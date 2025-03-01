Three containers have fallen into the sea in Hong Kong after two ships collided, authorities have said.

The Marine Department said on Saturday the collision at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals the previous day caused no injuries or oil spills, adding it was following up on the matter.

A container ship that was about to berth at the terminal had a “minor collision” with a docked vessel, according to the department, which said it was informed of the incident at 8.40pm.

Three containers fell into the sea as a result of the collision.

Online footage of the accident showed that the containers were from the ship docked at the terminal.

At least one metal crate is seen floating, according to the video.

The department said it had immediately dispatched officers to the scene to understand the matter.