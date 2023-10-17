2Pac and Will Smith could’ve been close friends had he survived the fatal 1996 Las Vegas shooting — or at least that’s what Jada Pinkett-Smith believes.

The Matrix actor sat down earlier this week with Jay Shetty for an episode of his On Purpose podcast where she predicted that ‘Pac and Will would’ve been tight as they had “a lot to offer each other.”

Pinkett Smith also explained that 2Pac lent his stamp of approval when she started dating Will without saying a word.

“If ‘Pac had survived Vegas, he and Will would’ve ended up being really good friends,” she said. “They would’ve had a lot to offer each other. Funny enough, Will was the only person when I started dating him, ‘Pac never said anything.

“If I dated anybody else, ‘Pac had something to say. He didn’t think anybody was good enough, which I understand. But when I started dating Will, he didn’t say anything. Which meant to me, in his own way, he approved. He didn’t say anything. Not a word, which made me believe he approved.”

The Girls Trip actor has been in full promo mode with a press run in support of her Worthy memoir, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday (October 17).

Recently stopping by Fat Joe’s Up NYC sneaker store, she received a pair of Terror Squad Nike Air Force 1s and chopped it up with Joey Crack. She made sure to clarify that she and ‘Pac were never a couple.

“People make too many assumptions because I be trying to keep stuff close to the chest. We were never together. And people when they read the book, they’ll see how deep our friendship was. I let Joe know it wasn’t nothing with me and ‘Pac. Get the book and you’ll get the story.”

Jada Pinkett Smith also shed light on her friendship with 2Pac during an interview with RollingOut last week as the talented duo spent parts of their childhood growing up together in Baltimore.

“If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that ‘Pac and I have traveled a few together,” she said. “It’s that friendship love chemistry. It was almost like God made us that way.

“It was like, look, I’m going to put y’all together, right? Y’all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I’m going to tell you right now, I’m going to make it so y’all are not going to be able to get together ’cause that just wasn’t the purpose.”