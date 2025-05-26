Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I have hired my fair share of employees in over 35 years in business. I’ve been surprised when “perfect” hires turned out to be not so perfect. I have been fooled by candidates who presented samples of work as their own, only to discover they played a very minor role in the project. I have been lucky and hired individuals who amazed me with talents that were not obvious.

Since January, there have been significant layoffs, corporate restructuring and cost-cutting. Big entities like Dell, DHL and others have announced layoffs, not to mention the federal government. I have started to see unemployed workers reaching out about openings. For businesses like mine that are always looking for talented people, and those that have had trouble attracting workers, there is a pool of job seekers, but finding the right ones … that can be tricky.

Many companies use hiring platforms and assessment tools to find and evaluate potential candidates. That is great, but the tools do not always work. Take, for example, the case of “Bobby.” He applied for a production position with our company. We enlisted the help of a professional to do some personality testing because, while he was qualified, something just did not seem right. The recommendation was that Bobby would be a terrific addition to the team. In fact, the professional said he was a perfect complement to my personality and working style. Unfortunately, he was not a great communicator, which is essential for a media production company. Did we use the best assessment? Did Bobby fool it by answering the questions in a way he thought would make him an attractive candidate?

Don’t get me wrong, using AI, hiring tools and professionals can be helpful, but you still have to do the work. Here are a few things that I have learned the hard way.

Think beyond traditional skills

I used to have an extensive list of qualifications for positions in my company. For example, a college degree or a certain number of years of experience. We recently hired our first-ever employee who only had an associate’s degree. I trusted my intuition, and he’s great. Maybe a degree is not necessary. What is more important than traditional skills are soft skills, which are difficult to find in today’s workforce. One is the ability to solve problems. In the interviewing process, we provide candidates with scenarios and ask how they would approach the work, what tools they would need and what might be the challenges. No ideas? Not able to think on the spot? Not a good fit.

Another skill is the ability to work as part of a team. A lot of work today is collaborative, and the last thing anyone needs is a team member sitting on the outside taking shots or trying to be the lone wolf. I ask my staff to interview people before I meet with candidates. If the chemistry is not there, we do not make an offer.

Communication is the most critical skill. No one can know everything, but if you do not know how to communicate, you will never get better. One employee hated to ask for help and, as a result, spent hours trying to figure out a shortcut for a software program. Had he just asked for help, he could have done triple the work in a timely manner. After months of trying to work with him, we had to let him go. Individuals who cannot articulate their ideas or advocate for themselves are not likely to be effective. You need communication superstars.

Find the right fit for your organization’s size

The right fit for a small enterprise is often quite different than a person for a large one. Many of those who now find themselves unemployed are used to working for big companies. These individuals may be accustomed to having more resources and “hands” to get the job done. At one point, I hired a woman away from a large retailer to be a media producer. She had the experience and certainly had the right attitude. Unfortunately, she did not realize that her skills were limited to directing others to do the work, not actually doing the work. In our place, it is all hands on deck, and she could not keep up. Her skill set was much better suited to a large organization. Of course, there are those who are bored working for large companies and welcome the opportunity to be entrepreneurial. They are happy to pick up the pace and learn new things. Ask questions to see if they are truly entrepreneurial and listen. Examples are: How do you stay motivated? How do you deal with risk? If the answers do not ring true, move on.

As my organization has grown, it has been necessary at times to move individuals out. One individual did not adapt as we started to grow. She was fine when we were a small business working with smaller customers. As we attracted larger customers, she did not relish the complexity of the projects and the attention larger customers demanded. When she purposely and consistently was difficult with customer requests, there was no option but to fire her.

Hire slow, fire quickly

I have felt the pressure to hire when business is booming, when I find a talented worker, or when I have an open slot. One thing that has saved me time and money is hiring the individual as an independent contractor for a brief period of time. This lets us see how the person works and if they are a good fit for the long run. We also have a probationary period. This is the time to really dig deep and overcommunicate. Every business is unique. You know your business, so trust your gut when hiring, and when someone is not working out, do not delay the inevitable. It is not good for the organization or the individual.