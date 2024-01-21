2Pac murder suspect Keefe D has gotten rid of his public defenders and has hired a new attorney to represent him in the murder trial going forward.

The notice of substitution was filed in the Las Vegas courts on Thursday (January 18) and accepted by the courts on Friday (January 19), per 8 News Now.

Records show that Carl Arnold, a Howard University School of Law graduate who has been named to the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, is now representing the ex-gang leader and accused killer.

Previously, Keefe D’s court-appointed attorneys submitted a tape on January 11 that allegedly demonstrates the depths of Diddy’s involvement in the shooting. According to Keefe, Diddy offered $1 million in cash to the person who was successful in killing Pac, with no questions asked.

The tape, which was reportedly obtained by The U.S. Sun, doesn’t feature Diddy’s voice. Rather, it features Keefe D laughing with the Las Vegas Police Department as he told the story of Diddy allegedly making the offer.

Keefe D also claimed that Diddy wanted Suge Knight dead alongside 2Pac because the so-called “East Coast/West Coast rap wars” had reached a fever pitch.

“Man, I want these dudes gone,” Keefe recalled Diddy telling him.

This isn’t the first time that Diddy has been accused of having a hand in 2Pac’s murder.

Back in 2011, Los Angeles Police Detective Greg Kading alleged that Marion “Suge” Knight gave one of his child’s mothers $13,000 to contract Wardell “Poochie” Fouse to murder Biggie Smalls. The detective further suggested that Sean “Diddy” Combs commissioned Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis to take Tupac Shakur out, along with Suge Knight, for the much more impressive sum of one million dollars.

Kading subsequently published those allegations in his 2011 book, Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations by the Detective Who Solved Both Cases.

Kading spoke to HipHopDX at the time to detail why he believed the Bad Boy mogul had a hand in the infamous killing.

“Once we got Keffe D’s back up against the wall and he explained to us that him and his nephew, [Orlando Anderson], and the rest of that little Crip entourage murdered Tupac out in Las Vegas, and then he explains that the conspiracy to commit the murder of Tupac had developed in Los Angeles during his conversations with Puffy Combs, we realized now that we had some legitimate ownership of [the Tupac case as well],” he said.

He continued: “Even though the murder took place in Las Vegas, and technically it was their investigation, since the conspiracy to murder happened in our jurisdiction it gave us a legitimate cause to investigate it.”

“Since now we had the star witness, [Keefe D], and now we needed to protect him in order to further the investigation to take it up to where it’s tied to the other conspirators, we needed to really protect that aspect of the case,” he concluded. “Because if it got out [that], ‘Hey, Keefe D’s cooperating,’ or anything like that, well you can imagine that would’ve interfered with the ongoing investigation.”

At the time, Diddy made clear that he had no role in 2Pac’s murder.

“This story is pure fiction and completely ridiculous,” he said to LA Weekly at the time.