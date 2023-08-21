With the joy of puppy parenthood comes the privilege of choosing a name that resonates with the unique character and charm of your canine companion. From traditional monikers to more contemporary choices, puppy names can reflect your personal interests, memories, or even the nuances of the breed itself. Whether you’re leaning towards classic names like “Buddy” or creative ones like “Azure,” the possibilities are as boundless as the adventures you’ll share together. Dive into our curated list to discover the ideal name for your beloved pup!
When bringing a puppy into your home, it’s easy to be smitten by their tiny paws, floppy ears, and boundless energy– but remember that this delightful phase is fleeting. In choosing a puppy name, keep in mind that the look of your new pup may change–but he or she will always still be a puppy to you.
Names that mean Baby or Child for Your Fur Baby
Your dog may remain a puppy for only a short period–but he or she will always be your baby! Here’s a look at some names in different languages for baby and child:
- Aby – Short for baby
- Änglalik – Baby in Swedish
- Baba – Baby in multiple languages
- Bairn – Scottish and Northern English term for child
- Bambino – Child in Italian
- Bebé – Baby in Spanish
- Binti – Daughter in Swahili
- Bot – Small in Welsh
- Breizh – Baby in Breton
- Chiquito – Little one in Spanish
- Dijuni – Young one in Haitian Creole
- Doll – A term of endearment, often used for young girls
- Enfant – Child in French
- Ewe – Female lamb, baby sheep
- Feti – Baby in Sesotho
- Gaga – This name could be a nod to Lady Gaga or to the sound of a baby.
- Goo-Goo – Sound babies make
- Infante – Child in Portuguese
- Jeune – Young in French
- Jitoto – Child in Swahili
- Junior – Often denotes someone younger or a child
- Kiddy – Informal term for child
- Kidlet – Diminutive form of kid
- Kind – Child in German
- Kinder – Children in German
- Kojiki – Baby in Zulu
- Lapsi – Child in Finnish
- Lil – Short for little
- Lullaby – A song sung to babies
- Maličký – Tiny in Czech
- Mladi – Young in Croatian
- Młody – Young in Polish
- Nano – From the Spanish ‘enano’ meaning dwarf but in some areas also used to mean child.
- Nino/Nina – Boy/Girl in Spanish
- Petit – Small in French
- Pikinini – Baby in Bislama (a creole language spoken in Vanuatu)
- Pupa – Doll in Maltese, which is often associated with babies or small children
- Putti – Represents a toddler in art, especially during the Renaissance
- Rugrat – Slang term for a child (or a nod to the Rugrats cartoon series)
- Shav – Yiddish term for a young boy
- Sprog – British slang for a young child or baby
- Sprout – Like a young plant, often used affectionately for children
- Tater Tot – Tot being a colloquial term for a small child
- Tiddlywink – Playful term for a small one
- Tot – Another term for a small child
- Toto – Child in some African languages but also the name of Dorothy’s dog!
- Yavru – Baby in Turkish, especially used for animals
Keep in mind that not all these names are used commonly as dog names, but they relate to the theme of babies or young ones. If you’re naming a pet, it’s essential to choose a name that resonates with you and your pet’s personality.
Cute Puppy Names
Remember, the best puppy name is one that resonates with both you and your pup. Consider your puppy’s personality, appearance, and quirks when choosing a name–is one of these cute names a good fit?
- Alfie – A shortened form of Alfred; means “wise counselor” in Old English.
- Bailey – Meaning “steward” or “public official.”
- Bear – For a pup with a cuddly bear-like appearance.
- Bella – Italian for “beautiful.”
- Blue – Perfect for a pup with blue eyes or a blue coat.
- Boots – Great for a puppy with unique markings on its feet.
- Buddy – Signifying a close friend, often on the list of most popular dog names.
- Buttercup – A yellow flower; a term of endearment.
- Charlie – An endearing name that means “free man.”
- Chase – For a pup who loves to run and play.
- Coco – A fun, energetic name often associated with chocolates or fashion. The repetitive syllables of this name makes it very easy for dogs to learn.
- Daisy – A cheerful flower name.
- Dash – A lively pup full of energy.
- Duke – Means “leader.”
- Ella – Short for Eleanor; means “bright, shining one.”
- Finn – Irish for “fair” or “white.”
- Ginger – Perfect for a red or light brown pup.
- Hazel – A name for a pup with unique hazel-colored eyes.
- Honey – Sweet and beloved.
- Ivy – A type of plant; symbolizes fidelity.
- Jack – Derived from John; means “God is gracious.”
- Koda – Friend (Native American origin).
- Lily – A beautiful and pure flower.
- Lucky – A pup that brings good fortune.
- Lulu – A playful and sweet name.
- Maggie – Short for Margaret; means “pearl.”
- Max – A popular boy dog name meaning “greatest.”
- Milo – Means “merciful” or “soldier.”
- Nala – From “The Lion King”; means “successful” in many African languages.
- Olive – Symbol of peace.
- Oreo – A sweet name for a black and white pup.
- Peanut – A playful name for a small-sized dog (and the name of my childhood dog, a Dachshund!)
- Penny – Means “weaver” or can denote the copper coin.
- Pepper – A spicy name, good for a spirited dog.
- Poppy – A vibrant red flower.
- Riley – Means “valiant” or “courageous.”
- Rosie – Usually a girl’s name signifying the rose flower, often associated with love and beauty.
- Rusty – A cute name for a reddish-brown pup.
- Sadie – A shortened form of Sarah, which means “princess.”
- Sammy – Short for Samuel or Samantha; means “asked of God.”
- Shadow – A great name for a dark-colored pup or one who follows you everywhere.
- Simba – From “The Lion King”; means “lion” in Swahili.
- Sophie – Means “wisdom.”
- Stella – Latin for “star.”
- Toby – Means “God is good.”
- Willow – Named after the graceful willow tree.
- Winnie – Short for Winifred; means “peaceful friend.”
- Ziggy – Short for Sigmund; means “protecting victory.”
- Zoe – Greek for “life.”
- Zorro – Spanish for “fox“; a mysterious and clever character.
Names that mean Puppy
- Bebek – Turkish for “baby” or “chick.”
- Bebito – Spanish, informal and endearing term for “baby.”
- Cachorro – Portuguese for “puppy” or “cub.”
- Cucciolo – Italian for “puppy.”
- Doggini – A playful twist on “dog.”
- Filhote – Portuguese for “young” or “offspring.”
- Hündchen – German for “little dog.”
- Junge – German for “young” or “boy.”
- Koiranpentu – Finnish for “puppy.”
- Köpekçik – Turkish for “little dog.”
- Kutya – Hungarian for “dog.”
- LilPup – A playful English term for “little puppy.”
- Малыш (Malysh) – Russian for “little one” or “baby.”
- Mladý – Czech for “young.”
- Nenê – Brazilian Portuguese for “baby.”
- Pequeño – Spanish for “small.”
- Perrito – Spanish for “puppy” or “little dog.”
- Petit – French for “small.”
- Piesek – Polish for “small dog” or “puppy.”
- Puppykin – A playful English term for “little puppy.”
- Shavp – Yiddish for “pup.”
- Skylakaki – Greek for “little puppy.”
- Valp – Swedish and Norwegian for “puppy.”
- Welpe – German for “puppy.”
- Whelp – Old English for “puppy” or “young dog.”
- Yavrucuk – Turkish, an endearing term for “offspring” or “baby.”
- Yebenya – Russian term of endearment for young ones.
- Zwierzak – Polish, informal term for “animal” or “creature.
Unique Puppy Names
- Aalto – Finnish for “wave.”
- Aquila – Latin for “eagle.”
- Bijou – French for “jewel.”
- Briseis – A figure from Greek mythology, known for her role in the Trojan War.
- Calypso – From Greek mythology, a nymph who detained Odysseus.
- Cerulean – A shade of blue.
- Dakarai – Egyptian origin meaning “happiness.”
- Dune – A hill of sand.
- Elara – One of Zeus’s lovers in Greek mythology.
- Ezri – Hebrew for “my help.”
- Faelan – Irish name meaning “little wolf.”
- Fjord – A long, narrow inlet with steep sides, created by glacial activity.
- Galadriel – Elven queen from Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.”
- Gossamer – Fine, filmy substance; delicate.
- Helix – A spiral shape or form.
- Hoshi – Japanese for “star.”
- Indigo – A deep color between blue and violet.
- Iolite – A blue gemstone.
- Jadis – The White Witch from C.S. Lewis’s “The Chronicles of Narnia.”
- Jovian – Pertaining to Jupiter; celestial.
- Kairos – An ancient Greek term meaning the right moment or opportunity.
- Kazoo – A whimsical wind instrument.
- Lior – Hebrew for “my light.”
- Lunette – A crescent-shaped object or space.
- Mabon – From Welsh mythology, a figure associated with mid-harvest festivals.
- Mosaic – Art made of small pieces of colored glass, stone, or other materials.
- Nalini – Sanskrit for “lotus.”
- Nimbus – A halo or radiant light around the head of a deity or sacred person.
- Oberon – King of the fairies in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
- Oriole – A brightly colored bird.
- Paz – Spanish for “peace.”
- Perrin – Inspired by “The Wheel of Time” series; means “rock.”
- Quest – A journey made in pursuit of a specific goal.
- Quibble – To argue over petty things; a playful term.
- Rialto – Named after the historic bridge in Venice; a fun name for the puppy of a traveler.
- Rivulet – A small stream.
- Sable – A small, carnivorous mammal; also a black color in heraldry.
- Sorrel – A reddish-brown horse or a plant used as food.
- Talise – Native American origin meaning “lovely water.”
- Tindra – Swedish for “twinkle.”
- Umbra – The fully shaded part of a shadow.
- Ursa – Latin for “bear,” as in the constellation Ursa Major.
- Vespera – Latin for “evening star.”
- Vireo – A small, typically greenish songbird.
- Wilder – Untamed; also a homage to writers like Oscar Wilde.
- Whimsy – Playfully quaint or fanciful.
- Xanthe – Greek name meaning “golden” or “yellow.”
- Xenos – Greek for “stranger” or “guest.”
- Yara – Brazilian goddess of the waters; Arabic meaning “small butterfly.”
- Zephyr – A gentle, soft breeze.
Female Puppy Names
- Azure – A bright blue color, like the sky.
- Astra – Latin for “star.”
- Blythe – Old English for “free spirit” or “happy and carefree.”
- Brinley – Old English for “burnt meadow.”
- Cara – Italian for “beloved.”
- Cleo – Greek for “glory.”
- Daisy – A cheerful white-petaled flower.
- Delilah – Hebrew for “delicate.”
- Elara – One of Jupiter’s moons.
- Estelle – Latin for “star.”
- Fifi – French diminutive for Josephine, meaning “may Jehovah add.”
- Flora – Latin for “flower.”
- Gigi – French diminutive for Georgine, meaning “farmer.”
- Goldie – English for “golden.”
- Harlow – Old English for “rock hill.”
- Heidi – German diminutive for Adelheid, meaning “nobility.”
- Inara – Arabic for “ray of light” or “heaven-sent.”
- Iris – Greek for “rainbow.”
- Jasmine – A fragrant flower.
- Joy – English for “happiness.”
- Kiara – Irish for “dark-haired.”
- Kenna – Scottish for “born of fire.”
- Lola – Spanish diminutive for Dolores, meaning “sorrows.”
- Lumi – Finnish for “snow.”
- Meadow – English for “field.”
- Mika – Japanese for “beautiful fragrance.”
- Nina – Spanish for “little girl.”
- Nova – Latin for “new.”
- Olive – English name for the olive tree.
- Opaline – Derived from the opal gemstone.
- Paisley – An intricate design; also a Scottish town.
- Pearl – A precious white gem.
- Quinn – Irish for “wisdom, reason.”
- Rain – English for the wet weather condition.
- Rhea – Greek for “flowing.”
- Sabrina – Latin for “river goddess.”
- Sable – Slavic for “black.”
- Teagan – Irish for “little poet.”
- Tia – Spanish for “aunt.”
- Ursa – Latin for “bear.”
- Unity – English for “together, one.”
- Vera – Russian for “faith.”
- Violet – English for the purple flower.
- Waverly – Old English for “quaking aspen tree meadow.”
- Willa – Germanic for “will, desire.”
- Xanthe – Greek for “golden-haired.”
- Xena – Greek for “guest, stranger.”
- Yara – Brazilian indigenous name meaning “water lady.”
- Yvonne – French for “yew.”
- Zelda – Yiddish for “blessed, happy.”
Male Puppy Names
- Alden – Old English for “old friend.”
- Apollo – Greek for “destroyer.”
- Baxter – Old English for “baker.”
- Blaze – English for “fire.”
- Cedric – Celtic for “bounty.”
- Cliff – English for “cliff or slope.”
- Dane – English for “from Denmark.”
- Drake – English for “dragon.”
- Eldon – Old English for “sacred hill.”
- Ezra – Hebrew for “helper.”
- Finn – Irish for “fair” or “white.”
- Flint – English for “a type of rock.”
- Gale – Old English for “stranger.”
- Grady – Gaelic for “noble.”
- Hank – American name for “home ruler.”
- Holt – Old English for “wooded hill.”
- Ike – Hebrew for “laughter.”
- Ivor – Scandinavian for “bow warrior.”
- Jett – English for “black gem.”
- Judd – Hebrew for “praised.”
- Kai – Hawaiian for “sea.”
- Knox – Old English for “hilltop.”
- Lance – German for “land.”
- Lloyd – Welsh for “gray.”
- Mace – English for “heavy staff.”
- Milo – German for “merciful.”
- Nash – English for “at the ash tree.”
- Nero – Latin for “strong, vigorous.”
- Odin – Norse for “frenzy or inspiration.”
- Orrin – Gaelic for “green.”
- Pax – Latin for “peace.”
- Pierce – English for “rock.”
- Quade – Gaelic for “descendant of Uad.”
- Quill – Latin for “scribe or writer.”
- Reed – English for “red-haired.”
- Rolf – German for “famous wolf.”
- Seth – Hebrew for “appointed.”
- Slade – Old English for “valley.”
- Ty – American for “land.”
- Troy – Greek for “foot soldier.”
- Ulric – German for “heritage.”
- Uri – Hebrew for “my light.”
- Vance – Old English for “dweller by the marshland.”
- Vern – French for “alder tree.”
- Wade – Old English for “ford.”
- Wynn – Old English for “fair” or “white.”
- Xander – Greek for “defender of the people.”
- Yule – Old English for “winter solstice.”
- Zed – English for “God is righteousness.”
- Zeke – Hebrew for “God strengthens.”
