Three people are dead following an incident in Maple Ridge, B.C., overnight.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which investigates police-involved incidents, said officers have been called to a home on 239th Street and 118A Avenue.

The agency said the initial investigation found that the first person appears to have died from a self-inflicted wound around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived, two other people were also found dead, the agency said.

Two burned-out vehicles sit in front of one of the houses that is behind police tape on Thursday morning.

No other information has been released.