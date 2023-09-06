Are you finding yourself with more eggs on hand than you need? Quiche and egg muffins are easy to prepare. With these versatile egg recipes for dogs, you can add in your dog’s favorite veggies or meats. Not only are eggs an economical source of protein for your dog, but they pack a real punch in terms of nutrients. Let’s look at three recipes you might consider (including one you can share with your dog!)

Are Eggs Good for Dogs?

Yes, dogs can eat eggs. Eggs are a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Here are a few things to keep in mind if you decide to feed your dog eggs:

Cook the Eggs: It is generally safer to feed dogs cooked eggs rather than raw eggs. Cooking eggs removes the risk of salmonella and a protein called avidin that can interfere with the absorption of biotin (a B vitamin). Avidin is denatured when cooked, so this is not a concern with cooked eggs. Avoid Seasonings: When cooking eggs for dogs, avoid using butter, oil, salt, or other seasonings, which can cause stomach upset or be harmful to dogs. Moderation is Key: Eggs should be fed in moderation as a treat or supplement to a balanced diet, not as a replacement for a complete diet. Consult Your Veterinarian: If you plan to make any significant changes to your dog’s diet or are unsure about the appropriate amount of eggs to feed your dog, it’s best to consult with a veterinarian first. Integration into Their Diet: Eggs can be mixed in with their regular dog food or given as a special treat. Allergic Reactions: While uncommon, some dogs may be allergic to eggs. If you’re introducing eggs into your dog’s diet for the first time, do so gradually and watch for any signs of an allergic reaction or stomach upset.

Remember, every dog is different, so what works for one dog might not work for another. Always monitor your dog to see how they react to any new food in their diet.

Recipe 1: Bowser’s Baked Egg Cups

This is an easy, protein-packed dish that’s quick and easy…and economical!

The ingredients list is super simple:

cooked and pureed chicken

whole eggs

cottage cheese

baking powder

Cheddar cheese, shredded

All you’ll do is whisk all the ingredients together then pour into a cupcake pan–it doesn’t get much easier than that!

Ingredients 1 cup cooked and pureed chicken

8 whole eggs

1/2 cup cottage cheese

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mist (small or large sized) muffin tin with cooking oil or use cupcake liners. Whisk eggs and combine with cottage cheese, pureed chicken, baking powder, and cheese. (You can substitute canned tuna for chicken or use a combination.) Fill each cup 2/3rds full of egg mixture and bake. Bake 30 minutes for mini muffins, slightly longer for larger muffins. Egg cups should be golden brown.

Recipe 2: Mini Liver Quiche

While liver makes an excellent treat, it should never be used for more than five percent of your dog’s diet or about one to one ounce per pound of fresh food.

Again, these little quiche for dogs call for muffin tins and just a few ingredients:

You’ll dice up the green beans and the chicken livers before mixing it all together for baking in this easy recipe.

Ingredients 2 ounces cooked green beans, diced

3 eggs

¼ pound chicken livers, boiled Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease muffin tins or use parchment liners. Use the back of a fork to mash chicken livers, chopping any larger bits. Whisk eggs then fold in chicken livers and green beans. Fill muffin tins with mixture to ¾ full then bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes, depending on size of muffins. Cool completely before serving; refrigerate leftovers.

Recipe 3: Basil Quiche for Dogs (and People!)

We’re so excited to have a guest recipe from The Honest Kitchen!

Lucy Postins, the founder of The Honest Kitchen, a family-owned company that makes healthy, dehydrated pet foods, has created a variety of nutritious recipes, some for dogs and humans alike, for her recipe book, Made Out of Love.

Basil Quiche makes a great summer brunch dish to share with family, friends and Fido!

The ingredients list for this quiche is longer–but it’s well worth it. You’ll need:

frozen pie crust

plain kefir

fresh basil

extra virgin olive oil

fresh spinach

free range eggs

salt

black pepper

Parmesan cheese

ground or diced beef or chicken

As we mentioned, this creates a quiche that you can share with your dog!

Ingredients 1 frozen pie crust

3 cups plain kefir *

1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup shredded fresh spinach

4 free range eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 teaspoon salt

A few grinds of black pepper

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup ground or diced beef or chicken, finely chopped Instructions Preheat the oven to 400° F. Warm the basil and kefir in a small saucepan over low heat for about 10 minutes and set aside. Heat the oil gently in a medium skillet. Add in the spinach and cook until it until it just begins to stick to the pan, and then turn off the heat. Whisk together the warmed kefir, eggs, salt, pepper and cheese. Add all these to the spinach, stirring gently so that everything is thoroughly combined. Sprinkle the meat onto the bottom of the pie crust and cover with the whisked mixture. Bake on the bottom rack for 15 minutes. Transfer the dish to the middle rack of your oven, turn down the heat and bake for another 30 minutes at 350°F (or until it feels firm on top). Notes This recipe is quite rich and should be served in moderation. Eggs are a cooling, Yin tonic. They are also one of the best sources of vitamin D and contain the highest amounts of lutein and zeazanthin when compared to 35 fruits and vegetables. These caroteinoids can help to reduce the occurrence of cataracts and other eye disorders.



* You may substitute light cream for the kefir for a tastier human version.

FAQ

Can I just scramble eggs for my dog?

Scrambled eggs can be a healthy and tasty treat for your dog, providing protein and other essential nutrients. It can be a great occasional addition to their diet, but it should not replace a balanced diet which provides a well-rounded nutrient profile necessary for your dog’s overall health.

When scrambling the eggs, use a minimum of oil or butter–and no seasonings. Allow the eggs to cool to a safe temperature before offering them to your dog to prevent burns.

Can’t dogs just eat eggs raw?

It is generally safer to feed dogs cooked eggs rather than raw eggs. Cooking eggs removes the risk of salmonella and a protein called avidin that can interfere with the absorption of biotin (a B vitamin). Avidin is denatured when cooked, so this is not a concern with cooked eggs.

Can I add any seasonings to my dog’s eggs?

When cooking eggs for dogs, avoid using butter, oil, salt, or other seasonings, which can cause stomach upset or be harmful to dogs.

