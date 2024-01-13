2023 has been a great year for movies with massive hits like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and many more. And now, all eyes are set on 2024, with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’ film Fighter being the the first big release of the year.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, post the success of War and Pathaan. Fighter, which is slated to release on January 25 coinciding with Republic Day, will be about 160 minutes long.

Fighter Trailer To Be Showcased Across IMAX And Other Leading Cinemas

Trailer of Fighter will be launched on Monday, 15th January. In a unique promotion strategy, the same trailer will be screened across cinemas in India. It will be available on IMAX screens as well as selected PVR and Inox cinemas.

Here is the official post for the same:

Runtime Of Fighter Trailer

Trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will be 3 minutes 23 seconds long. Film depends heavily on trailer as songs didn’t leave desired impact. One can trust Siddharth Anand to deliver a fantastic trailer and blockbuster film this Republic Day. He did deliver big time last year with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Synopsis Of Fighter

Going by the official description, “Fighter will narrate the story of an aspirational young man named Shamsher Pathania, who must overcome his obstacles after enlisting in the Indian Air Force in order to become a hero of the Indian Armed Forces. Fighter promises to take the viewers on a gripping journey filled with action, drama, and stellar aerial action performances.”

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.

