): Life, often used to denote someone very dear. Jaan-e-mann (Urdu): Darling or sweetheart.

(Urdu): Darling or sweetheart. Laddu (Hindi): A type of sweet, often used for someone sweet and adorable.

(Hindi): A type of sweet, often used for someone sweet and adorable. Meethu (Hindi): Sweet, often used for someone sweet-natured.

(Hindi): Sweet, often used for someone sweet-natured. Mithas (Hindi): Sweetness, can be used for someone sweet.

(Hindi): Sweetness, can be used for someone sweet. Munchkin (English, but used in India): A cute term used for a small, sweet, and lovable person, especially a child.

(English, but used in India): A cute term used for a small, sweet, and lovable person, especially a child. Pyaar (Hindi): Love, can be used to denote someone you love.

(Hindi): Love, can be used to denote someone you love. Raja (Hindi): King, often used for a loved one.

(Hindi): King, often used for a loved one. Rajkumar (Hindi): Prince, often used for a loved one.

(Hindi): Prince, often used for a loved one. Sonu (Hindi): A common nickname, like “sweetie.”

(Hindi): A common nickname, like “sweetie.” Sundar/Sundari (Hindi/Sanskrit): Beautiful, can be used to compliment someone’s looks.

Popular Indian Dog Names and Their Meanings

Male:

Arjun (Bright, shining, white, often used as a name for white dogs)

(Bright, shining, white, often used as a name for white dogs) Balu or Baloo (Bear)

or (Bear) Chaand (sincere wish)

(sincere wish) Hari (protector or “the one who removes evil”)

(protector or “the one who removes evil”) Ravi (Sun)

Female:

Gita (Song)

(Song) Kali (The black one, also the Hindu Goddess of destruction)

(The black one, also the Hindu Goddess of destruction) Lila (Play, amusement)

(Play, amusement) Priya (Beloved)

(Beloved) Sita (Furrow, also the name of Lord Rama’s wife in Hindu epic Ramayana)

Unisex:

Chakra (Circle, represents divine energy in Hinduism)

(Circle, represents divine energy in Hinduism) Karma (Deed, action)

(Deed, action) Mowgli (Jungle boy, from Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book)

(Jungle boy, from Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book) Rani (Queen)

(Queen) Tara (Star)

Indian Dog Names Inspired by Geography

India’s diverse geography, with its numerous cities, states, and rivers, offers great inspiration for dog names. Here are some geographic names:

Agra (City known for the Taj Mahal.)

(City known for the Taj Mahal.) Bombay (the old name for Mumbai.)

(the old name for Mumbai.) Delhi

Goa (A coastal state known for its beautiful beaches.)

(A coastal state known for its beautiful beaches.) Kerala (A southern state known as “God’s own country.”)

(A southern state known as “God’s own country.”) Mumbai

Shimla (A beautiful hill station.)

Indian Dog Names Inspired by Indian Cuisine

For food-loving pet parents, why not name your dog after your favorite Indian dish? Some tasty options include:

Biryani : A fragrant and spiced mixed rice dish.

: A fragrant and spiced mixed rice dish. Chai : A traditional Indian tea spiced with cardamom, ginger, and cloves.

: A traditional Indian tea spiced with cardamom, ginger, and cloves. Chapati: A type of Indian bread made from wheat flour.

A type of Indian bread made from wheat flour. Curry: A type of dish that includes spices, meat, and/or vegetables, and is common in Indian cuisine.

A type of dish that includes spices, meat, and/or vegetables, and is common in Indian cuisine. Dosa: A grilled pancake.

A grilled pancake. Idli: A type of savory rice cake, popular in southern India.

A type of savory rice cake, popular in southern India. Jalebi: A sweet and tangy dessert.

A sweet and tangy dessert. Lassi: Not to be confused with Lassie, even though they are pronounced much the same, lassi is a popular, traditional, yogurt-based drink from India.

Not to be confused with Lassie, even though they are pronounced much the same, lassi is a popular, traditional, yogurt-based drink from India. Masala: A mix of ground spices used in Indian cuisine.

A mix of ground spices used in Indian cuisine. Naan: A soft and fluffy leavened bread.

A soft and fluffy leavened bread. Roti: A round flatbread native to the Indian subcontinent.

A round flatbread native to the Indian subcontinent. Samosa: A popular stuffed savory pastry.

A popular stuffed savory pastry. Tikki: A type of cutlet or croquette.

A type of cutlet or croquette. Vada: A category of savory fried snacks from South India.

A category of savory fried snacks from South India. Zarda: A traditional South Asian sweet dish, made by boiling rice with food coloring, milk, and sugar, and flavored with cardamom, raisins, saffron, pistachios, or almonds.

Sanskrit Names for Dogs

Aarav: Peaceful, melodious

Peaceful, melodious Abhay: Fearless

Fearless Aditi: Boundless, free

Boundless, free Adya: First, unparalleled

First, unparalleled Agni: Fire, the fire god

Fire, the fire god Alok: Light, brightness

Light, brightness Amaya: Boundless, limitless

Boundless, limitless Ananta: Endless, infinite

Endless, infinite Anish: Supreme, continuous

Supreme, continuous Anuja: Younger, following

Younger, following Aparna: Leafless, a name for Parvathi

Leafless, a name for Parvathi Arjun: Bright, shining, white

Bright, shining, white Asha: Hope, desire

Hope, desire Atman: Soul, spirit

Soul, spirit Avani: Earth

Earth Bhavya: Grand, splendid

Grand, splendid Chandra: Moon

Moon Daksha: Skillful, competent

Skillful, competent Darshana: Sight, vision, philosophy

Sight, vision, philosophy Devi: Goddess

Goddess Dhanya: Blessed, thankful

Blessed, thankful Divya: Divine, heavenly

Divine, heavenly Eesha: Purity, gift from God

Purity, gift from God Ganesha: Lord of the people

Lord of the people Hamsa: Swan

Swan Indra: King of gods

King of gods Jyoti: Light, brightness

Light, brightness Kailash: Abode of Lord Shiva

Abode of Lord Shiva Kalyan: Welfare, auspiciousness

Welfare, auspiciousness Lata: Creeper, vine

Creeper, vine Manas: Mind, intellect

Mind, intellect Nanda: Joy, happiness

Joy, happiness Nirav: Quiet, calm

Quiet, calm Prakash: Light, illumination

Light, illumination Radha: Worship, adoration

Worship, adoration Rajan: King

King Samir: Wind, air

Wind, air Shanti: Peace, tranquility

Peace, tranquility Shiva: Auspicious, gracious

Auspicious, gracious Surya: Sun

Sun Tejas: Brightness, radiance

Brightness, radiance Uday: Rising, dawn

Rising, dawn Uma: Tranquility, fame

Tranquility, fame Vani: Voice, sound

Voice, sound Veda: Knowledge, wisdom

Knowledge, wisdom Vidya: Knowledge, learning

Knowledge, learning Yajna: Worship, sacrifice

Worship, sacrifice Yash: Fame, glory

Fame, glory Zara: Little, small

Hindi Names for Dogs

Aadarsh: Ideal

Ideal Aastha: Faith

Faith Abhinav: New, young, fresh

New, young, fresh Aditya: Sun

Sun Anjali: Offering with both hands

Offering with both hands Anshul: Sunbeam

Sunbeam Arnav: Ocean, sea

Ocean, sea Aryan: Noble, kind

Noble, kind Bhavna: Feeling, sentiment

Feeling, sentiment Chetan: Conscious, aware

Conscious, aware Deepak: Lamp, light

Lamp, light Disha: Direction

Direction Esha: Pure

Pure Gaurav: Pride, honor

Pride, honor Harsh: Happiness

Happiness Indu: Moon

Moon Jaya: Victory

Victory Kajal: Kohl, eyeliner

Kohl, eyeliner Kavita: Poem

Poem Lakshmi: Goddess of wealth

Goddess of wealth Manish: Wise, intelligent

Wise, intelligent Naina: Eyes

Eyes Neel: Blue

Blue Pankaj: Lotus flower

Lotus flower Pooja: Worship

Worship Prakash: Light

Light Priya: Beloved

Beloved Raj: Rule, kingdom

Rule, kingdom Rani: Queen

Queen Rekha: Line, limit

Line, limit Rohit: Red

Red Sagar: Ocean, sea

Ocean, sea Sana: Brilliance, radiance

Brilliance, radiance Shakti: Power, energy

Power, energy Shanti: Peace

Peace Suman: Flower

Flower Tarun: Young

Young Udit: Grown, prosperous

Grown, prosperous Usha: Dawn

Dawn Varun: God of water

God of water Veena: A musical instrument

A musical instrument Vikram: Valorous

Valorous Vivek: Wisdom, judgement

Wisdom, judgement Yash: Fame

Fame Zara: Flower

Punjabi Dog Names

These names come from the Punjabi language, which is primarily spoken in the Indian state of Punjab.

Amanpreet: One who loves peace

One who loves peace Balbir: Strong, brave

Strong, brave Baljeet: Victorious and mighty

Victorious and mighty Daljeet: Victorious army

Victorious army Darshan: Vision

Vision Eshar: Blessed with God’s grace

Blessed with God’s grace Fateh: Victory

Victory Gagan: Sky, heaven

Sky, heaven Jeevan: Life or living

Life or living Kulbir: Brave member of the family

Brave member of the family Manjeet: Conqueror of the mind

Conqueror of the mind Navdeep: New flame or light

New flame or light Rajbir: Brave king

Brave king Tej: Bright, radiant

Bright, radiant Ujagar: Luminous

Luminous Ujjal: Clear

Clear Vipin: Forest

Forest Wazir: Minister

Minister Zorawar: Powerful

Powerful Upkar: Favor

Favor Zoravar: Powerful

Powerful Zubeen: The one who touches the sky

Urdu Names for Your Dog

Aahil: Prince

Prince Aasma: Sky

Sky Aftab: Sun

Sun Alisha: Protected by God

Protected by God Amal: Hope, expectation

Hope, expectation Arif: Knowing, aware

Knowing, aware Arzoo: Wish

Wish Asif: Gather, harvest

Gather, harvest Azra: Virgin, maiden

Virgin, maiden Babar: Lion

Lion Badar: Full moon

Full moon Bano: Lady, princess

Lady, princess Basim: Smiling

Smiling Bushra: Good news

Good news Dua: Prayer

Prayer Faisal: Strong, handsome

Strong, handsome Farid: Unique

Unique Ghazal: Poetic expression

Poetic expression Hadi: Guide

Guide Haseeb: Reckoner

Reckoner Iqbal: Prosperity

Prosperity Jahan: World

World Kamal: Perfection

Perfection Kamil: Complete, perfect

Complete, perfect Laila: Night

Night Mahnoor: Light of the moon

Light of the moon Majid: Noble

Noble Masood: Lucky, fortunate

Lucky, fortunate Nadeem: Friend

Friend Naheed: Elevated, Venus

Elevated, Venus Parveen: Pleiades, cluster of stars

Pleiades, cluster of stars Qadir: Capable, powerful

Capable, powerful Rafiq: Friend, companion

Friend, companion Rashid: Rightly guided

Rightly guided Saba: Morning breeze

Morning breeze Sami: Elevated, sublime

Elevated, sublime Shahid: Witness

Witness Tahir: Pure, clean

Pure, clean Umar: Life, long-lived

Life, long-lived Uzma: Greatest

Greatest Vahid: Singular, exclusively

Singular, exclusively Wafa: Faithful, loyal

Faithful, loyal Yasir: Wealthy

Wealthy Zahid: Ascetic, devoted to God

Ascetic, devoted to God Zahir: Bright, shining

Bright, shining Zain: Beauty, grace

