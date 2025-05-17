IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
3 of 10 inmates recaptured after escape from New Orleans jail
02:31
UP NEXT
Deadly car explosion under investigation in Palm Springs
01:00
Trump and Putin to talk about possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia
02:47
St. Louis resident describes power of tornado: ‘Roofs were flying around in the air’
02:25
Qatar says it is reviewing giving luxury plane to the Trump administration
00:15
Is a female candidate at the top of the 2028 ticket ‘radioactive’ for Democrats?
08:11
‘Court of public opinion does matter’ in ICE arrests of students: Atlantic staff writer
07:37
SCOTUS has ‘nudged’ Trump along during expansion of power, executive immunity: Law professor
04:18
Trump is ‘nuts’ for saying empty ports, tariffs won’t hurt American families: Fmr. Rep. Porter
06:25
Will there be ‘more sizzle than steak’ in tomorrow’s U.S.-China trade announcement?
09:06
‘Flailing in the breeze policy’: Fmr. State Dept. official slams Trump Middle East trip
05:21
Hamas to release last American hostage, Edan Alexander
02:43
White House: Trade talks with China were ‘productive’
02:20
Ground stop at Newark airport lifted amid another communication glitch
01:51
Pope Leo XIV urges world leaders to end ongoing wars in first Sunday prayers
04:59
Are we on a ‘slow march to authoritarianism’? Journalist weighs in
09:05
Fmr. federal prosecutor warns of consequences of Trump admin. suspending due process for migrants
07:17
Trump going after political opponents ‘out in the open’: Analyst on criminal probe into New York AG
08:30
‘A horror show’: Analyst bashes Trump administration over Newark Mayor’s ICE arrest
03:02
Rep. Horsford slams Trump admin. ‘authoritarian tactics’ in Newark mayor’s arrest
07:44
Now Playing
3 of 10 inmates recaptured after escape from New Orleans jail
02:31
UP NEXT
Deadly car explosion under investigation in Palm Springs
01:00
Trump and Putin to talk about possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia
02:47
St. Louis resident describes power of tornado: ‘Roofs were flying around in the air’
02:25
Qatar says it is reviewing giving luxury plane to the Trump administration
00:15
Is a female candidate at the top of the 2028 ticket ‘radioactive’ for Democrats?
08:11
MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)
Play All
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
Play All