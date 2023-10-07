2Pac has been the subject of many a conversation in Hip Hop — especially in recent weeks, with the arrest of his alleged murderer Keefe D — but, according to Napoleon of the Outlawz, Keefe D’s arrest wouldn’t make Pac a happy man.

“The ultimate judgment is on the day of judgment,” he told The Art of Dialogue on Tuesday (October 3). “So I never really put too much hope on who’s gonna go to jail. Because if Pac was alive — if Pac himself would have survived the shooting — he wouldn’t want Keefe D to go to jail.”

He continued: “Other people, they might not understand it. But me knowing Pac, Pac’s not going to get no law involved. Because Pac understands that what he was doing was street stuff. Even when Pac was dying […] Pac still said, ‘I’m not talking.’”

Check out Napoleon’s comments below.

On Wednesday (October 4), the suspect (real name Duane Davis) was scheduled to appear in front of a judge for his first hearing. This would have given him a chance to respond to being charged with one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon in relation to the killing of Tupac Shakur in 1996.

The defendant’s lawyer, however, never showed up. As a result, Keefe D asked the judge for a two-week continuance, which means that his arraignment has been postponed.

Davis was taken into police custody on Friday morning (September 29), marking the first ever arrest in the investigation into ‘Pac’s murder, which has remained unsolved for 27 years.

The development comes a little over two months after police raided the home of the suspect’s wife. Las Vegas police said at the time that they were searching the house “as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.”

Various items were seized during the search, including computers, a cellphone and hard drive, as well as several .40-caliber bullets. It was later determined that those bullets didn’t match the shell casings from the murder scene.

Nevertheless, a police source said in August that detectives were building a compelling case against Davis and charges against the former gang member were “imminent.”

Davis, 60, has long claimed that he was inside the car from which the bullets that killed ‘Pac were fired. In a 2018 interview, he claimed that his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was one of two people sitting in the backseat of the car, the area from which the shots were let off.

2Pac was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. Six days later, he died in hospital from his injuries, cutting short the life of one of Hip Hop’s most influential figures.