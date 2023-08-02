2Pac’s murder investigation was recently brought back to life, and now an officer who was one of the first to arrive at the scene of the 1996 shooting has revealed new details about the prime suspect.

On Tuesday (August 1), Chris Carroll sat down with The Art of Dialogue to discuss the late legend’s death and how he was the first responder to the shooting. During the conversation, he was asked about Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is currently in the hot seat regarding the shooting that took place in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

“This guy, Keefe D, has been shootin’ his mouth off for a couple of years now, openly telling everybody that he’s part of the murder,” the retired officer said about the 60-year-old suspect. “He says he handed Orlando Anderson [his nephew] the gun and Orlando Anderson is the shooter, and shot 2Pac. He openly is saying, ‘I handed him the gun’ — well, that makes him part of this murder.”

About the authorities finding evidence connecting Keefe D to the murder 27 years later, he added: “I’ve heard rumors that he even had sold some items that he told people, y’know, were there that night. Whether that’s BS or not, I don’t know, but to think that not only is he admitting to being part of a murder but now he’s going to profit from the whole deal?”

Last week, bullets found at Davis’ home were sent for forensic examination to determine whether they are linked to the rap icon’s death. According to the Daily Mirror, Las Vegas police recovered several .40 caliber bullets while executing a search warrant at the Henderson, Nevada residence belonging to Keefe D’s wife, Paula Clemons, last week.

A former member of the South Side Compton Crips, Keefe D is the uncle of ‘Pac’s alleged killer, Orlando Anderson, and has admitted on more than one occasion to playing a role in the rapper’s 1996 murder.

related news Keefe D Claims It’s Diddy’s Fault He’s Caught Up In 2Pac Murder ‘Bullsh-t’ July 27, 2023

A Vegas police source said the bullets will undergo forensic testing “to determine if they have any link to the bullets found in 2Pac’s body or on the scene of the homicide.”

Homicide detectives have kept forensic evidence from ‘Pac’s death scene and body, including bullets and clothing, in secure storage for over 25 years. They also have full-scale laboratory analysis of shells, bullets and powder from the crime scene.

“Microfibers or residues from the weapon or the bullet could prove to be a link,” the source added. “There is no information yet on the history of the bullets, how old they are or their significance. And it will take some time to assess how the bullets play a role in this case.”

The source said that the search warrant was executed because “investigators feel they can assemble enough information that could lead to an arrest or indictment” in the long-unsolved case. However, they conceded that “it is a long shot that the bullets will be the ones from 1996.”