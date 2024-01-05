[ad_1]\r\n<br><div><p><strong>A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.<\/strong><\/p><figure class="caas-figure"><div class="caas-figure-with-pb" style="max-height: 540px"><div><div class="caas-img-container caas-img-lightbox caas-img-loader" style="padding-bottom:56%" data-lightbox-src="https:\/\/s.yimg.com\/ny\/api\/res\/1.2\/_rrVldEl1H4LyULNu2D9rA--\/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTE5NTI7aD0xMDk4\/https:\/\/media.zenfs.com\/en\/bbc_us_articles_995\/b1a9f9ae55fe356ac8072638e789bd92"><span class="caas-img-wrapper"><img class="caas-img caas-lazy has-preview" alt="Performers arrive ahead of the Ingoma yase eMaChuwini annual dance competition held in eMaChuwini, Msinga, South Africa - Friday 29 December 2023" src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg"\/><img alt="Performers arrive ahead of the Ingoma yase eMaChuwini annual dance competition held in eMaChuwini, Msinga, South Africa - Friday 29 December 2023" src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg" class="caas-img"\/><button class="link caas-lightbox" aria-label="View larger image" data-ylk="sec:image-lightbox;slk:lightbox-open;elm:expand;itc:1"><span class="openArrows icon"><svg width="22" height="22" viewbox="0 0 22 22"><path d="M12.372 0.92C12.372 0.414 12.782 0.004 13.287 0.004L21 0L20.996 7.712C20.996 8.217 20.586 8.628 20.08 8.628C19.574 8.628 19.164 8.217 19.164 7.712V3.183L12.337 10.011L10.988 8.663L17.816 1.835H13.287C12.782 1.835 12.372 1.425 12.372 0.92ZM1.835 17.816L8.663 10.988L10.012 12.337L3.183 19.164H7.712C8.218 19.164 8.627 19.574 8.627 20.08C8.627 20.586 8.218 20.995 7.712 20.995L0 21L0.004 13.287C0.004 12.782 0.414 12.372 0.92 12.372C1.425 12.372 1.835 12.782 1.835 13.287V17.816Z"\/><\/svg><\/span><\/button><\/span><\/div><\/div><\/div><p><figcaption Women dress up on Friday, as the year comes to a close, for a song and dance festival in South Africa's remote area of Msinga... competition held in eMaChuwini, Msinga, South Africa - Friday 29 December 2023" src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/1704418228_176_29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg" class="caas-img"\/><button class="link caas-lightbox" aria-label="View larger image" data-ylk="sec:image-lightbox;slk:lightbox-open;elm:expand;itc:1"><span class="openArrows icon"><svg width="22" height="22" viewbox="0 0 22 22"><path d="M12.372 0.92C12.372 0.414 12.782 0.004 13.287 0.004L21 0L20.996 7.712C20.996 8.217 20.586 8.628 20.08 8.628C19.574 8.628 19.164 8.217 19.164 7.712V3.183L12.337 10.011L10.988 8.663L17.816 1.835H13.287C12.782 1.835 12.372 1.425 12.372 0.92ZM1.835 17.816L8.663 10.988L10.012 12.337L3.183 19.164H7.712C8.218 19.164 8.627 19.574 8.627 20.08C8.627 20.586 8.218 20.995 7.712 20.995L0 21L0.004 13.287C0.004 12.782 0.414 12.372 0.92 12.372C1.425 12.372 1.835 12.782 1.835 13.287V17.816Z"\/><\/svg><\/span><\/button><\/span><\/div><\/div><\/div><p><figcaption The event aims to promote harmony among villagers and good behaviour among young people. Ababa, Ethiopia December 31, 2023" src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/1704418228_803_29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg" class="caas-img"\/><button class="link caas-lightbox" aria-label="View larger image" data-ylk="sec:image-lightbox;slk:lightbox-open;elm:expand;itc:1"><span class="openArrows icon"><svg width="22" height="22" viewbox="0 0 22 22"><path d="M12.372 0.92C12.372 0.414 12.782 0.004 13.287 0.004L21 0L20.996 7.712C20.996 8.217 20.586 8.628 20.08 8.628C19.574 8.628 19.164 8.217 19.164 7.712V3.183L12.337 10.011L10.988 8.663L17.816 1.835H13.287C12.782 1.835 12.372 1.425 12.372 0.92ZM1.835 17.816L8.663 10.988L10.012 12.337L3.183 19.164H7.712C8.218 19.164 8.627 19.574 8.627 20.08C8.627 20.586 8.218 20.995 7.712 20.995L0 21L0.004 13.287C0.004 12.782 0.414 12.372 0.92 12.372C1.425 12.372 1.835 12.782 1.835 13.287V17.816Z"\/><\/svg><\/span><\/button><\/span><\/div><\/div><\/div><p><figcaption class="caption-collapse">During New Year's Eve celebrations During New Year's Eve celebrations at Meskel Square in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Sunday, these revellers take a selfie. src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/1704418229_590_29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg" class="caas-img"\/><button class="link caas-lightbox" aria-label="View larger image" data-ylk="sec:image-lightbox;slk:lightbox-open;elm:expand;itc:1"><span class="openArrows icon"><svg width="22" height="22" viewbox="0 0 22 22"><path d="M12.372 0.92C12.372 0.414 12.782 0.004 13.287 0.004L21 0L20.996 7.712C20.996 8.217 20.586 8.628 20.08 8.628C19.574 8.628 19.164 8.217 19.164 7.712V3.183L12.337 10.011L10.988 8.663L17.816 1.835H13.287C12.782 1.835 12.372 1.425 12.372 0.92ZM1.835 17.816L8.663 10.988L10.012 12.337L3.183 19.164H7.712C8.218 19.164 8.627 19.574 8.627 20.08C8.627 20.586 8.218 20.995 7.712 20.995L0 21L0.004 13.287C0.004 12.782 0.414 12.372 0.92 12.372C1.425 12.372 1.835 12.782 1.835 13.287V17.816Z"\/><\/svg><\/span><\/button><\/span><\/div><\/div><\/div><p><figcaption class="caption-collapse">The day before, a woman plays with her baby amid festive lights in Nigeria's main city Lagos. of Nairobi, Kenya - Monday 1 January 2024" src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/1704418229_483_29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg" class="caas-img"\/><button class="link caas-lightbox" aria-label="View larger image" data-ylk="sec:image-lightbox;slk:lightbox-open;elm:expand;itc:1"><span class="openArrows icon"><svg width="22" height="22" viewbox="0 0 22 22"><path d="M12.372 0.92C12.372 0.414 12.782 0.004 13.287 0.004L21 0L20.996 7.712C20.996 8.217 20.586 8.628 20.08 8.628C19.574 8.628 19.164 8.217 19.164 7.712V3.183L12.337 10.011L10.988 8.663L17.816 1.835H13.287C12.782 1.835 12.372 1.425 12.372 0.92ZM1.835 17.816L8.663 10.988L10.012 12.337L3.183 19.164H7.712C8.218 19.164 8.627 19.574 8.627 20.08C8.627 20.586 8.218 20.995 7.712 20.995L0 21L0.004 13.287C0.004 12.782 0.414 12.372 0.92 12.372C1.425 12.372 1.835 12.782 1.835 13.287V17.816Z"\/><\/svg><\/span><\/button><\/span><\/div><\/div><\/div><p><figcaption class="caption-collapse">This child is finding it difficult to stay up during a New Year's prayer service at a church in the Kibera district of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Monday. South Africa - Tuesday 2 January 2024" src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/1704418229_153_29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg" class="caas-img"\/><button class="link caas-lightbox" aria-label="View larger image" data-ylk="sec:image-lightbox;slk:lightbox-open;elm:expand;itc:1"><span class="openArrows icon"><svg width="22" height="22" viewbox="0 0 22 22"><path d="M12.372 0.92C12.372 0.414 12.782 0.004 13.287 0.004L21 0L20.996 7.712C20.996 8.217 20.586 8.628 20.08 8.628C19.574 8.628 19.164 8.217 19.164 7.712V3.183L12.337 10.011L10.988 8.663L17.816 1.835H13.287C12.782 1.835 12.372 1.425 12.372 0.92ZM1.835 17.816L8.663 10.988L10.012 12.337L3.183 19.164H7.712C8.218 19.164 8.627 19.574 8.627 20.08C8.627 20.586 8.218 20.995 7.712 20.995L0 21L0.004 13.287C0.004 12.782 0.414 12.372 0.92 12.372C1.425 12.372 1.835 12.782 1.835 13.287V17.816Z"\/><\/svg><\/span><\/button><\/span><\/div><\/div><\/div><p><figcaption class="caption-collapse">The next day, in the South African city of Cape Town, someone has their face painted for the Cape Minstrel Carnival, which marks Tweede Nuwe Jaar, Afrikaans for Second New Year... src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/1704418230_282_29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg" class="caas-img"\/><button class="link caas-lightbox" aria-label="View larger image" data-ylk="sec:image-lightbox;slk:lightbox-open;elm:expand;itc:1"><span class="openArrows icon"><svg width="22" height="22" viewbox="0 0 22 22"><path d="M12.372 0.92C12.372 0.414 12.782 0.004 13.287 0.004L21 0L20.996 7.712C20.996 8.217 20.586 8.628 20.08 8.628C19.574 8.628 19.164 8.217 19.164 7.712V3.183L12.337 10.011L10.988 8.663L17.816 1.835H13.287C12.782 1.835 12.372 1.425 12.372 0.92ZM1.835 17.816L8.663 10.988L10.012 12.337L3.183 19.164H7.712C8.218 19.164 8.627 19.574 8.627 20.08C8.627 20.586 8.218 20.995 7.712 20.995L0 21L0.004 13.287C0.004 12.782 0.414 12.372 0.92 12.372C1.425 12.372 1.835 12.782 1.835 13.287V17.816Z"\/><\/svg><\/span><\/button><\/span><\/div><\/div><\/div><p><figcaption class="caption-collapse">Minstrels parade through the city's streets - a 300-year-old tradition that was started when slaves were given the day off work on 2 January and is still celebrated each year. deliver various performance during the Diturupa Festival in Mabopane township of Gauteng, South Africa - Tuesday 2 January 2024" src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/1704418230_428_29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg" class="caas-img"\/><button class="link caas-lightbox" aria-label="View larger image" data-ylk="sec:image-lightbox;slk:lightbox-open;elm:expand;itc:1"><span class="openArrows icon"><svg width="22" height="22" viewbox="0 0 22 22"><path d="M12.372 0.92C12.372 0.414 12.782 0.004 13.287 0.004L21 0L20.996 7.712C20.996 8.217 20.586 8.628 20.08 8.628C19.574 8.628 19.164 8.217 19.164 7.712V3.183L12.337 10.011L10.988 8.663L17.816 1.835H13.287C12.782 1.835 12.372 1.425 12.372 0.92ZM1.835 17.816L8.663 10.988L10.012 12.337L3.183 19.164H7.712C8.218 19.164 8.627 19.574 8.627 20.08C8.627 20.586 8.218 20.995 7.712 20.995L0 21L0.004 13.287C0.004 12.782 0.414 12.372 0.92 12.372C1.425 12.372 1.835 12.782 1.835 On the same day in the Mabopane township in South Africa's economic heartland of Gauteng, people take part in a parade in honour of African soldiers who fought in World War One. src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/1704418230_736_29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg"\/><img alt="Supporters dance and chant in between matches during a traditional bullfighting tournament in Malinya Stadium, near Kakamega on January 1, 2024." src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/01\/1704418230_736_29-December-2023-4-January-2024.jpeg" class="caas-img"\/><button class="link caas-lightbox" aria-label="View larger image" data-ylk="sec:image-lightbox;slk:lightbox-open;elm:expand;itc:1"><span class="openArrows icon"><svg width="22" height="22" viewbox="0 0 22 22"><path d="M12.372 0.92C12.372 0.414 12.782 0.004 13.287 0.004L21 0L20.996 7.712C20.996 8.217 20.586 8.628 20.08 8.628C19.574 8.628 19.164 8.217 19.164 7.712V3.183L12.337 10.011L10.988 8.663L17.816 1.835H13.287C12.782 1.835 12.372 1.425 12.372 0.92ZM1.835 17.816L8.663 10.988L10.012 12.337L3.183 19.164H7.712C8.218 19.164 8.627 19.574 8.627 20.08C8.627 20.586 8.218 20.995 7.712 Sporting events also take centre stage over the New Year. On Monday, crowds chant and dance at a bullfighting tournament in Malinya stadium near Kakamega in western Kenya. This man's mind is on politics on Sunday in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, as he celebrates the victory of President Félix Tshisekedi in elections rejected by the opposition as a sham. While politics is far from this man's thoughts as he dives into the ocean in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Friday.

Images subject to copyright