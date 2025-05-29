Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang repeatedly criticized the US export controls on chips against China during the company’s Q1 earnings call. Artur Widak/NurPhoto

The moment Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had the floor during the company’s first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, the executive knew there was one thing on everyone’s mind: China.

The question of the day for Nvidia’s earnings was how big of a hit would the chipmaker take as a result of the Trump administration’s export restrictions on H20 chips.

The short was that it’s big, but not big enough to shake Wall Street’s confidence in Nvidia’s position as an AI juggernaut.

Nvidia reported $44.06 billion in revenue for the quarter despite losing one of its biggest customers in the East, beating Wall Street’s revenue expectation of $43.32 billion. Nvidia’s stock was up nearly 5% after trading hours.

The restrictions still had a sizable impact. Nvidia said the move resulted in a $4.5 billion write-down, and the company anticipates a $8 billion revenue loss for the next quarter.

Huang immediately jumpstarted his remarks on Wednesday with sobering thoughts on the restrictions. The CEO said that the export controls on the H20 chip have essentially cut off one of the few ways the company can compete in the country.

“On export control, China is one of the world’s largest AI markets and a springboard to global success. With half of the world’s AI researchers based there, the platform that wins China is positioned to lead globally,” Huang said. “Today, however, the $50 billion China market is effectively closed to US industry.”

While Huang repeatedly criticized the export controls, the CEO appeared to only have praise for President Donald Trump during the earnings call, and his brief media blitz afterward on CNBC and Bloomberg.

“The president has a plan,” Huang said of Trump. “He has a vision, and I trust him.”

Nvidia’s revenue took a hit due to the loss of business in China, but its core segments, including data centers, remained strong, leaving analysts with a bullish outlook for the company.

The company reported $39.1 billion in revenue in its data centers segment for the first quarter, a 73% year-over-year increase.

“Even if they’ve taken a hit from the recent tariffs and their inability ship certain units to China, you could still see their trajectory is going upwards,” Gadjo Sevilla, senior AI analyst for EMARKETER, told Business Insider.