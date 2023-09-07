September is a historically weak month for stocks, but a rally is still possible, according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

He highlighted that falling used car prices should help push down inflation, which would reduce the chance of more Fed rate hikes.

These are the three reasons why Lee still sees hope for a stock market rally this month.

The stock market is off to a rocky start in the historically weak month of September, but Fundstrat’s Tom Lee still sees the potential for a rally.

The S&P 500 is down nearly 2% so far this month, and investors have plenty to worry about. There is a potential UAW strike looming that could halt production at the major auto companies, a government shutdown looms by the end of this month, and oil prices have surged.

Some of the weakness has also been driven by investor fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike rates in its ongoing bid to tame inflation, based on recent comments from regional Fed presidents.

But in a video update to clients on Wednesday, Lee outlined three reasons why he hasn’t given up on stocks this month.

1. September seasonality

While September is historically the worst month of the year for the stock market, Lee dug in a bit deeper and found some interesting seasonal trends.

He looked at Septembers in which the first three days of the month were down for stocks. Since 1950, there have been 33 such instances, including this month.

Of those 33 months, stocks were higher for the rest of the month only 24% of the time, and the average return was negative 2%.

“But that’s not what we should focus on. We should keep in mind that we’re up more than 10% through the end of August,” Lee said.

Based on Lee’s analysis, since 1950 there have been eight months when stocks were up more than 10% through August but down in the first three days of September. In five of those eight months, stocks finished higher for the rest of September.

“That’s why I don’t think you should lose hope,” Lee said.

2. Positioning

Lee said that current positioning suggests investors may be nearing levels of capitulation, based on the equity put-to-call ratio, which hit 1.2 on Wednesday. Over the last six months, the put-to-call ratio, which measures the relative bullish and bearish options buying activity of investors, hit the 1.2 level only two times.

“That was right after Silicon Valley Bank, and then August 16. And if you look at the S&P 500, you were within one to two days of a bottom. So I think we’re nearing the end of this sell-off,” he said.

3. Used car prices falling

Lee is turning his attention to falling used car prices, which drives 15% of consumer inflation, and he sees continued downside. If inflation can continue to fall lower, it would take pressure off of the Fed to keep hiking interest rates, which would be viewed favorably by investors.

He highlighted that OffLease, a large used car dealership that sells more than 300,000 cars annually, appears to have collapsed this week.

“Here’s what this means. Used car prices are tanking, and they’re probably going to tank faster if you have situations like [OffLease]. And that’s good for inflation,” Lee said.

He also said housing rents appear to have stalled out, which should also put downward pressure on a big chunk of core consumer prices.

“So bottom line: rough start to the month. It’s unfortunate, rather seeing us be strong for the first three days [of September], but the fact that it’s down doesn’t mean the rest of the month is a write off,” Lee said.