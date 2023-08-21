DogTipper.com is reader-supported; if you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the joy of puppy parenthood comes the privilege of choosing a name that resonates with the unique character and charm of your canine companion. From traditional monikers to more contemporary choices, puppy names can reflect your personal interests, memories, or even the nuances of the breed itself. Whether you’re leaning towards classic names like “Buddy” or creative ones like “Azure,” the possibilities are as boundless as the adventures you’ll share together. Dive into our curated list to discover the ideal name for your beloved pup!

When bringing a puppy into your home, it’s easy to be smitten by their tiny paws, floppy ears, and boundless energy– but remember that this delightful phase is fleeting. In choosing a puppy name, keep in mind that the look of your new pup may change–but he or she will always still be a puppy to you.

Names that mean Baby or Child for Your Fur Baby

Your dog may remain a puppy for only a short period–but he or she will always be your baby! Here’s a look at some names in different languages for baby and child:

Aby – Short for baby

– Short for baby Änglalik – Baby in Swedish

– Baby in Swedish Baba – Baby in multiple languages

– Baby in multiple languages Bairn – Scottish and Northern English term for child

– Scottish and Northern English term for child Bambino – Child in Italian

– Child in Italian Bebé – Baby in Spanish

– Baby in Spanish Binti – Daughter in Swahili

– Daughter in Swahili Bot – Small in Welsh

– Small in Welsh Breizh – Baby in Breton

– Baby in Breton Chiquito – Little one in Spanish

– Little one in Spanish Dijuni – Young one in Haitian Creole

– Young one in Haitian Creole Doll – A term of endearment, often used for young girls

– A term of endearment, often used for young girls Enfant – Child in French

– Child in French Ewe – Female lamb, baby sheep

– Female lamb, baby sheep Feti – Baby in Sesotho

– Baby in Sesotho Gaga – This name could be a nod to Lady Gaga or to the sound of a baby.

– This name could be a nod to Lady Gaga or to the sound of a baby. Goo-Goo – Sound babies make

– Sound babies make Infante – Child in Portuguese

– Child in Portuguese Jeune – Young in French

– Young in French Jitoto – Child in Swahili

– Child in Swahili Junior – Often denotes someone younger or a child

– Often denotes someone younger or a child Kiddy – Informal term for child

– Informal term for child Kidlet – Diminutive form of kid

– Diminutive form of kid Kind – Child in German

– Child in German Kinder – Children in German

– Children in German Kojiki – Baby in Zulu

– Baby in Zulu Lapsi – Child in Finnish

– Child in Finnish Lil – Short for little

– Short for little Lullaby – A song sung to babies

– A song sung to babies Maličký – Tiny in Czech

– Tiny in Czech Mladi – Young in Croatian

– Young in Croatian Młody – Young in Polish

– Young in Polish Nano – From the Spanish ‘enano’ meaning dwarf but in some areas also used to mean child.

– From the Spanish ‘enano’ meaning dwarf but in some areas also used to mean child. Nino/Nina – Boy/Girl in Spanish

– Boy/Girl in Spanish Petit – Small in French

– Small in French Pikinini – Baby in Bislama (a creole language spoken in Vanuatu)

– Baby in Bislama (a creole language spoken in Vanuatu) Pupa – Doll in Maltese, which is often associated with babies or small children

– Doll in Maltese, which is often associated with babies or small children Putti – Represents a toddler in art, especially during the Renaissance

– Represents a toddler in art, especially during the Renaissance Rugrat – Slang term for a child (or a nod to the Rugrats cartoon series)

– Slang term for a child (or a nod to the Rugrats cartoon series) Shav – Yiddish term for a young boy

– Yiddish term for a young boy Sprog – British slang for a young child or baby

– British slang for a young child or baby Sprout – Like a young plant, often used affectionately for children

– Like a young plant, often used affectionately for children Tater Tot – Tot being a colloquial term for a small child

– Tot being a colloquial term for a small child Tiddlywink – Playful term for a small one

– Playful term for a small one Tot – Another term for a small child

– Another term for a small child Toto – Child in some African languages but also the name of Dorothy’s dog!

– Child in some African languages but also the name of Dorothy’s dog! Yavru – Baby in Turkish, especially used for animals

If you're naming a pet, it's essential to choose a name that resonates with you and your pet's personality.

Cute Puppy Names

Remember, the best puppy name is one that resonates with both you and your pup. Consider your puppy’s personality, appearance, and quirks when choosing a name–is one of these cute names a good fit?

Alfie – A shortened form of Alfred; means “wise counselor” in Old English.

– A shortened form of Alfred; means “wise counselor” in Old English. Bailey – Meaning “steward” or “public official.”

– Meaning “steward” or “public official.” Bear – For a pup with a cuddly bear-like appearance.

– For a pup with a cuddly bear-like appearance. Bella – Italian for “beautiful.”

– Italian for “beautiful.” Blue – Perfect for a pup with blue eyes or a blue coat.

– Perfect for a pup with blue eyes or a blue coat. Boots – Great for a puppy with unique markings on its feet.

– Great for a puppy with unique markings on its feet. Buddy – Signifying a close friend, often on the list of most popular dog names.

– Signifying a close friend, often on the list of most popular dog names. Buttercup – A yellow flower; a term of endearment.

– A yellow flower; a term of endearment. Charlie – An endearing name that means “free man.”

– An endearing name that means “free man.” Chase – For a pup who loves to run and play.

– For a pup who loves to run and play. Coco – A fun, energetic name often associated with chocolates or fashion. The repetitive syllables of this name makes it very easy for dogs to learn.

– A fun, energetic name often associated with chocolates or fashion. The repetitive syllables of this name makes it very easy for dogs to learn. Daisy – A cheerful flower name.

– A cheerful flower name. Dash – A lively pup full of energy.

– A lively pup full of energy. Duke – Means “leader.”

– Means “leader.” Ella – Short for Eleanor; means “bright, shining one.”

– Short for Eleanor; means “bright, shining one.” Finn – Irish for “fair” or “white.”

– Irish for “fair” or “white.” Ginger – Perfect for a red or light brown pup.

– Perfect for a red or light brown pup. Hazel – A name for a pup with unique hazel-colored eyes.

– A name for a pup with unique hazel-colored eyes. Honey – Sweet and beloved.

– Sweet and beloved. Ivy – A type of plant; symbolizes fidelity.

– A type of plant; symbolizes fidelity. Jack – Derived from John; means “God is gracious.”

– Derived from John; means “God is gracious.” Koda – Friend (Native American origin).

– Friend (Native American origin). Lily – A beautiful and pure flower.

– A beautiful and pure flower. Lucky – A pup that brings good fortune.

– A pup that brings good fortune. Lulu – A playful and sweet name.

– A playful and sweet name. Maggie – Short for Margaret; means “pearl.”

– Short for Margaret; means “pearl.” Max – A popular boy dog name meaning “greatest.”

– A popular boy dog name meaning “greatest.” Milo – Means “merciful” or “soldier.”

– Means “merciful” or “soldier.” Nala – From “The Lion King”; means “successful” in many African languages.

– From “The Lion King”; means “successful” in many African languages. Olive – Symbol of peace.

– Symbol of peace. Oreo – A sweet name for a black and white pup.

– A sweet name for a black and white pup. Peanut – A playful name for a small-sized dog (and the name of my childhood dog, a Dachshund!)

– A playful name for a small-sized dog (and the name of my childhood dog, a Dachshund!) Penny – Means “weaver” or can denote the copper coin.

– Means “weaver” or can denote the copper coin. Pepper – A spicy name, good for a spirited dog.

– A spicy name, good for a spirited dog. Poppy – A vibrant red flower.

– A vibrant red flower. Riley – Means “valiant” or “courageous.”

– Means “valiant” or “courageous.” Rosie – Usually a girl’s name signifying the rose flower, often associated with love and beauty.

– Usually a girl’s name signifying the rose flower, often associated with love and beauty. Rusty – A cute name for a reddish-brown pup.

– A cute name for a reddish-brown pup. Sadie – A shortened form of Sarah, which means “princess.”

– A shortened form of Sarah, which means “princess.” Sammy – Short for Samuel or Samantha; means “asked of God.”

– Short for Samuel or Samantha; means “asked of God.” Shadow – A great name for a dark-colored pup or one who follows you everywhere.

Simba – From “The Lion King”; means “lion” in Swahili.

– From “The Lion King”; means “lion” in Swahili. Sophie – Means “wisdom.”

– Means “wisdom.” Stella – Latin for “star.”

– Latin for “star.” Toby – Means “God is good.”

– Means “God is good.” Willow – Named after the graceful willow tree.

– Named after the graceful willow tree. Winnie – Short for Winifred; means “peaceful friend.”

– Short for Winifred; means “peaceful friend.” Ziggy – Short for Sigmund; means “protecting victory.”

– Short for Sigmund; means “protecting victory.” Zoe – Greek for “life.”

– Greek for “life.” Zorro – Spanish for “fox“; a mysterious and clever character.

Names that mean Puppy

Bebek – Turkish for “baby” or “chick.”

– Turkish for “baby” or “chick.” Bebito – Spanish, informal and endearing term for “baby.”

– Spanish, informal and endearing term for “baby.” Cachorro – Portuguese for “puppy” or “cub.”

– Portuguese for “puppy” or “cub.” Cucciolo – Italian for “puppy.”

– Italian for “puppy.” Doggini – A playful twist on “dog.”

– A playful twist on “dog.” Filhote – Portuguese for “young” or “offspring.”

– Portuguese for “young” or “offspring.” Hündchen – German for “little dog.”

– German for “little dog.” Junge – German for “young” or “boy.”

– German for “young” or “boy.” Koiranpentu – Finnish for “puppy.”

– Finnish for “puppy.” Köpekçik – Turkish for “little dog.”

– Turkish for “little dog.” Kutya – Hungarian for “dog.”

– Hungarian for “dog.” LilPup – A playful English term for “little puppy.”

– A playful English term for “little puppy.” Малыш (Malysh) – Russian for “little one” or “baby.”

(Malysh) – Russian for “little one” or “baby.” Mladý – Czech for “young.”

– Czech for “young.” Nenê – Brazilian Portuguese for “baby.”

– Brazilian Portuguese for “baby.” Pequeño – Spanish for “small.”

– Spanish for “small.” Perrito – Spanish for “puppy” or “little dog.”

– Spanish for “puppy” or “little dog.” Petit – French for “small.”

– French for “small.” Piesek – Polish for “small dog” or “puppy.”

– Polish for “small dog” or “puppy.” Puppykin – A playful English term for “little puppy.”

– A playful English term for “little puppy.” Shavp – Yiddish for “pup.”

– Yiddish for “pup.” Skylakaki – Greek for “little puppy.”

– Greek for “little puppy.” Valp – Swedish and Norwegian for “puppy.”

– Swedish and Norwegian for “puppy.” Welpe – German for “puppy.”

– German for “puppy.” Whelp – Old English for “puppy” or “young dog.”

– Old English for “puppy” or “young dog.” Yavrucuk – Turkish, an endearing term for “offspring” or “baby.”

– Turkish, an endearing term for “offspring” or “baby.” Yebenya – Russian term of endearment for young ones.

– Russian term of endearment for young ones. Zwierzak – Polish, informal term for “animal” or “creature.

Unique Puppy Names

Aalto – Finnish for “wave.”

– Finnish for “wave.” Aquila – Latin for “eagle.”

– Latin for “eagle.” Bijou – French for “jewel.”

– French for “jewel.” Briseis – A figure from Greek mythology, known for her role in the Trojan War.

– A figure from Greek mythology, known for her role in the Trojan War. Calypso – From Greek mythology, a nymph who detained Odysseus.

– From Greek mythology, a nymph who detained Odysseus. Cerulean – A shade of blue.

– A shade of blue. Dakarai – Egyptian origin meaning “happiness.”

– Egyptian origin meaning “happiness.” Dune – A hill of sand.

– A hill of sand. Elara – One of Zeus’s lovers in Greek mythology.

– One of Zeus’s lovers in Greek mythology. Ezri – Hebrew for “my help.”

– Hebrew for “my help.” Faelan – Irish name meaning “little wolf.”

– Irish name meaning “little wolf.” Fjord – A long, narrow inlet with steep sides, created by glacial activity.

– A long, narrow inlet with steep sides, created by glacial activity. Galadriel – Elven queen from Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.”

– Elven queen from Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.” Gossamer – Fine, filmy substance; delicate.

– Fine, filmy substance; delicate. Helix – A spiral shape or form.

– A spiral shape or form. Hoshi – Japanese for “star.”

– Japanese for “star.” Indigo – A deep color between blue and violet.

– A deep color between blue and violet. Iolite – A blue gemstone.

– A blue gemstone. Jadis – The White Witch from C.S. Lewis’s “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

– The White Witch from C.S. Lewis’s “The Chronicles of Narnia.” Jovian – Pertaining to Jupiter; celestial.

– Pertaining to Jupiter; celestial. Kairos – An ancient Greek term meaning the right moment or opportunity.

– An ancient Greek term meaning the right moment or opportunity. Kazoo – A whimsical wind instrument.

– A whimsical wind instrument. Lior – Hebrew for “my light.”

– Hebrew for “my light.” Lunette – A crescent-shaped object or space.

– A crescent-shaped object or space. Mabon – From Welsh mythology, a figure associated with mid-harvest festivals.

– From Welsh mythology, a figure associated with mid-harvest festivals. Mosaic – Art made of small pieces of colored glass, stone, or other materials.

– Art made of small pieces of colored glass, stone, or other materials. Nalini – Sanskrit for “lotus.”

– Sanskrit for “lotus.” Nimbus – A halo or radiant light around the head of a deity or sacred person.

– A halo or radiant light around the head of a deity or sacred person. Oberon – King of the fairies in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

– King of the fairies in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Oriole – A brightly colored bird.

– A brightly colored bird. Paz – Spanish for “peace.”

– Spanish for “peace.” Perrin – Inspired by “The Wheel of Time” series; means “rock.”

– Inspired by “The Wheel of Time” series; means “rock.” Quest – A journey made in pursuit of a specific goal.

– A journey made in pursuit of a specific goal. Quibble – To argue over petty things; a playful term.

– To argue over petty things; a playful term. Rialto – Named after the historic bridge in Venice; a fun name for the puppy of a traveler.

– Named after the historic bridge in Venice; a fun name for the puppy of a traveler. Rivulet – A small stream.

– A small stream. Sable – A small, carnivorous mammal; also a black color in heraldry.

– A small, carnivorous mammal; also a black color in heraldry. Sorrel – A reddish-brown horse or a plant used as food.

– A reddish-brown horse or a plant used as food. Talise – Native American origin meaning “lovely water.”

– Native American origin meaning “lovely water.” Tindra – Swedish for “twinkle.”

– Swedish for “twinkle.” Umbra – The fully shaded part of a shadow.

– The fully shaded part of a shadow. Ursa – Latin for “bear,” as in the constellation Ursa Major.

– Latin for “bear,” as in the constellation Ursa Major. Vespera – Latin for “evening star.”

– Latin for “evening star.” Vireo – A small, typically greenish songbird.

– A small, typically greenish songbird. Wilder – Untamed; also a homage to writers like Oscar Wilde.

– Untamed; also a homage to writers like Oscar Wilde. Whimsy – Playfully quaint or fanciful.

– Playfully quaint or fanciful. Xanthe – Greek name meaning “golden” or “yellow.”

– Greek name meaning “golden” or “yellow.” Xenos – Greek for “stranger” or “guest.”

– Greek for “stranger” or “guest.” Yara – Brazilian goddess of the waters; Arabic meaning “small butterfly.”

– Brazilian goddess of the waters; Arabic meaning “small butterfly.” Zephyr – A gentle, soft breeze.

Female Puppy Names

Azure – A bright blue color, like the sky.

– A bright blue color, like the sky. Astra – Latin for “star.”

– Latin for “star.” Blythe – Old English for “free spirit” or “happy and carefree.”

– Old English for “free spirit” or “happy and carefree.” Brinley – Old English for “burnt meadow.”

Cara – Italian for “beloved.”

– Italian for “beloved.” Cleo – Greek for “glory.”

– Greek for “glory.” Daisy – A cheerful white-petaled flower.

– A cheerful white-petaled flower. Delilah – Hebrew for “delicate.”

– Hebrew for “delicate.” Elara – One of Jupiter’s moons.

– One of Jupiter’s moons. Estelle – Latin for “star.”

– Latin for “star.” Fifi – French diminutive for Josephine, meaning “may Jehovah add.”

– French diminutive for Josephine, meaning “may Jehovah add.” Flora – Latin for “flower.”

– Latin for “flower.” Gigi – French diminutive for Georgine, meaning “farmer.”

– French diminutive for Georgine, meaning “farmer.” Goldie – English for “golden.”

– English for “golden.” Harlow – Old English for “rock hill.”

– Old English for “rock hill.” Heidi – German diminutive for Adelheid, meaning “nobility.”

– German diminutive for Adelheid, meaning “nobility.” Inara – Arabic for “ray of light” or “heaven-sent.”

– Arabic for “ray of light” or “heaven-sent.” Iris – Greek for “rainbow.”

– Greek for “rainbow.” Jasmine – A fragrant flower.

– A fragrant flower. Joy – English for “happiness.”

– English for “happiness.” Kiara – Irish for “dark-haired.”

– Irish for “dark-haired.” Kenna – Scottish for “born of fire.”

– Scottish for “born of fire.” Lola – Spanish diminutive for Dolores, meaning “sorrows.”

– Spanish diminutive for Dolores, meaning “sorrows.” Lumi – Finnish for “snow.”

– Finnish for “snow.” Meadow – English for “field.”

– English for “field.” Mika – Japanese for “beautiful fragrance.”

– Japanese for “beautiful fragrance.” Nina – Spanish for “little girl.”

– Spanish for “little girl.” Nova – Latin for “new.”

– Latin for “new.” Olive – English name for the olive tree.

– English name for the olive tree. Opaline – Derived from the opal gemstone.

– Derived from the opal gemstone. Paisley – An intricate design; also a Scottish town.

– An intricate design; also a Scottish town. Pearl – A precious white gem.

– A precious white gem. Quinn – Irish for “wisdom, reason.”

– Irish for “wisdom, reason.” Rain – English for the wet weather condition.

– English for the wet weather condition. Rhea – Greek for “flowing.”

– Greek for “flowing.” Sabrina – Latin for “river goddess.”

– Latin for “river goddess.” Sable – Slavic for “black.”

– Slavic for “black.” Teagan – Irish for “little poet.”

– Irish for “little poet.” Tia – Spanish for “aunt.”

– Spanish for “aunt.” Ursa – Latin for “bear.”

– Latin for “bear.” Unity – English for “together, one.”

– English for “together, one.” Vera – Russian for “faith.”

– Russian for “faith.” Violet – English for the purple flower.

– English for the purple flower. Waverly – Old English for “quaking aspen tree meadow.”

– Old English for “quaking aspen tree meadow.” Willa – Germanic for “will, desire.”

– Germanic for “will, desire.” Xanthe – Greek for “golden-haired.”

– Greek for “golden-haired.” Xena – Greek for “guest, stranger.”

– Greek for “guest, stranger.” Yara – Brazilian indigenous name meaning “water lady.”

– Brazilian indigenous name meaning “water lady.” Yvonne – French for “yew.”

– French for “yew.” Zelda – Yiddish for “blessed, happy.”

Male Puppy Names

Alden – Old English for “old friend.”

– Old English for “old friend.” Apollo – Greek for “destroyer.”

– Greek for “destroyer.” Baxter – Old English for “baker.”

– Old English for “baker.” Blaze – English for “fire.”

– English for “fire.” Cedric – Celtic for “bounty.”

– Celtic for “bounty.” Cliff – English for “cliff or slope.”

– English for “cliff or slope.” Dane – English for “from Denmark.”

– English for “from Denmark.” Drake – English for “dragon.”

– English for “dragon.” Eldon – Old English for “sacred hill.”

– Old English for “sacred hill.” Ezra – Hebrew for “helper.”

– Hebrew for “helper.” Finn – Irish for “fair” or “white.”

– Irish for “fair” or “white.” Flint – English for “a type of rock.”

– English for “a type of rock.” Gale – Old English for “stranger.”

– Old English for “stranger.” Grady – Gaelic for “noble.”

– Gaelic for “noble.” Hank – American name for “home ruler.”

– American name for “home ruler.” Holt – Old English for “wooded hill.”

– Old English for “wooded hill.” Ike – Hebrew for “laughter.”

– Hebrew for “laughter.” Ivor – Scandinavian for “bow warrior.”

– Scandinavian for “bow warrior.” Jett – English for “black gem.”

– English for “black gem.” Judd – Hebrew for “praised.”

– Hebrew for “praised.” Kai – Hawaiian for “sea.”

– Hawaiian for “sea.” Knox – Old English for “hilltop.”

– Old English for “hilltop.” Lance – German for “land.”

– German for “land.” Lloyd – Welsh for “gray.”

– Welsh for “gray.” Mace – English for “heavy staff.”

– English for “heavy staff.” Milo – German for “merciful.”

– German for “merciful.” Nash – English for “at the ash tree.”

– English for “at the ash tree.” Nero – Latin for “strong, vigorous.”

– Latin for “strong, vigorous.” Odin – Norse for “frenzy or inspiration.”

– Norse for “frenzy or inspiration.” Orrin – Gaelic for “green.”

– Gaelic for “green.” Pax – Latin for “peace.”

– Latin for “peace.” Pierce – English for “rock.”

– English for “rock.” Quade – Gaelic for “descendant of Uad.”

– Gaelic for “descendant of Uad.” Quill – Latin for “scribe or writer.”

– Latin for “scribe or writer.” Reed – English for “red-haired.”

– English for “red-haired.” Rolf – German for “famous wolf.”

– German for “famous wolf.” Seth – Hebrew for “appointed.”

– Hebrew for “appointed.” Slade – Old English for “valley.”

– Old English for “valley.” Ty – American for “land.”

– American for “land.” Troy – Greek for “foot soldier.”

– Greek for “foot soldier.” Ulric – German for “heritage.”

– German for “heritage.” Uri – Hebrew for “my light.”

– Hebrew for “my light.” Vance – Old English for “dweller by the marshland.”

– Old English for “dweller by the marshland.” Vern – French for “alder tree.”

– French for “alder tree.” Wade – Old English for “ford.”

– Old English for “ford.” Wynn – Old English for “fair” or “white.”

– Old English for “fair” or “white.” Xander – Greek for “defender of the people.”

– Greek for “defender of the people.” Yule – Old English for “winter solstice.”

– Old English for “winter solstice.” Zed – English for “God is righteousness.”

– English for “God is righteousness.” Zeke – Hebrew for “God strengthens.”

