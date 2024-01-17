2Pac fans are in store for a new posthumous album that is being put together by Katt Williams and will also feature Cardi B.

Appearing on the latest episode of Suge Knight’s Collect Call podcast which was released on Tuesday (January 16), the controversial comedian spoke with the imprisoned record executive about a ‘Pac project he has in the works.

Knight said: “What you got going on with some of those unreleases with ‘Pac, shit, you got me excited. The different people you said you’re gonna put on there. I don’t wanna let the cat out the bag but it’s unbelievable.”

Williams revealed that there would be eight guests on the album and promised they would be “only the best of the best.”

The Death Row Records co-founder later said: “I heard Cardi B on the project with you, is that true?”

The comedian replied: “Absolutely.”

Knight then added: “I always say she’s the female version of 2Pac,” to which Williams replied: “She’s going to mix with him nicely. Everybody that’s on it is a piece of him, in a way.”

Suge also threw shade at Loyal to the Game, the 2004 posthumous album that Eminem produced, calling it the only ‘Pac project that “flopped.”

Katt Williams did not reveal any further details about the album, such as where 2Pac’s vocals would be from or which producers are attached.

While more than a dozen posthumous ‘Pac albums have been released since the rapper’s murder in 1996, there have been growing murmurings that new material is on the way.

Last year, it was reported that his estate was gearing up to put out four previously unreleased songs as part of a planned greatest hits album.

2Pac associate E-Love also confirmed that unreleased Battlecat-produced songs would be arriving in the near future, while “Keep Ya Head Up” producer DJ Daryl has hinted at a new ‘Pac project featuring unreleased vocals in his vault.

Elsewhere in their 30-minute chat, Katt Williams and Suge Knight discussed Jada Pinkett Smith, who was close friends with 2Pac before his death.

The actress became the topic of discussion after Williams said she coined the term “Katt Pac,” with Knight going on to say: “That’s the homegirl, she ain’t as crazy as people think she is. She made Will [Smith].”

Katt then interjected and joked: “And [she] can make another one,” before adding: “And [she] saved that n-gga’s life in the industry. Queen Beard, the one.”

Pinkett Smith previously revealed that Knight was the person who delivered her 2Pac’s ashes after his death.

She recounts the moment in her memoir, Worthy, but elaborated on the moment during an interview with Extra.

She said: “Having to receive ‘Pac’s ashes in that way was a really devastating moment … to just get him in this little cardboard box. And yeah, I was very rageful about the whole thing.”

Pinkett Smith was then asked if she believed Knight was behind 2Pac’s murder, to which she replied: “One thing I’ve learned — not to make assumptions. Lord knows so many assumptions gave been made about me of what people think they know front-facing. And there’s always more to the story so I can’t make assumptions.”