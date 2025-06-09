Pinterest, AppLovin, and CrowdStrike deserve some more attention.

Many hypergrowth tech stocks skyrocketed during the buying frenzy in meme stocks throughout 2020 and 2021. But in 2022 and 2023, many of those stocks stumbled as interest rates rose. Some bounced back in 2024 as interest rates declined, but cooled again this year as the Trump administration’s tariffs, trade wars, and other unpredictable headwinds rattled the markets.

However, a lot of those hypergrowth plays are still built for long-term growth. So if you can stomach a bit of near-term volatility, these three stocks — Pinterest (PINS 1.27%), AppLovin (APPS 11.98%), and CrowdStrike (CRWD 1.20%) — might just be worth accumulating throughout the rest of the year.

1. Pinterest

Pinterest carved out its own niche in the crowded social media market with its virtual pinboards for sharing ideas, interests, and hobbies. That focus insulated it from the hate speech and misinformation that dogged other social media platforms, and its pinboards were a natural fit for digital ads and small digital storefronts.

Many retailers, like IKEA, have uploaded their entire catalogs to Pinterest’s boards as “shoppable” pinboards.

From 2020 to 2024, Pinterest’s year-end monthly active users (MAUs) increased from 459 million to 553 million, its annual revenue more than doubled from $1.69 billion to $3.65 billion, and the company finally turned profitable in 2024. Its MAUs grew 10% year over year to 570 million in the first quarter of 2025, which definitively deflated the bearish thesis that its popularity was just a pandemic-era fad.

Pinterest’s recent growth was driven by its overseas expansion, new Gen Z users who curbed its dependence on older users, fresh video content, more e-commerce tools, and new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven recommendations, which crafted targeted ads based on its users’ pinned interests. It should continue growing as it monetizes its overseas users more aggressively while deepening its lucrative advertising and e-commerce partnership with Amazon.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect Pinterest’s revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to increase at a CAGR of 21%. It still looks cheap at 16 times this year’s adjusted EBITDA — and it could have plenty of room to grow as the social shopping market heats up.

2. AppLovin

AppLovin is a publisher of mobile games, but it also helps other developers monetize their apps with integrated ads. Most of its growth is now driven by the advertising business, which benefited from the growing popularity of its AI-powered AXON ad discovery services to help advertisers connect with potential customers.

To accelerate that expansion and evolution, the company acquired the mobile ad tech company MoPub in 2021 and the streaming media advertising company Wurl in 2022. It even placed a bid for TikTok’s U.S. business, but that potentially transformative deal faces an uncertain future. AppLovin is also in the process of selling its slower-growth mobile gaming division to Tripledot Studios, and it could grow much faster and at higher margins once it closes that deal.

From 2020 to 2024, AppLovin’s revenue more than tripled, from $1.45 billion to $4.71 billion. It slipped to a net loss in 2022, but turned profitable again in 2023. Its net profit more than quadrupled to $1.58 billion in 2024. Its robust profit growth and swelling market cap might even pave the way toward its eventual inclusion in the S&P 500.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect AppLovin’s revenue and earnings per share to grow at a CAGR of 22% and 45%, respectively. The stock might seem a bit pricey at 51 times this year’s earnings, but the rapid growth of its AI-driven advertising business should justify that higher valuation.

3. CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company that eschews on-site appliances and offers its endpoint security tools only as cloud-native services on its Falcon platform. That approach is stickier and easier to scale, and it doesn’t require any on-site maintenance or updates.

From fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2025 (which ended this January), CrowdStrike’s annual revenue more than quadrupled from $874 million to $3.95 billion, while the percentage of customers using at least five of its modules (at the end of the year) rose from 47% to 67%. It’s still not consistently profitable according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but its non-GAAP net income increased at an impressive CAGR of 99% during those four years.

From fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2028, analysts expect its revenue to grow at a CAGR of 22%. They also expect it to turn profitable on a GAAP basis in fiscal 2027 — and more than triple its net income in fiscal 2028. That impressive growth trajectory should be driven by its continued disruption of on-site appliances, the expansion of its new AI-driven threat detection services, and a resolution of the legal and regulatory problems related to its widespread outage last July.

CrowdStrike’s business is gradually maturing, and its stock might not seem like a bargain at 24 times this year’s sales, but I think it remains one of the best cybersecurity plays for long-term investors.