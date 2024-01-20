Memeinator has grown rapidly, raising over $3.8 million from investors.

It aims to take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) and meme coin hype.

It will also benefit from the ongoing crypto and risk assets demand.

The cryptocurrency industry has grown rapidly in the past fifteen years, with its market cap rising from zero to over $1.8 trillion. This growth has been driven mostly by retail investors as regulatory challenges have hindered large institutions from buying coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This article explains why Memeinator (MMTR) could be the next big thing in crypto.

Memeinator and the AI hype

Memeinator is an upcoming meme coin that aims to be a better alternative to the likes of Bonk, Pepe, Shiba Inu, and Dogelon Mars. Its key advantage is that it will incorporate the concept of artificial intelligence (AI) that is booming globally.

Just this week, most conversations at the World Economic Forum (WEF) were about AI. In the same week, Taiwan Semiconductor published strong results, that pushed its stock parabolic. AMD and Nvidia share prices jumped to a record high in a sign that the industry is gaining steam.

Some of the top AI-focused cryptocurrencies like Fetch.ai (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) have done well since 2023. Therefore, there is a likelihood that Memeinator will join them when it launches in the next few months.

Memeinator will mostly use its in-built AI capabilities for marketing purposes as it seeks to build and boost its online presence.

It is already gaining hype

The other reason why Memeinator is set to be the next big thing is the hype it has generated so far. For example, data from its website shows that it has already raised over $3.8 million from global investors in the past few months. This makes it one of the most successful token sales of the recent past.

It is not clear how many people have invested in MMTR. However, a look at the website shows that over 408k people have entered its Virgin Galactic competition. In this, a lucky winner will have a chance to go to space using Richard Branson’s company. It will start its space tourism trips in 2026.

The most successful meme coins are those that have hype. For example, the reason why Pepe and Bonk became very successful is that they had millions of fans when they launched.

Memeinator staking and macro

Further, Memeinator will likely do well because of its staking features. Staking allows people to generate returns simply by holding a token. Some of the popular tokens that have staking features are Sui and Tezos . When done well, it becomes possible for people to generate substantial returns through the token price appreciation and the staking value.

In addition, there are signs that this will be a good year for cryptocurrencies. Besides, the SEC has already accepted a spot Bitcoin ETF while the Fed has signaled that it will deliver at least three rate cuts. Also, stock indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have jumped to a record high, which is a sign that there is a demand for risky assets.