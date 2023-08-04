Jump to section:

Peach dessert recipes

Peach salads and savoury recipes

Peach cocktails and drinks

When are peaches in season?

Peaches are in season from June to October and are at their best between July and September.

Why we love peaches

Peaches are juicy stone fruits with soft, fuzzy skins, they have a deeply sweet flavour which intensifies as they ripen. They work wonderfully in cobblers, pies, crumbles, tarts and topped with ice cream, but they also lend a delicious contrast to salty cheeses, like halloumi and feta.

Health benefits of peaches

Peaches are packed with protective antioxidants, which the body uses to protect against inflammation and disease. They’re also high in fibre so may support the gut and ease digestive issues. What’s more, they contribute to a healthy heart and skin. Interestingly, the amount of vitamins and minerals in canned peaches is only very slightly less than fresh – making them a good option when peaches aren’t in season.

Peach dessert recipes

This classic French dessert can be prepped ahead of time, so it’s perfect for entertaining. You can also top with crushed meringue and whipped cream for an easy eton mess-style pudding.

Peaches and clotted cream cake

The classic combo of peaches and cream makes for an easy and delicious upside-down cake. Adding clotted cream to the batter gives the sponge a fluffy texture and rich flavour.

Peach cobbler

Fresh, in-season peaches star in this simple dessert with a sugary cobbler crust. Cinnamon adds to the comforting flavour, as does vanilla ice cream, which we love to serve it with.

Peach melba smashed pavlova

Ready-made custard and meringue nests make this an effortless dessert that’s great for entertaining. You can swap in good-quality peaches in syrup if you fancy, but fresh, velvety soft peaches are hard to beat.

Peach and soured cream cake

The perfect storecupboard bake. Use up that tin of peaches with this light and fluffy sponge cake, topped with a soured cream frosting.

Peach cake with lemon and thyme

Peaches retain their floral aroma in this summery sponge, balanced by soft, fragrant thyme and zingy lemon.

Peach melba crumble

Smacking the peaches for this crumble starts to release some of the sweet juices and provides you with some rough, raggedy chunks for extra texture in this British classic with a twist.

Griddled peach pavlova with mascarpone cream

Check out this classic family dessert recipe. With just the right amount of crunch on the outside and chewy marshmallow filling, this impressive foolproof recipe with griddled peaches will make a showstopping dessert at your next summer dinner party.

Peach tart with almond and mascarpone

A frangipane tart is a treat for friends and family, especially if you make the pastry, too. This easy-to-follow recipe is the best pudding for a crowd.

Roasted peaches in bourbon and butter

These bourbon and butter roast peaches are inspired by Southern US recipes where households often have a peach tree in the yard. Try to get yellow-fleshed peaches rather than white.

Peach and almond tart

This peach and almond tart is a little effort to make, but the results are delicious, with a light hazelnut and almond frangipane holding the poached peach slices. You can skip the pastry making part of this recipe if you like and use a ready-made sweet pastry.

Peach melba ice cream

Peach melba is a classic British dessert created to honour the Australian soprano Nellie Melba. Try the great combination of peaches and raspberries in our peach melba ice cream for a sweet and tart frozen dessert for summer.

Roast peaches

This recipe for roast peaches from John Doe restaurant in Notting Hill is super-easy but looks great and tastes delicious. It’s ready in under 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for a dinner party dessert.

Peach, pistachio and ricotta friands

Friands are mini French-style muffins made with ground almonds, which are so easy to make. Follow this simple recipe and treat your friends and family to these pretty, ricotta and fruit-filled delights.

Peach, sesame and yogurt semifreddo

The best semifreddo recipe, made with Greek yogurt and peaches. Crushed sesame snaps add a clever twist. Serve it as a lighter pudding for friends and family, ideal for a weekend meal.

Peach trifle with raspberries

Peaches and raspberries make great fruit trifles, while shop-bought cake allows you to whip this classic pud up in no time.

Grilled peaches, pancakes and ricotta

This utterly effortless dessert is the ideal way to end a summer BBQ. Ready in just 15 minutes, it’s sweet and fruity and makes the most of those still-hot BBQ coals.

Griddled peaches with amaretto cream

Grilled peaches are delicious and, combined with amaretto cream in this recipe, taste even better. Sprinkle with a few extra flaked almonds for added crunch. This is really simple to make so is a great option for a dinner party.

Lemon and poppy seed shortcakes with peaches

Lemon and poppy seed makes a classic combination in cakes and bakes. Try our easy recipe for this classic American scone-cake hybrid. We have filled these shortcakes with refreshing peaches and vanilla cream for the ultimate teatime treat.

Persian peach mess with brown sugar almonds

This Persian peach mess with brown sugar almonds is a great twist on a classic British eton mess. Different brands of rosewater vary enormously in strength, so add a little at a time and taste as you go, until you’re happy with the flavour.

Peach melba tart

With peaches and raspberries baked in a smooth, creamy custard, this modern version of the classic peach melba is sure to be a hit with guests.

Coconut, cayenne and peach ice lollies

Add a little twist to your usual lollipops with this recipe for coconut, cayenne and peach pops. As well as being delicious, they’re under 100 calories each.

Peach cremolata

This is a lovely simple dish of frozen, crushed fruit pulp that is served with unsweetened whipped cream. There’s no need to add sugar (unless the fruit isn’t ripe), you don’t need fancy equipment and, if you leave off the cream, there’s no fat.

Prosecco-poached peaches and raspberries

Make this most of summer peaches in this quick prosecco-poached peach dessert with sweet raspberries. This colourful, fruity plate is the perfect light treat in the hotter months.

Wine-poached peaches

Make the most of the peach season with this decadent summertime dessert. Each poached peach is topped off with whipped cream, syrup and a scattering of pistachios.

Panna cotta with peaches

Serve fresh peaches with panna cotta for an elegant but deceptively easy dinner party dessert. White peaches are considered the posh side of the family but yellow ones work equally well in this recipe.

Peach salads and savoury recipes

Try this brilliant salad of thinly sliced peaches accompanied by broad beans, fennel, fresh basil and courgette. It’s all dressed in a lemony red chilli dressing for extra zing.

Grilled peaches with burrata

Juicy peaches give a sweet contrast to creamy burrata and salty serrano ham in this showstopping summer salad.

Farro, grilled peach and pecan salad

The grilled peaches deliver a satisfying sweetness, balanced by the zing of lime-pickled shallots and the smoky nuttiness of toasted pecans in this vibrant vegan salad.

Pickled peaches with whipped cheese

Pickling is an easy way to preserve fruit, like peaches. This simple idea served with Italian whipped cheese is quick and makes the best lunch or posh snack.

Peach salad with halloumi and green beans

One for the griddle or BBQ. Peaches and halloumi are grilled then tossed with salad, nuts and green beans to make a fast, easy first course.

Italian flatbreads with peach, prosciutto and mozzarella

Like pizzas, these flatbreads can be cooked on the BBQ or griddle. Make the dough then bake and top with fresh peaches, Italian cheese and prosciutto before sharing with friends and family.

Crispy duck and peach pancakes

Tangy peach sauce makes a great, simple twist to classic crispy duck pancakes. It’s so much more satisfying than calling a takeaway.

BBQ pork with almond purée and pickled peaches

This recipe for BBQ pork with almond purée and pickled peaches comes from Bulrush, Bristol. The dish was inspired by an Ancient Roman cookery book but is great as a summer BBQ dish.

Halloumi kebabs

These grilled halloumi kebabs are made pretty special by the contrast of salty cheese, sweet-sour pickled peaches and spicy chipotle-thyme yogurt.

Peach cocktails and drinks

Nothing quite says summer like a frozen margarita – and we’ve given it a fruity twist with peaches. They’re easy to make and perfect for a boozy dessert.

Peach and mint julep

A mint julep is the perfect thing to sip as summer starts to heat up. Make a batch of minted bourbon and keep in the fridge for instant cocktails, and remember to jazz this recipe up with fresh peach.

Citrus peach cooler

This refreshing summer cocktail recipe can be enjoyed as a non-alcoholic cooler or a boozy daytime drink with the option of adding peach schnapps. Make up a large batch for a BBQ, picnic or buffet-style dinner and enjoy as an alternative to Pimm’s.

Peach iced tea

Nothing says summer sipping like a cold glass of homemade iced tea, finished with real peach slices and fresh mint.

Peach and basil cordial

Make your own refreshing cordial with simple ingredients: peaches, basil, sugar and lemon juice. This cooling fruit tipple is perfect for summer sipping.

